    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 31,118 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 01: With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,62,810.

    With 482 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,37,621. Total active cases at 4,35,603.

    Total discharged cases at 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:57 AM, 1 Dec
    Telangana reported 502 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 894 recoveries on 30th November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,70,318 including 1,461 deaths and 2,59,230 recoveries. Active cases stand at 9,627
    8:18 AM, 1 Dec
    Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts.
    12:25 AM, 1 Dec
    Assam reported 159 COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today.
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 167 new COVID19 cases, 288 recoveries and 1 death today.
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    Delhi reports 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 5,824 recoveries, and 108 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    We're doing everything to make sure that we know the origin. Some have been politicising this. Our position is very clear that we'll start the study from Wuhan, know what has happened there & based on findings, to explore if there're other avenues: WHO Director-General
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
    12:24 AM, 1 Dec
    515 new COVID19 cases, 855 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
    12:23 AM, 1 Dec
    West Bengal reports 2,671 new COVID19 cases, 2,730 discharges and 48 deaths today.
    9:02 PM, 30 Nov
    Karnataka reports 998 new COVID-19 cases, 2,209 recoveries, and 13 deaths, according to the State Health Department
    9:02 PM, 30 Nov
    Mumbai reports 646 new COVID19 cases, 775 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths today.
    9:02 PM, 30 Nov
    All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) as well as all Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31: Odisha Govt
    9:02 PM, 30 Nov
    Department of School & Mass Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of re-opening of schools under its control in respect of class 9th to 12th: Odisha Govt
    9:01 PM, 30 Nov
    Odisha government issues new guidelines in view of COVID19; Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation will remain prohibited till December 31.
    9:01 PM, 30 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh reported 2,044 new COVID19 cases, 2,472 recoveries & 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:01 PM, 30 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1383 new COVID19 cases, 1,576 discharges, and 10 deaths today, according to State Health Department
    9:01 PM, 30 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 381 new COVID19 cases, 934 recoveries, and 4 deaths, according to State Health Department
    9:01 PM, 30 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 3,837 new COVID19 cases, 4,196 recoveries/discharges, & 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    9:00 PM, 30 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 455 new COVID19 cases, 352 recoveries, and 9 deaths, says State Health Department
    8:57 PM, 30 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,677 new COVID19 cases, 2,762 recoveries/discharges, & 20 deaths, as per State Health Department
    8:55 PM, 30 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,410 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    8:55 PM, 30 Nov
    Moderna to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA & conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency after its COVID19 vaccine 94.1% effective: Statement
    8:55 PM, 30 Nov
    Manipur reported 135 new COVID19 cases, 165 recoveries & 8 death today, taking total cases to 25,045 including 21,566 recoveries, 281 deaths and 3,198 active cases. Recovery rate is 86.10 %: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
    5:11 PM, 30 Nov
    In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people & we are preparing accordingly
    5:10 PM, 30 Nov
    I would like to request everyone to remember & follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health: Harsh Vardhan
    5:10 PM, 30 Nov
    India has bravely fought global pandemic & has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its Covid-19 death rate at lowest level in world. India's efforts have found global recognition
    5:10 PM, 30 Nov
    Covid-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England’s month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed
    5:10 PM, 30 Nov
    4:32 PM, 30 Nov
    Delhi Government caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
    2:54 PM, 30 Nov
    India has bravely fought global pandemic & has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its COVID19 death rate at lowest level in world. India's efforts have found global recognition: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

