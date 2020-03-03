Coronavirus LIVE: Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana minister Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for Covid-19
11:49 AM, 5 Dec
Germany confirms over 23,300 new Covid-19 cases over past day
8:24 AM, 5 Dec
The government-run facilities that have not completed the task been told to upload the data on Delhi State Health Mission website -- https://dshm.delhi.gov.in. Private health facilities will have to seek login access to submit the names.
12:16 AM, 5 Dec
Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it. The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.
12:15 AM, 5 Dec
Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city. According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.
12:14 AM, 5 Dec
With 803 new positive cases reported today, the total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 43,500.
8:17 PM, 4 Dec
Karnataka reports 1247 new COVID19 cases, 877 discharges, and 13 deaths today.
8:17 PM, 4 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reports 599 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths, and 913 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 discharges, and 14 deaths, according to State Health Department
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a resolution stating that the present COVID19 situation is not conducive for the conduct of elections in February 2021: Chief Minister's Office
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
Haryana recorded 1,602 new coronavirus cases, 2,770 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,391 new COVID19 cases, 1,426 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
Punjab reported 726 new COVID19 cases, 643 discharges, and 20 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
8:16 PM, 4 Dec
111 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh today; total cases rise to 17,828. The death toll is at 287: Union Territory Administration
8:15 PM, 4 Dec
Maharashtra reports 5,229 new COVID19 cases, 6,776 discharges and 127 deaths today.
8:15 PM, 4 Dec
Rajasthan reports 1,934 new COVID19 cases, 19 deaths and 3,141 recoveries/discharges today.
8:15 PM, 4 Dec
Manipur reports 155 new COVID19 cases and 273 recoveries today, taking total cases to 25,691 including 22,445 recoveries, 295 deaths and 2,948 active cases: State Health Department
8:14 PM, 4 Dec
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts along with their CMOs for preparatory planning for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination: UT Administration
6:30 PM, 4 Dec
The Karnataka government on Friday indicated it is likely to impose curbs on public celebrations ahead of the new year, while ruling out the possibility of night curfew for now, amid an experts' panel report expecting a second wave of COVID-19 in early 2021.
6:30 PM, 4 Dec
VG Somani, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on Friday said the processes related to reporting and assessing the two serious adverse events (SAE) reported in the clinical trials of Serum Institute of India’s and Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines were followed.
6:29 PM, 4 Dec
The JD(S) supremo made this suggestion at an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, his office said in a statement.
6:29 PM, 4 Dec
Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 80 countries will be landing in the city on December 9 to visit Bharat Biotech and BE limited which are working on the Covid-19 vaccine.
6:28 PM, 4 Dec
Uttarakhand reported 618 new COVID19 cases, 560 recoveries, and 10 deaths today, says State Health Department
6:28 PM, 4 Dec
Delhi reports 4,067 new COVID19 cases, 4,862 recoveries and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:28 PM, 4 Dec
Kerala reports 5,718 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,496 recoveries today.
6:27 PM, 4 Dec
Delhi Govt is enrolling healthcare workers for #COVID19 vaccination. Many registered nursing homes & hospitals have submitted HR data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics. Govt invites remaining healthcare facilities to submit names of the healthcare workers: Delhi Govt
4:37 PM, 4 Dec
Two coronavirus vaccine candidates developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals triggered strong immune responses in an early-stage human trial and appeared to be safe, the company said on Friday.
3:47 PM, 4 Dec
China's Clover says its Covid-19 vaccines trigger "strong immune responses" in early trial
1:36 PM, 4 Dec
Twelve expert committees have given report to the government regarding second wave of COVID19 between January & February. They've also given suggestions including to avoid congregations and increase testing numbers: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister
1:35 PM, 4 Dec
The economy has recovered much faster than anticipated, details will be shared in the financial stability report which is due in the last week of December: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on being asked about COVID19 impact on the financial system.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.