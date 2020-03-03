Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 34,884 new COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 18: Spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.
Total positive cases stand at 10,38,716, including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
10:06 AM, 18 Jul
Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings, in view of COVID19 pandemic. The last date for sending suggestions is July 31.
9:39 AM, 18 Jul
COVID19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/UyNBz7juLd
COVID19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
9:35 AM, 18 Jul
Uttarakhand: Complete lockdown in Dehradun district on Saturdays & Sundays from today in view of #COVID19. Liquor shops remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services', as per the State Government's order. pic.twitter.com/lf8i8gvpBW
Uttarakhand: Complete lockdown in Dehradun district on Saturdays and Sundays from today in view of COVID19. Liquor shops remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services', as per the State Government's order.
9:24 AM, 18 Jul
Lucknow: Two women attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan. Naveen Arora, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) says, "One woman was saved by police, other woman is in critical condition. They will also be tested for COVID19."
9:07 AM, 18 Jul
Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look on the second day of complete lockdown.
The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rP3fFyyjUM
Goa: Streets in Panaji wear a deserted look on the second day of complete lockdown.
The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend.
8:57 AM, 18 Jul
Jammu and Kashmir: A COVID-19 screening & sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir valley. Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter. pic.twitter.com/0BTHgE8lCL
Jammu and Kashmir: A COVID-19 screening & sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir valley. Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter.
8:45 AM, 18 Jul
Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central & 321 State). Of these 194 have already conducted examination & 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC pic.twitter.com/2BnxpzDtEv
Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central and 321 State). Of these 194 have already conducted examination and 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC
8:36 AM, 18 Jul
With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one per cent.
8:18 AM, 18 Jul
Complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital
8:12 AM, 18 Jul
Mexico reports 7,257 new cases of coronavirus, 736 more deaths
8:00 AM, 18 Jul
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang
9:23 PM, 17 Jul
Madhya Pradesh reported 704 new coronavirus cases, pushing its tally to 21,082, while nine more death took the toll to 698.
9:23 PM, 17 Jul
Kerala government in an order said "To contain coronavirus in the state, all the Banks in the state shall remain closed on Saturdays, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays."
9:23 PM, 17 Jul
Punjab reported nine more deaths due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 239 while 348 fresh cases took the tally to 9,442.
9:22 PM, 17 Jul
Gujarat reports its highest single-day spike of 949 coronavirus cases taking state's tally to 46,516, death toll rises to 2,108 with 17 more fatalities.
9:22 PM, 17 Jul
A 50-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has died due to coronavirus infection, taking the pandemic death toll in the country's largest paramilitary group to 14.
9:22 PM, 17 Jul
In the last late 24 hours, 36 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur, taking the total number of cases to1800 of which 637 are active cases and 1163 recovered cases.
9:00 PM, 17 Jul
PM Modi's address at UN has concluded.
8:52 PM, 17 Jul
Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity, says Modi
8:48 PM, 17 Jul
With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda.
8:46 PM, 17 Jul
COVID19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society, says Modi
8:43 PM, 17 Jul
Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation: PM Modi
8:42 PM, 17 Jul
In his address to the United Nations, PM Modi recalled India's contributions in the ECOSOC: "India was among the 50 founding members of the United Nations immediately after the Second World War. A lot has changed since then," he said, adding "from the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda."
8:40 PM, 17 Jul
Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals, says the prime minister.
8:40 PM, 17 Jul
We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes. And from the technologies and innovations we have deployed says PM Modi.
8:38 PM, 17 Jul
Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind, says Modi
8:36 PM, 17 Jul
This year we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of United Nations. It is an occasion to recognise the UN's many contributions to human progress. It is also an opportunity to assess the UN's role and relevance in today's World says PM Modi.
8:34 PM, 17 Jul
Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown: PM Narendra Modi at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) Session, 2020, via video conference.
8:34 PM, 17 Jul
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address virtually at High-Level Segment of UN Economic and Social Council Session
8:32 PM, 17 Jul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually address the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
