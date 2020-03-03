Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases stay below 50k for 25th straight day
New Delhi, Dec 02: With 36,604 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,99,414.
With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,381,22. Total active cases at 4,28,644.
Total discharged cases at 89,32,647 with 43,062 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
11:25 AM, 2 Dec
Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan begins hearing a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies and others seeking a direction for relaxation on loans due to COVID19 pandemic
11:05 AM, 2 Dec
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
9:51 AM, 2 Dec
Daily new cases remain below 50,000 as a million tests conducted daily: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
8:52 AM, 2 Dec
Mizoram reported 22 new COVID19 cases on 1st December
Total cases 3,869
Total discharged 3,572
Death toll 6
Active cases 291
8:24 AM, 2 Dec
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Block Medical Officer of the Manali, Himachal Pradesh has confirmed.
10:25 PM, 1 Dec
Mumbai reports 724 new COVID19 cases, 1,280 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today.
10:24 PM, 1 Dec
Chandigarh today reported 128 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 17,537, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
10:24 PM, 1 Dec
Punjab reported 630 new COVID19 cases, 812 discharges and 14 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
6:08 PM, 1 Dec
"Govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country," says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
"If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava added.
6:08 PM, 1 Dec
Delhi reports 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, 5,036 recoveries, and 86 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
5:32 PM, 1 Dec
Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid transmission.
5:31 PM, 1 Dec
Initial findings did not necessitate stopping Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials: Govt on allegation of adverse event in SII trial (PTI)
5:31 PM, 1 Dec
I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.
5:31 PM, 1 Dec
Rajesh Bhushan says, "Data Safety Monitoring Board also monitors clinical trial from day to day basis, keep an eye on adverse events, and report it."
4:38 PM, 1 Dec
Whenever clinical trial starts, subjects are expected to sign prior informed consent form. This is global practice, it happens across all countries. Form tells subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in trial: Secy,Health Ministry
4:21 PM, 1 Dec
Average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn ) are the lowest. Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID19 cases: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry
2:32 PM, 1 Dec
I spoke to the PM about COVID19 situation & particulars of vaccination. I also spoke about a possible sensitisation drive to encourage the youth to forego inoculation for those who are more in need, should a viable vaccination be released: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
2:32 PM, 1 Dec
Puducherry reported 53 new COVID19 cases, 72 discharges & 1 death today.
Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 37,020 till date, including 439 active cases, 35,970 recoveries & 611 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry
1:25 PM, 1 Dec
Covishield safe & immunogenic. Incident with the Chennai volunteer no way induced by the vaccine. All regulatory & ethical processes & guidelines were followed. Principal Investigator,DSMB&Ethics Committee stated it was non-related issue to vaccine trial: Serum Institute of India
12:24 PM, 1 Dec
CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to Prime Minister requesting him "to allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share their opinions & suggestions on the pandemic" during all-party meeting on 4th December on COVID
11:49 AM, 1 Dec
The positivity rate is gradually declining. The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200. Central govt. allotted labs are taking more than 24 hrs in providing reports
11:48 AM, 1 Dec
A measles-virus-based Covid-19 vaccine might be able to prevent both Covid and measles, according to a new study.
9:57 AM, 1 Dec
Telangana reported 502 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 894 recoveries on 30th November.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,70,318 including 1,461 deaths and 2,59,230 recoveries.
Active cases stand at 9,627
8:18 AM, 1 Dec
Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts.
12:25 AM, 1 Dec
Assam reported 159 COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today.
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
Jharkhand reported 167 new COVID19 cases, 288 recoveries and 1 death today.
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
Delhi reports 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 5,824 recoveries, and 108 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
We're doing everything to make sure that we know the origin. Some have been politicising this. Our position is very clear that we'll start the study from Wuhan, know what has happened there & based on findings, to explore if there're other avenues: WHO Director-General
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
515 new COVID19 cases, 855 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.