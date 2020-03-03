Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 35,551 new COVID-19 cases and 526 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Dec 03: With 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,34,965.
With 526 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,38,648. Total active cases at 4,22,943.
Total discharged cases at 89,73,373 with 40,726 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:52 AM, 3 Dec
Total number of samples tested up to 2nd December is 14,35,57,647 including 11,11,698 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:06 AM, 3 Dec
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases surged by nearly 30 percent across the Americas in just one month, the Pan American Health Organization warned Wednesday, releasing figures for November.
12:26 AM, 3 Dec
Punjab: Police check vehicles of commuters in Amritsar as night curfew has been imposed in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from December 1. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/v9BMBicQki
Punjab: Police check vehicles of commuters in Amritsar as night curfew has been imposed in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from December 1.
12:25 AM, 3 Dec
Assam reported 173 COVID19 cases and 138 discharges today, says Govt. of Assam
12:25 AM, 3 Dec
5 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar today; the total number of cases in the UT is 4,723 including 4,583 recoveries, 79 active cases and 61 deaths: UT Administration
9:51 PM, 2 Dec
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it. The state government has also prioritised nearly 23 per cent of its three crore population, totalling 70 lakh, comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population above the age of 50 years and people with comorbidities for the first phase of vaccination, an official statement said on Wednesday.
9:16 PM, 2 Dec
Maharashtra recorded 5,600 new coronavirus cases, 5,027 recoveries, and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department
8:02 PM, 2 Dec
Karnataka reports 1,440 new COVID19 cases, 983 recoveries, and 16 deaths, according to the State Health Department
8:00 PM, 2 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reported 663 new COVID19 cases & 1,159 recovered cases & 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,69,412.
7:18 PM, 2 Dec
In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is a tribal-dominated state, therefore free of cost Covid-19 vaccine should be made available in the state on priority basis in the first phase itself: Chief Minister's Office
7:17 PM, 2 Dec
Punjab reported 604 new COVID19 cases, 518 discharges, and 24 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
5:39 PM, 2 Dec
Odisha: Covid-19 RT-PCR test cost reduced to Rs 400 at private labs
4:23 PM, 2 Dec
Safety of the vaccine has been scrutinised independently by our Commission on Human Medicines & no stone has been left unturned so absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness & quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine
4:23 PM, 2 Dec
This vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut: UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine
3:18 PM, 2 Dec
Delhi reports 3,944 new COVID-19 cases, 5,329 recoveries, and 82 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
Total cases: 5,78,324
Total recoveries: 5,38,680
Death toll: 9,342
Active cases: 30,302
1:38 PM, 2 Dec
Britain's approval of BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine against Covid-19 marks a "historic moment" in the battle against the pandemic, the US pharma group's chief executive said Wednesday, after his company won the first such authorisation in the West.
1:37 PM, 2 Dec
UK vaccine approval 'historic moment' in Covid-19 battle: Pfizer CEO
11:25 AM, 2 Dec
Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan begins hearing a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies and others seeking a direction for relaxation on loans due to COVID19 pandemic
11:05 AM, 2 Dec
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
9:51 AM, 2 Dec
Daily new cases remain below 50,000 as a million tests conducted daily: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
8:52 AM, 2 Dec
Mizoram reported 22 new COVID19 cases on 1st December
Total cases 3,869
Total discharged 3,572
Death toll 6
Active cases 291
8:24 AM, 2 Dec
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Block Medical Officer of the Manali, Himachal Pradesh has confirmed.
10:25 PM, 1 Dec
Mumbai reports 724 new COVID19 cases, 1,280 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today.
10:24 PM, 1 Dec
Chandigarh today reported 128 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 17,537, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
10:24 PM, 1 Dec
Punjab reported 630 new COVID19 cases, 812 discharges and 14 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
6:08 PM, 1 Dec
"Govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country," says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
"If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava added.
6:08 PM, 1 Dec
Delhi reports 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, 5,036 recoveries, and 86 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
5:32 PM, 1 Dec
Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid transmission.
5:31 PM, 1 Dec
Initial findings did not necessitate stopping Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials: Govt on allegation of adverse event in SII trial (PTI)
5:31 PM, 1 Dec
I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.