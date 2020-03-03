YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

    New Delhi, Dec 05:
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 05: With 36,652 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,08,211.

    With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,700. Total active cases at 4,09,689.

    Total discharged cases at 90,58,822 with 42,533 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:51 AM, 5 Dec
    Haryana minister Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for Covid-19
    11:49 AM, 5 Dec
    Germany confirms over 23,300 new Covid-19 cases over past day
    8:24 AM, 5 Dec
    The government-run facilities that have not completed the task been told to upload the data on Delhi State Health Mission website -- https://dshm.delhi.gov.in. Private health facilities will have to seek login access to submit the names.
    12:16 AM, 5 Dec
    Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it. The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.
    12:15 AM, 5 Dec
    Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city. According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.
    12:14 AM, 5 Dec
    With 803 new positive cases reported today, the total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 43,500.
    8:17 PM, 4 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1247 new COVID19 cases, 877 discharges, and 13 deaths today.
    8:17 PM, 4 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 599 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths, and 913 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 discharges, and 14 deaths, according to State Health Department
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a resolution stating that the present COVID19 situation is not conducive for the conduct of elections in February 2021: Chief Minister's Office
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    Haryana recorded 1,602 new coronavirus cases, 2,770 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,391 new COVID19 cases, 1,426 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    Punjab reported 726 new COVID19 cases, 643 discharges, and 20 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    8:16 PM, 4 Dec
    111 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh today; total cases rise to 17,828. The death toll is at 287: Union Territory Administration
    8:15 PM, 4 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 5,229 new COVID19 cases, 6,776 discharges and 127 deaths today.
    8:15 PM, 4 Dec
    Rajasthan reports 1,934 new COVID19 cases, 19 deaths and 3,141 recoveries/discharges today.
    8:15 PM, 4 Dec
    Manipur reports 155 new COVID19 cases and 273 recoveries today, taking total cases to 25,691 including 22,445 recoveries, 295 deaths and 2,948 active cases: State Health Department
    8:14 PM, 4 Dec
    Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts along with their CMOs for preparatory planning for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination: UT Administration
    6:30 PM, 4 Dec
    The Karnataka government on Friday indicated it is likely to impose curbs on public celebrations ahead of the new year, while ruling out the possibility of night curfew for now, amid an experts' panel report expecting a second wave of COVID-19 in early 2021.
    6:30 PM, 4 Dec
    VG Somani, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on Friday said the processes related to reporting and assessing the two serious adverse events (SAE) reported in the clinical trials of Serum Institute of India’s and Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines were followed.
    6:29 PM, 4 Dec
    The JD(S) supremo made this suggestion at an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, his office said in a statement.
    6:29 PM, 4 Dec
    Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 80 countries will be landing in the city on December 9 to visit Bharat Biotech and BE limited which are working on the Covid-19 vaccine.
    6:28 PM, 4 Dec
    Uttarakhand reported 618 new COVID19 cases, 560 recoveries, and 10 deaths today, says State Health Department
    6:28 PM, 4 Dec
    Delhi reports 4,067 new COVID19 cases, 4,862 recoveries and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:28 PM, 4 Dec
    Kerala reports 5,718 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,496 recoveries today.
    6:27 PM, 4 Dec
    Delhi Govt is enrolling healthcare workers for #COVID19 vaccination. Many registered nursing homes & hospitals have submitted HR data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics. Govt invites remaining healthcare facilities to submit names of the healthcare workers: Delhi Govt
    4:37 PM, 4 Dec
    Two coronavirus vaccine candidates developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals triggered strong immune responses in an early-stage human trial and appeared to be safe, the company said on Friday.
    3:47 PM, 4 Dec
    China's Clover says its Covid-19 vaccines trigger "strong immune responses" in early trial
    1:36 PM, 4 Dec
    Twelve expert committees have given report to the government regarding second wave of COVID19 between January & February. They've also given suggestions including to avoid congregations and increase testing numbers: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister
    1:35 PM, 4 Dec
    The economy has recovered much faster than anticipated, details will be shared in the financial stability report which is due in the last week of December: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on being asked about COVID19 impact on the financial system.
    CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

