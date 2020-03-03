YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 32,981 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: With 32,981 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,77,203.

    With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,573. Total active cases at 3,96,729.

    Total discharged cases at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:15 AM, 7 Dec
    On Sunday, Tamil Nadu saw 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 7.90 lakh, while 16 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,793, the health department said.
    9:41 PM, 6 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh reports 1,950 new COVID19 cases, 1,993 discharges, and 24 deaths.
    9:19 PM, 6 Dec
    97 new COVID19 cases and 84 discharges today, says Govt of Assam.
    9:17 PM, 6 Dec
    With 553 new COVID19 cases, 520 cured cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh to 44,958 till date.
    9:17 PM, 6 Dec
    Delhi reports 2,706 new COVID19 cases, 4,622 recoveries and 69 deaths today.
    8:13 PM, 6 Dec
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking priority allocation of COVID19 vaccine to the State, on account of its higher mortality rate resulting from the population age profile and high levels of co-morbidities.
    8:09 PM, 6 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,321 new COVID19 cases (733 in Bengaluru urban), 889 discharges, and 10 deaths today.
    7:10 PM, 6 Dec
    Manipur reported 216 new COVID19 cases, 193 recoveries, and 7 deaths today.
    6:58 PM, 6 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 667 new COVID19 cases, 914 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:58 PM, 6 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,320 new COVID19 cases, 1,398 discharges, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:57 PM, 6 Dec
    Kerala reports 4,777 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,217 recoveries today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 60,924 and 5,27,911 respectively.
    12:49 PM, 6 Dec
    Telangana reported 622 new COVID19 cases, 2 deaths and 993 recoveries yesterday.
    12:49 PM, 6 Dec
    Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for COVID19. He is admitted to a private hospital: Tamil Nadu Congress statement
    12:48 PM, 6 Dec
    India’s total COVID-19 active caseload has significantly fallen to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) today. This is the lowest after 138 days. The total active cases were 4,02,529 on 21st July: Govt of India
    9:50 AM, 6 Dec
    With 36,011 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,44,222 With 482 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,182. Total active cases at 4,03,248 Total discharged cases at 91,00,792 with 41,970 new discharges in the last 24 hrs
    9:48 AM, 6 Dec
    Mizoram reported 21 new COVID19 cases.
    9:48 AM, 6 Dec
    I observed how this pandemic affected the livelihood & morale of artisans. It was then I decided to create this free platform (IAIF) for artists. Theme of the world record was creativity against COVID-19: Rajesh Batra of International Art & Imagination Forum (IAIF).
    9:48 AM, 6 Dec
    Chhapai, a Chandigarh-based startup along with International Art & Imagination Forum (IAIF) created a world record by bringing together 2,800 artists from over 100 countries at an event — World’s Largest Online Creativity Event- W-LOC.
    8:44 PM, 5 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh reports 1940 new COVID19 cases, 2230 discharges and 23 deaths.
    8:43 PM, 5 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1325 new COVID19 cases (709 in Bengaluru), 1,400 discharges, and 12 deaths today.Total cases: 8,91,685. Total discharges: 8,54,861. Death toll:11,846
    6:53 PM, 5 Dec
    Uttarakhand reports 680 new COVID19 cases, 457 recoveries and 8 deaths today. Total cases 77,573.Total cured 70,288. Death toll 1281
    6:52 PM, 5 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 501 new COVID19 cases, 469 recoveries and 12 deaths.Total cases 1,12,757. Total recoveries 1,06,006. Death toll 1742.
    6:51 PM, 5 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 630 new COVID19 cases, 882 recoveries and 4 deaths today.Total cases 8,71,305.Total recoveries 8,58,115. Death toll 7024
    6:49 PM, 5 Dec
    Rajasthan reports 2076 new COVID19 cases, 3198 recoveries and 20 deaths today.Total cases 2,78,496. Total recoveries 2,52,911. Death toll 2409
    4:56 PM, 5 Dec
    Odisha's Covid-19 caseload mounts to 3,20,803 after 409 people test positive, 5 more fatalities push death toll to 1,765, reports PTI quoting official
    4:56 PM, 5 Dec
    A petition has been moved in Supreme Court, seeking directions for refund of the exorbitant amount charged for RT-PCR test by private labs & hospitals & to fix Rs 400 for the test across India.
    4:56 PM, 5 Dec
    Gujarat HC judge dies of cardiac arrest during Covid-19 treatment
    4:55 PM, 5 Dec
    Pakistan records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for 3rd day
    4:55 PM, 5 Dec
    Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 Covid-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the federal response center said on Saturday. The previous record of 28,145 new cases was reported on December 3.
    4:55 PM, 5 Dec
    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain wishes Anil Vij speedy recovery from Covid-19
