Coronavirus LIVE:India reports highest single-day spike with 34,956 COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 17: COVID-19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
11:40 AM, 17 Jul
Assam has crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
11:40 AM, 17 Jul
11:26 AM, 17 Jul
A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.
11:19 AM, 17 Jul
Odisha reported 718 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total number of cases to 16,110 out of which 5,124 cases are active. A total of 3,69,738 tests were conducted in the state till yesterday: State Health Department
11:09 AM, 17 Jul
It will be better if we get more time to tackle COVID19 cases, we wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government: M Goutham Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor
10:50 AM, 17 Jul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10
10:38 AM, 17 Jul
There is a continuous decline in the per cent active cases. India’s actual Covid-19 caseload today is 3,31,146 only, says the health ministry.
10:25 AM, 17 Jul
1,30,72,718 samples tested for COVID19 till 16th July, of these 3,33,228 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
10:12 AM, 17 Jul
9:58 AM, 17 Jul
India ranks 106th with 658 cases per million. Cases per million population in the country are 4 to 8 times less than European countries. Covid-19 cases per million in Russia and US are 8 and 16 times respectively the corresponding figure in India: Health Ministry.
9:44 AM, 17 Jul
Sri Lanka makes it mandatory for people to wear face masks following a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases from a cluster in a drug rehabilitation centre, says Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. The island nation has in recent days recorded a majority of the patients from the Kandakadu cluster.
9:34 AM, 17 Jul
Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look as the state observes lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19.
Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look as the state observes lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.
9:23 AM, 17 Jul
We started 'sewa' in Delhi after COVID-19 outbreak and have performed last rites of 165 dead bodies including that of 35 people whose family members couldn't do so as they had tested positive and 7 unclaimed bodies: Jitender Singh Shunty, founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal
9:10 AM, 17 Jul
The PM had earlier delivered the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC, which had taken place on January 22 2016.
9:09 AM, 17 Jul
A note from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that the event assumes significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17.
9:09 AM, 17 Jul
This year, the theme is Multilateralism after COVID-19-What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary.
9:08 AM, 17 Jul
The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high level representatives from the government, private sector, civil society and academia.
9:02 AM, 17 Jul
Thiruvananthapuram: Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom. (16.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/fxh38q34xU
Kerala: A 750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up at International convention centre in Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
8:52 AM, 17 Jul
Bengaluru:Karnataka Medical Education Min K Sudhakar held a meeting through video conference with private/govt establishments involved in testing and treatment of COVID-19 in State, yesterday.
Total 51,422 cases including 19,729 recoveries and 1,032 deaths were reported in State till y'day.
8:44 AM, 17 Jul
68,428 COVID19 cases and 974 deaths in USA in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 35,60,364, including 1,38,201 deaths: AFP news agency
8:43 AM, 17 Jul
This would set the stage for the next meeting between the two military commanders. Sources tell OneIndia that the next meeting will be held after the partial disengagement takes place.
8:43 AM, 17 Jul
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark yesterday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.
8:32 AM, 17 Jul
Brazil's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark. It is the second worst-affected country in the world.
8:23 AM, 17 Jul
Madhya Pradesh is most vulnerable to the long-term effects of Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Bihar and Telangana, says a study published in the medical journal ‘Lancet.’ The study, ‘A vulnerability index for the management of and response to the Covid-19 epidemic in India: An ecological study’, shows Sikkim at score ‘0’ in the rankings, making it the least vulnerable state.
11:35 PM, 16 Jul
India's case count has crossed one million mark. The tally has reached 1,001,863. As many as 25,414 have died due to the disease so far.
11:33 PM, 16 Jul
Haryana Government allows state government employees with physical disabilities of 50% or above and also those who are totally vision impaired to work from home.
11:32 PM, 16 Jul
Telangana's COVID19 case tally rises to 41,018 with 1,676 new cases reported today. So far, 27,295 patients have recovered/ discharged. Death toll is 396: State Health Department
11:32 PM, 16 Jul
207 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4783, death toll 42: State Health Department
11:32 PM, 16 Jul
Delhi Government extends bans on manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala, for one more year.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
