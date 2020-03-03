Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 35,551 new COVID-19 cases and 526 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 03: With 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,34,965.

    With 526 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,38,648. Total active cases at 4,22,943.

    Total discharged cases at 89,73,373 with 40,726 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    9:52 AM, 3 Dec
    Total number of samples tested up to 2nd December is 14,35,57,647 including 11,11,698 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:06 AM, 3 Dec
    The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases surged by nearly 30 percent across the Americas in just one month, the Pan American Health Organization warned Wednesday, releasing figures for November.
    12:26 AM, 3 Dec
    Punjab: Police check vehicles of commuters in Amritsar as night curfew has been imposed in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from December 1.
    12:25 AM, 3 Dec
    Assam reported 173 COVID19 cases and 138 discharges today, says Govt. of Assam
    12:25 AM, 3 Dec
    5 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar today; the total number of cases in the UT is 4,723 including 4,583 recoveries, 79 active cases and 61 deaths: UT Administration
    9:51 PM, 2 Dec
    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it. The state government has also prioritised nearly 23 per cent of its three crore population, totalling 70 lakh, comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population above the age of 50 years and people with comorbidities for the first phase of vaccination, an official statement said on Wednesday.
    9:16 PM, 2 Dec
    Maharashtra recorded 5,600 new coronavirus cases, 5,027 recoveries, and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department
    8:02 PM, 2 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,440 new COVID19 cases, 983 recoveries, and 16 deaths, according to the State Health Department
    8:00 PM, 2 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 663 new COVID19 cases & 1,159 recovered cases & 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,69,412.
    7:18 PM, 2 Dec
    In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is a tribal-dominated state, therefore free of cost Covid-19 vaccine should be made available in the state on priority basis in the first phase itself: Chief Minister's Office
    7:17 PM, 2 Dec
    Punjab reported 604 new COVID19 cases, 518 discharges, and 24 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    5:39 PM, 2 Dec
    Odisha: Covid-19 RT-PCR test cost reduced to Rs 400 at private labs
    4:23 PM, 2 Dec
    Safety of the vaccine has been scrutinised independently by our Commission on Human Medicines & no stone has been left unturned so absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness & quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine
    4:23 PM, 2 Dec
    This vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut: UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine
    3:18 PM, 2 Dec
    Delhi reports 3,944 new COVID-19 cases, 5,329 recoveries, and 82 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department Total cases: 5,78,324 Total recoveries: 5,38,680 Death toll: 9,342 Active cases: 30,302
    1:38 PM, 2 Dec
    Britain's approval of BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine against Covid-19 marks a "historic moment" in the battle against the pandemic, the US pharma group's chief executive said Wednesday, after his company won the first such authorisation in the West.
    1:37 PM, 2 Dec
    UK vaccine approval 'historic moment' in Covid-19 battle: Pfizer CEO
    11:25 AM, 2 Dec
    Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan begins hearing a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies and others seeking a direction for relaxation on loans due to COVID19 pandemic
    11:05 AM, 2 Dec
    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
    9:51 AM, 2 Dec
    Daily new cases remain below 50,000 as a million tests conducted daily: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
    8:52 AM, 2 Dec
    Mizoram reported 22 new COVID19 cases on 1st December Total cases 3,869 Total discharged 3,572 Death toll 6 Active cases 291
    8:24 AM, 2 Dec
    Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Block Medical Officer of the Manali, Himachal Pradesh has confirmed.
    10:25 PM, 1 Dec
    Mumbai reports 724 new COVID19 cases, 1,280 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today.
    10:24 PM, 1 Dec
    Chandigarh today reported 128 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 17,537, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
    10:24 PM, 1 Dec
    Punjab reported 630 new COVID19 cases, 812 discharges and 14 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    6:08 PM, 1 Dec
    "Govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country," says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan "If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava added.
    6:08 PM, 1 Dec
    Delhi reports 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, 5,036 recoveries, and 86 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
    5:32 PM, 1 Dec
    Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid transmission.
    5:31 PM, 1 Dec
    Initial findings did not necessitate stopping Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials: Govt on allegation of adverse event in SII trial (PTI)
    5:31 PM, 1 Dec
    I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.
