Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 31,118 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, Dec 01: With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,62,810.
With 482 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,37,621. Total active cases at 4,35,603.
Total discharged cases at 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
9:57 AM, 1 Dec
Telangana reported 502 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 894 recoveries on 30th November.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,70,318 including 1,461 deaths and 2,59,230 recoveries.
Active cases stand at 9,627
8:18 AM, 1 Dec
Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts.
12:25 AM, 1 Dec
Assam reported 159 COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today.
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
Jharkhand reported 167 new COVID19 cases, 288 recoveries and 1 death today.
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
Delhi reports 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 5,824 recoveries, and 108 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
We're doing everything to make sure that we know the origin. Some have been politicising this. Our position is very clear that we'll start the study from Wuhan, know what has happened there & based on findings, to explore if there're other avenues: WHO Director-General
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
12:24 AM, 1 Dec
515 new COVID19 cases, 855 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
12:23 AM, 1 Dec
West Bengal reports 2,671 new COVID19 cases, 2,730 discharges and 48 deaths today.
9:02 PM, 30 Nov
Karnataka reports 998 new COVID-19 cases, 2,209 recoveries, and 13 deaths, according to the State Health Department
9:02 PM, 30 Nov
Mumbai reports 646 new COVID19 cases, 775 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths today.
9:02 PM, 30 Nov
All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) as well as all Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31: Odisha Govt
9:02 PM, 30 Nov
Department of School & Mass Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of re-opening of schools under its control in respect of class 9th to 12th: Odisha Govt
9:01 PM, 30 Nov
Odisha government issues new guidelines in view of COVID19; Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation will remain prohibited till December 31.
9:01 PM, 30 Nov
Uttar Pradesh reported 2,044 new COVID19 cases, 2,472 recoveries & 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9:01 PM, 30 Nov
Madhya Pradesh reports 1383 new COVID19 cases, 1,576 discharges, and 10 deaths today, according to State Health Department
9:01 PM, 30 Nov
Andhra Pradesh reports 381 new COVID19 cases, 934 recoveries, and 4 deaths, according to State Health Department
9:01 PM, 30 Nov
Maharashtra reports 3,837 new COVID19 cases, 4,196 recoveries/discharges, & 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
9:00 PM, 30 Nov
Uttarakhand reports 455 new COVID19 cases, 352 recoveries, and 9 deaths, says State Health Department
8:57 PM, 30 Nov
Rajasthan reports 2,677 new COVID19 cases, 2,762 recoveries/discharges, & 20 deaths, as per State Health Department
8:55 PM, 30 Nov
Tamil Nadu reported 1,410 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
8:55 PM, 30 Nov
Moderna to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA & conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency after its COVID19 vaccine 94.1% effective: Statement
8:55 PM, 30 Nov
Manipur reported 135 new COVID19 cases, 165 recoveries & 8 death today, taking total cases to 25,045 including 21,566 recoveries, 281 deaths and 3,198 active cases. Recovery rate is 86.10 %: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
5:11 PM, 30 Nov
In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people & we are preparing accordingly
5:10 PM, 30 Nov
I would like to request everyone to remember & follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health: Harsh Vardhan
5:10 PM, 30 Nov
India has bravely fought global pandemic & has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its Covid-19 death rate at lowest level in world. India's efforts have found global recognition
5:10 PM, 30 Nov
Covid-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England’s month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed
5:10 PM, 30 Nov
4:32 PM, 30 Nov
Delhi Government caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
2:54 PM, 30 Nov
India has bravely fought global pandemic & has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its COVID19 death rate at lowest level in world. India's efforts have found global recognition: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.