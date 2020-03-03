Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 32,695 new COVID-19 cases, 606 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, July 16: India reports the highest single-day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.

Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

