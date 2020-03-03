Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 34,884 new COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 18: Spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 10,38,716, including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

