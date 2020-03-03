YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases stay below 50k for 25th straight day

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: With 36,604 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,99,414.

    With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,381,22. Total active cases at 4,28,644.

    Total discharged cases at 89,32,647 with 43,062 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:25 AM, 2 Dec
    Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan begins hearing a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies and others seeking a direction for relaxation on loans due to COVID19 pandemic
    11:05 AM, 2 Dec
    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
    9:51 AM, 2 Dec
    Daily new cases remain below 50,000 as a million tests conducted daily: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
    8:52 AM, 2 Dec
    Mizoram reported 22 new COVID19 cases on 1st December Total cases 3,869 Total discharged 3,572 Death toll 6 Active cases 291
    8:24 AM, 2 Dec
    Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Block Medical Officer of the Manali, Himachal Pradesh has confirmed.
    10:25 PM, 1 Dec
    Mumbai reports 724 new COVID19 cases, 1,280 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today.
    10:24 PM, 1 Dec
    Chandigarh today reported 128 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 17,537, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
    10:24 PM, 1 Dec
    Punjab reported 630 new COVID19 cases, 812 discharges and 14 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    6:08 PM, 1 Dec
    "Govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country," says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan "If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava added.
    6:08 PM, 1 Dec
    Delhi reports 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, 5,036 recoveries, and 86 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
    5:32 PM, 1 Dec
    Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid transmission.
    5:31 PM, 1 Dec
    Initial findings did not necessitate stopping Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials: Govt on allegation of adverse event in SII trial (PTI)
    5:31 PM, 1 Dec
    I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.
    5:31 PM, 1 Dec
    Rajesh Bhushan says, "Data Safety Monitoring Board also monitors clinical trial from day to day basis, keep an eye on adverse events, and report it."
    4:38 PM, 1 Dec
    Whenever clinical trial starts, subjects are expected to sign prior informed consent form. This is global practice, it happens across all countries. Form tells subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in trial: Secy,Health Ministry
    4:21 PM, 1 Dec
    Average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn ) are the lowest. Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID19 cases: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry
    2:32 PM, 1 Dec
    I spoke to the PM about COVID19 situation & particulars of vaccination. I also spoke about a possible sensitisation drive to encourage the youth to forego inoculation for those who are more in need, should a viable vaccination be released: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    2:32 PM, 1 Dec
    Puducherry reported 53 new COVID19 cases, 72 discharges & 1 death today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 37,020 till date, including 439 active cases, 35,970 recoveries & 611 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry
    1:25 PM, 1 Dec
    Covishield safe & immunogenic. Incident with the Chennai volunteer no way induced by the vaccine. All regulatory & ethical processes & guidelines were followed. Principal Investigator,DSMB&Ethics Committee stated it was non-related issue to vaccine trial: Serum Institute of India
    12:24 PM, 1 Dec
    CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to Prime Minister requesting him "to allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share their opinions & suggestions on the pandemic" during all-party meeting on 4th December on COVID
    11:49 AM, 1 Dec
    The positivity rate is gradually declining. The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200. Central govt. allotted labs are taking more than 24 hrs in providing reports
    11:48 AM, 1 Dec
    A measles-virus-based Covid-19 vaccine might be able to prevent both Covid and measles, according to a new study.
    9:57 AM, 1 Dec
    Telangana reported 502 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 894 recoveries on 30th November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,70,318 including 1,461 deaths and 2,59,230 recoveries. Active cases stand at 9,627
    8:18 AM, 1 Dec
    Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts.
    12:25 AM, 1 Dec
    Assam reported 159 COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today.
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 167 new COVID19 cases, 288 recoveries and 1 death today.
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    Delhi reports 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 5,824 recoveries, and 108 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    We're doing everything to make sure that we know the origin. Some have been politicising this. Our position is very clear that we'll start the study from Wuhan, know what has happened there & based on findings, to explore if there're other avenues: WHO Director-General
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    515 new COVID19 cases, 855 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
