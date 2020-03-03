YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Russia's COVID vaccine may reach Kanpur next week for phase 2, 3 trials

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, state government data shows.

    On Diwali, infections in the national capital dropped to almost half of last week's average of 7,000 daily cases as just 21,098 tests were conducted - a third of the usually 60,000 tests conducted per day in Delhi since its second wave in September.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:08 PM, 16 Nov
    The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will play a major role in the Covid-19 vaccination programme of the country, even as their various healthcare facilities continue to treat people infected with the virus, ITBP Director General SS Deswal said.
    3:30 PM, 16 Nov
    India's trend of registering daily Covid-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
    3:03 PM, 16 Nov
    At least 749 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 3,09,408 on Monday, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the state to 1,543, a health department official said
    2:30 PM, 16 Nov
    External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India's COVID-19 response, saying that it should give people confidence in the country's future.
    2:08 PM, 16 Nov
    The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted.
    1:49 PM, 16 Nov
    Of the 749 cases, 437 were reported from quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.
    1:10 PM, 16 Nov
    At least 749 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 3,09,408 on Monday, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the state to 1,543, a health department official said.
    12:37 PM, 16 Nov
    India continued unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day. 43,851 Covid-19 patients recovered in last 24 hours against just 30,548 new cases. This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in active caseload which is now at 4,65,478: Govt
    12:12 PM, 16 Nov
    Thane has reported 907 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally of infections in the Maharashtra district to 2,19,473, an official said on Monday. The district also reported 14 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, raising the toll to 5,521, he said.
    11:39 AM, 16 Nov
    There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
    10:40 AM, 16 Nov
    For the second consecutive day Arunachal Pradesh reported more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 79 people were cured of the disease while 20 new infections pushed the tally to 15,812, a health department official said on Monday. With 79 more people getting cured of Covid-19, the total number of recoveries rose to 14,500.
    10:31 AM, 16 Nov
    Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba's shrine in Shirdi, Goddess Tulja Bhavani's temple in Osmanabad and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
    10:20 AM, 16 Nov
    Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,06,064 as 129 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. Two more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 924, he said.
    9:41 AM, 16 Nov
    With 30,548 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 88,45,127. With 435 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,070
    9:23 AM, 16 Nov
    A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 15th November, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday
    8:57 AM, 16 Nov
    Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 cases, 1,539 recoveries & 3 deaths yesterday.
    8:15 AM, 16 Nov
    A 12-point plan to tackle coronavirus in Delhi was adopted at a meeting this evening between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which includes infrastructure like extra ICU beds and oxygen cylinders and more medical staff
    10:33 PM, 15 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 129 new COVID19 cases, 291 recoveries/discharges, and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,06,064, including 1,02,188 recoveries/discharges and 924 deaths. Active cases stand at 2952.
    9:00 PM, 15 Nov
    Mumbai reports 574 new COVID19 cases, 586 discharges and 15 deaths today. Total cases here rise to 2,69,704, including 2,45,245 dishcharges and 10,570 deaths.Active cases stand at 9,956.
    8:49 PM, 15 Nov
    The home minister said to increase the number of oxygen beds, the 10,000-bedded Chhatarpur COVID care centre will be strengthened and some of the hospitals of the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals.
    8:48 PM, 15 Nov
    He said the meeting resolved to enhance the capacity of Delhi's hospitals and in this direction, 300 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO COVID hospital (Dhaula Kuan) in addition to the existing 250 ICU beds.
    8:48 PM, 15 Nov
    In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said daily RTPCR tests in Delhi will be doubled, the capacity of the testing laboratories will be enhanced and mobile testing vans of the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be deployed in the areas where the COVID-19 threat is high.
    8:47 PM, 15 Nov
    Shah said to save more lives, the Centre will also provide oxygen, high flow nasal cannula and other health equipments to Delhi. The decisions were taken at a high level meeting chaired by Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others.
    8:46 PM, 15 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals and doctors and paramedics of paramilitary forces will be deployed in the national capital to deal with the shortage of manpower.
    8:45 PM, 15 Nov
    To deal with the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Centre on Sunday said it will soon make available 300 additional ICU beds and double the number of daily RTPCR tests in the national capital.
    8:27 PM, 15 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,565 new COVID19 cases, 2,363 discharges, and 21 deaths on November 14th. Total cases in the state rise to 8,61,647, including 8,22,953 discharges and 11,529 deaths. Active cases stand at 27,146.
    7:42 PM, 15 Nov
    Kerala records 4,581 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 74,802. Total 4,48,207 recoveries have been reported so far.
    7:42 PM, 15 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,819 new COVID19 cases, 2,520 discharges, and 12 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,58,191 including 7,30,272 discharges and 11,478 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,441.
    7:42 PM, 15 Nov
    Manipur reports 235 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,871. Death toll at 221. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,057 and 18,593.
    6:31 PM, 15 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 2,544 new COVID19 cases, 3,065 recoveries & 60 deaths today. There are 84,918 active cases in the State and 16,15,379 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 45,974.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X