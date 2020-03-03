YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 32,080 new COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,35,850.

    With 402 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,41,360. Total active cases at 3,78,909.

    Total discharged cases at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:13 AM, 9 Dec
    64 Heads of Missions in India leave for Hyderabad, where they are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs. The facilities are developing Covid-19 vaccine.
    11:52 PM, 8 Dec
    The US Food and Drug Administration (#FDA) issued a briefing document Tuesday saying the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval, reports AFP
    11:46 PM, 8 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 182 new Covid-19 cases and 188 recoveries today, reports ANI
    9:54 PM, 8 Dec
    Manipur reports 171 new COVID19 cases, 169 recoveries, and 2 deaths today.
    9:51 PM, 8 Dec
    Haryana recorded 1,391 new coronavirus cases, 1,557 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:50 PM, 8 Dec
    9:48 PM, 8 Dec
    Punjab reports 500 new COVID19 cases, 792 discharges, and 30 deaths today.
    9:46 PM, 8 Dec
    Assam reported 94 new COVID19 cases and 102 discharges today.
    9:44 PM, 8 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 4,026 new COVID19 cases, 6,365 discharges and 53 deaths today.
    9:43 PM, 8 Dec
    5:29 PM, 8 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 551 new COVID19 cases, 744 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 8,72,839 Total recoveries 8,60,368 Death toll 7,042 Active cases 5,429
    5:28 PM, 8 Dec
    Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India: Health Ministry
    4:14 PM, 8 Dec
    The cases are increasing around the world, says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union health ministry (ANI)
    12:12 PM, 8 Dec
    With 9.70 million Covid-19 cases recorded so far, India is second only to the United States and is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorize for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    With the chances of a Covid-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    9:45 AM, 8 Dec
    Telangana reported 682 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 761 recoveries, as of yesterday Total cases: 2,74,540 Active cases: 7,696 Total recoveries: 2,65,367 Death toll: 1,477
    8:04 AM, 8 Dec
    American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which has asked the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine, has said it is prepared to address a key challenge in the distribution of its vaccine - ultra-cold storage.
    10:57 PM, 7 Dec
    With 739 new positive cases reported today, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 45,697: Himachal Pradesh
    10:53 PM, 7 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,307 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,245 recoveries.
    10:52 PM, 7 Dec
    15 new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.
    10:51 PM, 7 Dec
    “There will be a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am beginning December 7 until further order in this regard,” city order announced. A similar night curfew has also been enforced in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat since November 21.
    10:50 PM, 7 Dec
    The night curfew that came into effect on November 23 and was extended till December 7 earlier. This time it has been extended until further notice.
    10:49 PM, 7 Dec
    The night curfew in Ahmedabad was extended on Monday a day after the city reported over 300 new cases, the highest in Gujarat.
    10:48 PM, 7 Dec
    8:19 PM, 7 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 280 new COVID19 cases, 386 recoveries and 9 deaths.
    8:19 PM, 7 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,312 new COVID19 cases, 1,389 discharges, and 16 deaths today.
    8:18 PM, 7 Dec
    Manipur reported 152 new COVID19 cases, 149 recoveries, and 3 deaths today.
    8:18 PM, 7 Dec
    Punjab reports 620 new COVID19 cases, 886 discharges, and 19 deaths today.
    5:20 PM, 7 Dec
    Country will not have to wait too long for vaccine, PM Modi says
