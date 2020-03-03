Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 32,981 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Dec 07: With 32,981 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,77,203.
With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,573. Total active cases at 3,96,729.
Total discharged cases at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
8:15 AM, 7 Dec
On Sunday, Tamil Nadu saw 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 7.90 lakh, while 16 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,793, the health department said.
9:41 PM, 6 Dec
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,950 new COVID19 cases, 1,993 discharges, and 24 deaths.
9:19 PM, 6 Dec
97 new COVID19 cases and 84 discharges today, says Govt of Assam.
9:17 PM, 6 Dec
With 553 new COVID19 cases, 520 cured cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh to 44,958 till date.
9:17 PM, 6 Dec
Delhi reports 2,706 new COVID19 cases, 4,622 recoveries and 69 deaths today.
8:13 PM, 6 Dec
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking priority allocation of COVID19 vaccine to the State, on account of its higher mortality rate resulting from the population age profile and high levels of co-morbidities.
8:09 PM, 6 Dec
Karnataka reports 1,321 new COVID19 cases (733 in Bengaluru urban), 889 discharges, and 10 deaths today.
7:10 PM, 6 Dec
Manipur reported 216 new COVID19 cases, 193 recoveries, and 7 deaths today.
6:58 PM, 6 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reported 667 new COVID19 cases, 914 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:58 PM, 6 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,320 new COVID19 cases, 1,398 discharges, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:57 PM, 6 Dec
Kerala reports 4,777 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,217 recoveries today.
The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 60,924 and 5,27,911 respectively.
12:49 PM, 6 Dec
Telangana reported 622 new COVID19 cases, 2 deaths and 993 recoveries yesterday.
12:49 PM, 6 Dec
Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for COVID19. He is admitted to a private hospital: Tamil Nadu Congress statement
12:48 PM, 6 Dec
India’s total COVID-19 active caseload has significantly fallen to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) today. This is the lowest after 138 days. The total active cases were 4,02,529 on 21st July: Govt of India
9:50 AM, 6 Dec
With 36,011 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,44,222
With 482 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,182. Total active cases at 4,03,248
Total discharged cases at 91,00,792 with 41,970 new discharges in the last 24 hrs
9:48 AM, 6 Dec
Mizoram reported 21 new COVID19 cases.
9:48 AM, 6 Dec
I observed how this pandemic affected the livelihood & morale of artisans. It was then I decided to create this free platform (IAIF) for artists. Theme of the world record was creativity against COVID-19: Rajesh Batra of International Art & Imagination Forum (IAIF).
9:48 AM, 6 Dec
Chhapai, a Chandigarh-based startup along with International Art & Imagination Forum (IAIF) created a world record by bringing together 2,800 artists from over 100 countries at an event — World’s Largest Online Creativity Event- W-LOC.
8:44 PM, 5 Dec
Uttar Pradesh reports 1940 new COVID19 cases, 2230 discharges and 23 deaths.
8:43 PM, 5 Dec
Karnataka reports 1325 new COVID19 cases (709 in Bengaluru), 1,400 discharges, and 12 deaths today.Total cases: 8,91,685.
Total discharges: 8,54,861. Death toll:11,846
6:53 PM, 5 Dec
Uttarakhand reports 680 new COVID19 cases, 457 recoveries and 8 deaths today. Total cases 77,573.Total cured 70,288.
Death toll 1281
6:52 PM, 5 Dec
Jammu and Kashmir reports 501 new COVID19 cases, 469 recoveries and 12 deaths.Total cases 1,12,757. Total recoveries 1,06,006.
Death toll 1742.
6:51 PM, 5 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reports 630 new COVID19 cases, 882 recoveries and 4 deaths today.Total cases 8,71,305.Total recoveries 8,58,115. Death toll 7024
6:49 PM, 5 Dec
Rajasthan reports 2076 new COVID19 cases, 3198 recoveries and 20 deaths today.Total cases 2,78,496. Total recoveries 2,52,911.
Death toll 2409
4:56 PM, 5 Dec
Odisha's Covid-19 caseload mounts to 3,20,803 after 409 people test positive, 5 more fatalities push death toll to 1,765, reports PTI quoting official
4:56 PM, 5 Dec
A petition has been moved in Supreme Court, seeking directions for refund of the exorbitant amount charged for RT-PCR test by private labs & hospitals & to fix Rs 400 for the test across India.
4:56 PM, 5 Dec
Gujarat HC judge dies of cardiac arrest during Covid-19 treatment
4:55 PM, 5 Dec
Pakistan records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for 3rd day
4:55 PM, 5 Dec
Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 Covid-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the federal response center said on Saturday. The previous record of 28,145 new cases was reported on December 3.
4:55 PM, 5 Dec
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain wishes Anil Vij speedy recovery from Covid-19
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.