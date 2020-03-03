YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 34,884 new COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: Spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total positive cases stand at 10,38,716, including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:06 AM, 18 Jul
    Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings, in view of COVID19 pandemic. The last date for sending suggestions is July 31.
    9:39 AM, 18 Jul
    COVID19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
    9:35 AM, 18 Jul
    Uttarakhand: Complete lockdown in Dehradun district on Saturdays and Sundays from today in view of COVID19. Liquor shops remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services', as per the State Government's order.
    9:24 AM, 18 Jul
    Lucknow: Two women attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan. Naveen Arora, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) says, "One woman was saved by police, other woman is in critical condition. They will also be tested for COVID19."
    9:07 AM, 18 Jul
    Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look on the second day of complete lockdown. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend.
    8:57 AM, 18 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir: A COVID-19 screening & sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir valley. Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter.
    8:45 AM, 18 Jul
    Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central and 321 State). Of these 194 have already conducted examination and 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC
    8:36 AM, 18 Jul
    With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one per cent.
    8:18 AM, 18 Jul
    Complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital
    8:12 AM, 18 Jul
    Mexico reports 7,257 new cases of coronavirus, 736 more deaths
    8:00 AM, 18 Jul
    Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang
    9:23 PM, 17 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh reported 704 new coronavirus cases, pushing its tally to 21,082, while nine more death took the toll to 698.
    9:23 PM, 17 Jul
    Kerala government in an order said "To contain coronavirus in the state, all the Banks in the state shall remain closed on Saturdays, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays."
    9:23 PM, 17 Jul
    Punjab reported nine more deaths due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 239 while 348 fresh cases took the tally to 9,442.
    9:22 PM, 17 Jul
    Gujarat reports its highest single-day spike of 949 coronavirus cases taking state's tally to 46,516, death toll rises to 2,108 with 17 more fatalities.
    9:22 PM, 17 Jul
    A 50-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has died due to coronavirus infection, taking the pandemic death toll in the country's largest paramilitary group to 14.
    9:22 PM, 17 Jul
    In the last late 24 hours, 36 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur, taking the total number of cases to1800 of which 637 are active cases and 1163 recovered cases.
    9:00 PM, 17 Jul
    PM Modi's address at UN has concluded.
    8:52 PM, 17 Jul
    Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity, says Modi
    8:48 PM, 17 Jul
    With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda.
    8:46 PM, 17 Jul
    COVID19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society, says Modi
    8:43 PM, 17 Jul
    Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation: PM Modi
    8:42 PM, 17 Jul
    In his address to the United Nations, PM Modi recalled India's contributions in the ECOSOC: "India was among the 50 founding members of the United Nations immediately after the Second World War. A lot has changed since then," he said, adding "from the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda."
    8:40 PM, 17 Jul
    Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals, says the prime minister.
    8:40 PM, 17 Jul
    We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes. And from the technologies and innovations we have deployed says PM Modi.
    8:38 PM, 17 Jul
    Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind, says Modi
    8:36 PM, 17 Jul
    This year we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of United Nations. It is an occasion to recognise the UN's many contributions to human progress. It is also an opportunity to assess the UN's role and relevance in today's World says PM Modi.
    8:34 PM, 17 Jul
    Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown: PM Narendra Modi at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) Session, 2020, via video conference.
    8:34 PM, 17 Jul
    PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address virtually at High-Level Segment of UN Economic and Social Council Session
    8:32 PM, 17 Jul
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually address the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

