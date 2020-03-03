Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 32,695 new COVID-19 cases, 606 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 16: India reports the highest single-day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.

    Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:59 AM, 16 Jul
    143 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. Total number of cases stand at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths: State Health Department
    10:41 AM, 16 Jul
    Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
    10:40 AM, 16 Jul
    The United States has reported the highest record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. US Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a Covid-19 vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.
    10:18 AM, 16 Jul
    Five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 238, officials said on Wednesday.
    10:04 AM, 16 Jul
    The recovery rate among COVID19 patients has increased to 63.24 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.09 per cent: 3.91 per cent now: Government of India
    9:45 AM, 16 Jul
    Karnataka: Lockdown being observed in the Dakshina Kannada district. A week-long lockdown has been imposed in the district starting from today till July 23 with relaxation hours between 8 am to 11 am. Visuals from Mangaluru.
    9:27 AM, 16 Jul
    Bihar: Movement of vehicles continue near Chandani Chowk in Muzaffarpur dist amid the lockdown imposed in the state from 16th to 31st July. All transport suspended in state except taxis-autos, pvt vehicles for permitted activities,essential service providers& transport of goods
    9:11 AM, 16 Jul
    1,27,39,490 samples tested for COVID19 till 15th July, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:03 AM, 16 Jul
    Entry to the Court complex shall be restricted to very few authorised persons and other persons including staff are not required to come to the office from 16th July to 23rd July in view of the lockdown in Bihar from 16th July: Patna High Court.
    8:50 AM, 16 Jul
    A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram. K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector, Malappuram says, "Patients who have tested positive but don't have any symptom will be treated here."
    8:27 AM, 16 Jul
    Tamil Nadu breached the 1.5 lakh-mark, even as the number of people discharged stood at 1,02,310. The state added 4,496 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 1,51,820.
    8:20 AM, 16 Jul
    Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, reporting 233 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative toll to 10,928.
    8:12 AM, 16 Jul
    US posts new daily Covid case record of 67,632, AFP quotes tracker.
    10:58 PM, 15 Jul
    All departments at the West Bengal legislative assembly to remain completely closed till 24th July after an employee at the assembly tested positive for COVID19. Work at the assembly to resume from 27th July.
    10:58 PM, 15 Jul
    316 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4562
    10:01 PM, 15 Jul
    866 new positive cases reported in the state today till 8.30pm, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26,437 including 19,502 recovered cases, 6405 active cases and 530 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
    8:43 PM, 15 Jul
    In the last late 24 hours, 28 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur, taking the total number of cases to 1700 including 620 active cases and 1080 recovered cases
    8:27 PM, 15 Jul
    7,975 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total toll of infections in the state to 2,75,640. As many as 3,606 patients were discharged today taking the total recoveries in the state too 1,52,613.
    8:18 PM, 15 Jul
    638 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking active cases to 5,053 and death toll to 682. 18,783 samples have been tested for the disease today
    8:18 PM, 15 Jul
    Gujarat reported 925 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, state tally has risen to 44,648 including 31,346 discharges and 2,081 deaths.
    7:55 PM, 15 Jul
    233 deaths and 7975 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra state today,taking total no. of positive cases in the state to 2,75,640. 3606 patients discharged today; 1,52,613 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 55.37%: State Health Dept
    7:55 PM, 15 Jul
    233 deaths&7975 new COVID19 cases in Maharashtra state today,taking total no. of positive cases in the state to 2,75,640. 3606 patients discharged today; 1,52,613 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 55.37%: State Health Dept
    7:49 PM, 15 Jul
    Darjeeling district task force has declared a complete lockdown in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation for seven days, starting 9 am tomorrow in view of the rising cases of COVID 19.
    7:48 PM, 15 Jul
    State Government will give Rs 5000 each as appreciation money to the plasma donors: Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education.
    7:47 PM, 15 Jul
    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Covid Plasma Bank for treatment of serious Covid patients at SCB Medical College in Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister's Office
    7:44 PM, 15 Jul
    Punjab's COVID19 case tally rises to 8799 with 288 new positive cases reported today.
    7:33 PM, 15 Jul
    India and EU reaffirmed their strong commitment to global peace and security, disarmament&non-proliferation&to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, incl its financing and countering radicalization. India and the EU will intensify exchanges and cooperation in this regard:MEA
    7:32 PM, 15 Jul
    Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India&other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism: Secy(W),MEA on 15th India-EU summit
    7:32 PM, 15 Jul
    There is no time frame set for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) but both sides have agreed that the two ministers mandated to take the discussions forward should meet as early as possible: Vikas Swarup, Secy (West),MEA on 15th India-EU summit
    7:31 PM, 15 Jul
    As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas: Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA on 15th India-EU summit
