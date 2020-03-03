Coronavirus LIVE:India reports highest single-day spike with 34,956 COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: COVID-19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:40 AM, 17 Jul
    Assam has crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:40 AM, 17 Jul
    11:26 AM, 17 Jul
    11:26 AM, 17 Jul
    A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.
    11:19 AM, 17 Jul
    Odisha reported 718 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total number of cases to 16,110 out of which 5,124 cases are active. A total of 3,69,738 tests were conducted in the state till yesterday: State Health Department
    11:09 AM, 17 Jul
    It will be better if we get more time to tackle COVID19 cases, we wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government: M Goutham Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor
    10:50 AM, 17 Jul
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10
    10:38 AM, 17 Jul
    There is a continuous decline in the per cent active cases. India’s actual Covid-19 caseload today is 3,31,146 only, says the health ministry.
    10:25 AM, 17 Jul
    1,30,72,718 samples tested for COVID19 till 16th July, of these 3,33,228 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:12 AM, 17 Jul
    A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.
    9:58 AM, 17 Jul
    India ranks 106th with 658 cases per million. Cases per million population in the country are 4 to 8 times less than European countries. Covid-19 cases per million in Russia and US are 8 and 16 times respectively the corresponding figure in India: Health Ministry.
    9:44 AM, 17 Jul
    Sri Lanka makes it mandatory for people to wear face masks following a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases from a cluster in a drug rehabilitation centre, says Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. The island nation has in recent days recorded a majority of the patients from the Kandakadu cluster.
    9:34 AM, 17 Jul
    Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look as the state observes lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.
    9:23 AM, 17 Jul
    We started 'sewa' in Delhi after COVID-19 outbreak and have performed last rites of 165 dead bodies including that of 35 people whose family members couldn't do so as they had tested positive and 7 unclaimed bodies: Jitender Singh Shunty, founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal
    9:10 AM, 17 Jul
    The PM had earlier delivered the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC, which had taken place on January 22 2016.
    9:09 AM, 17 Jul
    A note from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that the event assumes significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17.
    9:09 AM, 17 Jul
    This year, the theme is Multilateralism after COVID-19-What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary.
    9:08 AM, 17 Jul
    The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high level representatives from the government, private sector, civil society and academia.
    9:02 AM, 17 Jul
    Thiruvananthapuram: Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom.
    8:57 AM, 17 Jul
    Kerala: A 750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up at International convention centre in Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
    8:52 AM, 17 Jul
    Bengaluru:Karnataka Medical Education Min K Sudhakar held a meeting through video conference with private/govt establishments involved in testing and treatment of COVID-19 in State, yesterday. Total 51,422 cases including 19,729 recoveries and 1,032 deaths were reported in State till y'day.
    8:44 AM, 17 Jul
    68,428 COVID19 cases and 974 deaths in USA in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 35,60,364, including 1,38,201 deaths: AFP news agency
    8:43 AM, 17 Jul
    This would set the stage for the next meeting between the two military commanders. Sources tell OneIndia that the next meeting will be held after the partial disengagement takes place.
    8:43 AM, 17 Jul
    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark yesterday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.
    8:32 AM, 17 Jul
    Brazil's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark. It is the second worst-affected country in the world.
    8:23 AM, 17 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh is most vulnerable to the long-term effects of Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Bihar and Telangana, says a study published in the medical journal ‘Lancet.’ The study, ‘A vulnerability index for the management of and response to the Covid-19 epidemic in India: An ecological study’, shows Sikkim at score ‘0’ in the rankings, making it the least vulnerable state.
    11:35 PM, 16 Jul
    India's case count has crossed one million mark. The tally has reached 1,001,863. As many as 25,414 have died due to the disease so far.
    11:33 PM, 16 Jul
    Haryana Government allows state government employees with physical disabilities of 50% or above and also those who are totally vision impaired to work from home.
    11:32 PM, 16 Jul
    Telangana's COVID19 case tally rises to 41,018 with 1,676 new cases reported today. So far, 27,295 patients have recovered/ discharged. Death toll is 396: State Health Department
    11:32 PM, 16 Jul
    207 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4783, death toll 42: State Health Department
    11:32 PM, 16 Jul
    Delhi Government extends bans on manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala, for one more year.
