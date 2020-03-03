Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 32,695 new COVID-19 cases, 606 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, July 16: India reportsthehighest single-day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.
Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
10:59 AM, 16 Jul
143 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. Total number of cases stand at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths: State Health Department
10:41 AM, 16 Jul
Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
10:40 AM, 16 Jul
The United States has reported the highest record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. US Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a Covid-19 vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.
10:18 AM, 16 Jul
Five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 238, officials said on Wednesday.
10:04 AM, 16 Jul
The recovery rate among COVID19 patients has increased to 63.24 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.09 per cent: 3.91 per cent now: Government of India
9:45 AM, 16 Jul
Karnataka: Lockdown being observed in the Dakshina Kannada district. A week-long lockdown has been imposed in the district starting from today till July 23 with relaxation hours between 8 am to 11 am. Visuals from Mangaluru. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/Iuo6KrwTKR
9:27 AM, 16 Jul
Bihar: Movement of vehicles continue near Chandani Chowk in Muzaffarpur dist amid the lockdown imposed in the state from 16th to 31st July.
Bihar: Movement of vehicles continue near Chandani Chowk in Muzaffarpur dist amid the lockdown imposed in the state from 16th to 31st July.
9:11 AM, 16 Jul
1,27,39,490 samples tested for COVID19 till 15th July, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:03 AM, 16 Jul
Entry to the Court complex shall be restricted to very few authorised persons and other persons including staff are not required to come to the office from 16th July to 23rd July in view of the lockdown in Bihar from 16th July: Patna High Court. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/3a96h6Zzit
8:50 AM, 16 Jul
Kerala: A #COVID19 treatment centre with over 1000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram. K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector, Malappuram says, "Patients who have tested positive but don't have any symptom will be treated here." (15.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/VWV2DGNwci
8:27 AM, 16 Jul
Tamil Nadu breached the 1.5 lakh-mark, even as the number of people discharged stood at 1,02,310. The state added 4,496 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 1,51,820.
8:20 AM, 16 Jul
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, reporting 233 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative toll to 10,928.
8:12 AM, 16 Jul
US posts new daily Covid case record of 67,632, AFP quotes tracker.
10:58 PM, 15 Jul
All departments at the West Bengal legislative assembly to remain completely closed till 24th July after an employee at the assembly tested positive for COVID19. Work at the assembly to resume from 27th July.
10:58 PM, 15 Jul
316 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4562
10:01 PM, 15 Jul
866 new positive cases reported in the state today till 8.30pm, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26,437 including 19,502 recovered cases, 6405 active cases and 530 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
8:43 PM, 15 Jul
In the last late 24 hours, 28 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur, taking the total number of cases to 1700 including 620 active cases and 1080 recovered cases
8:27 PM, 15 Jul
7,975 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total toll of infections in the state to 2,75,640.
As many as 3,606 patients were discharged today taking the total recoveries in the state too 1,52,613.
8:18 PM, 15 Jul
638 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking active cases to 5,053 and death toll to 682. 18,783 samples have been tested for the disease today
8:18 PM, 15 Jul
Gujarat reported 925 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, state tally has risen to 44,648 including 31,346 discharges and 2,081 deaths.
7:55 PM, 15 Jul
233 deaths and 7975 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra state today,taking total no. of positive cases in the state to 2,75,640. 3606 patients discharged today; 1,52,613 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 55.37%: State Health Dept
7:55 PM, 15 Jul
7:49 PM, 15 Jul
Darjeeling district task force has declared a complete lockdown in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation for seven days, starting 9 am tomorrow in view of the rising cases of COVID 19.
7:48 PM, 15 Jul
State Government will give Rs 5000 each as appreciation money to the plasma donors: Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education.
7:47 PM, 15 Jul
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Covid Plasma Bank for treatment of serious Covid patients at SCB Medical College in Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister's Office
7:44 PM, 15 Jul
Punjab's COVID19 case tally rises to 8799 with 288 new positive cases reported today.
7:33 PM, 15 Jul
India and EU reaffirmed their strong commitment to global peace and security, disarmament&non-proliferation&to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, incl its financing and countering radicalization. India and the EU will intensify exchanges and cooperation in this regard:MEA
7:32 PM, 15 Jul
Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India&other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism: Secy(W),MEA on 15th India-EU summit
7:32 PM, 15 Jul
There is no time frame set for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) but both sides have agreed that the two ministers mandated to take the discussions forward should meet as early as possible: Vikas Swarup, Secy (West),MEA on 15th India-EU summit
7:31 PM, 15 Jul
As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas: Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA on 15th India-EU summit
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
