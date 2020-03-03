YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 31,522 new COVID-19 cases and 412 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 10:
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,67,372.

    With 412 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,41,772. Total active cases at 3,72,293.

    Total discharged cases at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:11 AM, 10 Dec
    Assam's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:02 PM, 9 Dec
    Canada approves the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across Canada: Reuters
    9:11 PM, 9 Dec
    Delhi reports 2,463 new COVID19 cases, 4,177 recoveries and 50 deaths today.
    9:10 PM, 9 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,73,457, as per State Health Department
    9:10 PM, 9 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new COVID19 cases, 1,315 discharges, and 14 deaths today
    9:09 PM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,279 new COVID19 cases, 3,218 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
    9:08 PM, 9 Dec
    Uttarakhand reports 515 new COVID19 cases, 425 recoveries and 13 deaths today.
    6:13 PM, 9 Dec
    Amnesty: Rich countries have bought too many Covid-19 vaccines
    6:13 PM, 9 Dec
    German health minister calls for tougher Covid measures in high-risk areas
    6:11 PM, 9 Dec
    4,875 new COVID19 cases and 4,647 recoveries reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,923 and 5,86,998
    6:11 PM, 9 Dec
    The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    12:25 PM, 9 Dec
    Telangana: The 64 foreign envoys arrive at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    Arunachal Pradesh reports 22 new Covid cases, 37 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 16,437.
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    SC takes note of Centre's guidelines, says posters not to be affixed outside homes of Covid patients
    8:13 AM, 9 Dec
    64 Heads of Missions in India leave for Hyderabad, where they are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs. The facilities are developing Covid-19 vaccine.
    11:52 PM, 8 Dec
    The US Food and Drug Administration (#FDA) issued a briefing document Tuesday saying the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval, reports AFP
    11:46 PM, 8 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 182 new Covid-19 cases and 188 recoveries today, reports ANI
    9:54 PM, 8 Dec
    Manipur reports 171 new COVID19 cases, 169 recoveries, and 2 deaths today.
    9:51 PM, 8 Dec
    Haryana recorded 1,391 new coronavirus cases, 1,557 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:50 PM, 8 Dec
    9:48 PM, 8 Dec
    Punjab reports 500 new COVID19 cases, 792 discharges, and 30 deaths today.
    9:46 PM, 8 Dec
    Assam reported 94 new COVID19 cases and 102 discharges today.
    9:44 PM, 8 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 4,026 new COVID19 cases, 6,365 discharges and 53 deaths today.
    9:43 PM, 8 Dec
    5:29 PM, 8 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 551 new COVID19 cases, 744 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 8,72,839 Total recoveries 8,60,368 Death toll 7,042 Active cases 5,429
    5:28 PM, 8 Dec
    Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India: Health Ministry
    4:14 PM, 8 Dec
    The cases are increasing around the world, says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union health ministry (ANI)
    12:12 PM, 8 Dec
    With 9.70 million Covid-19 cases recorded so far, India is second only to the United States and is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorize for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    With the chances of a Covid-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    More CORONAVIRUS News

