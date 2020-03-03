Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,469 new COVID-19 cases and 488 deaths in last 24 hours

Third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine to commence in Bhubaneswar soon

Ban on public events can bring down COVID-19 transmission rate by 24 per cent: Lancet study

Bihar Elections 2020: In the poll heat, COVID-19 caution goes for a toss

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 27: With 36,469 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. With 488 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,19,502.

Total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 837 COVID19 cases, 1,554 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,32,671 including 2,13,466 recoveries, 1,315 deaths and 17,890 active cases: State Health Department 34 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,527 till date. The number of active cases is at 315 while 2,212 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram Pune district reported 369 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said. “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority. Meadows said control of the virus was not a realistic goal because “it is a contagious virus just like the flu.” “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority. “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority. Donald Trump’s top aide has conceded that the US is “not going to control” the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing sharp criticism from the president’s Democratic rival Joe Biden that the Trump administration has waived “the white flag of defeat” against the deadly virus. Delhi reports 2,832 new COVID19 cases, 3,736 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,59,488, including 3,27,390 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,312 deaths. Active cases 25,786. Maharashtra reports 3,645 new COVID19 cases, 9,905 recoveries and 84 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,48,665, with 14,70,660 recoveries and 43,348 deaths. Active cases 1,34,137. 2,708 new active COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu. Total cases in the state are now 7,11,713 with 29,268 active cases. 6,71,489 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,956. Madhya Pradesh reports 720 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 1,095 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,969, with 2,890 deaths and 1,54,222 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 10,857 47 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 14,085 to date, with 633 active cases, 13,230 cured cases, and 222 deaths. Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID19 cases, 42 deaths and 8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,05,947, with 7,19,558 discharges and 10,947 deaths. Active cases 75,423. Kerala reports 4,287 new COVID19 cases taking active cases to 93,747. Rajasthan reports 1,805 new COVID19 infections, out of which 352 are from Jaipur. Total cases are 1,88,048 out of which 16,233 are active patients. 1,853 deaths reported. 364 new COVID19 cases (147 from Jammu & 217 from Kashmir), 627 recoveries (229 from Jammu & 398 from Kashmir) & 6 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 92,225, including 7,296 active cases, 83,485 recoveries & 1,444 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reports 1,901 new Covid19 cases and 19 deaths. Total cases in the state increase to 8,08,924 out of which 28,770 are active patients. 6,606 deaths reported till date. Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikkannu who is being treated for severe COVID19 pneumonia, continues to be critically ill. He is on maximal life support: Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. Manipur reports 262 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 17,424 out of which 4,223 are active patients. Total deaths stand at 144. The BJP announcement of free Covid vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy with the opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons. Border tensions along the borders with China and Pakistan will be the top focus when the top commanders of the Army will meet today. Jharkhand reports 258 new COVID19 cases, 378 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise 99,686, including 92,976 recoveries/discharges and 866 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,844. Madhya Pradesh reports 951 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1181 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,249, including 2885 deaths and 1,53,127 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 11,237. Himachal Pradesh reports 157 new COVID-19 positive cases and 272 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 20,370, including 286 deaths and 17,568 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 2,489. Punjab reported 415 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths on 25th October. Total number of cases stand at 1,31,055 including 1,22,721 discharges, 4,217 active cases & 4,117 deaths: State Government India’s case fatality rate lowest since 22nd March at 1.5%. Fourteen States/Union Territories have case fatality ratio less than 1%. Less than 500 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry (Representational Image) Assam reported 204 new COVID19 cases and 2,961 discharges on 25th October. Total cases in the State rise to 2,04,171, including 1,85,752 discharges and 906 deaths. Active cases at 17,510: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 1,480 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths & 2,071 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,82,695, with 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. Death toll is at 1,259: Odisha Health Department 1,500-2,000 children used to attend 'Vidyarambham' every year but we restricted it less than 300 this year due to COVID19. We are strictly following COVID protocols. Thermal checking being done at entry point, we are collecting details of the people: President of the temple Trust Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.