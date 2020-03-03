Coronavirus LIVE: Russia's COVID vaccine may reach Kanpur next week for phase 2, 3 trials

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, state government data shows.

On Diwali, infections in the national capital dropped to almost half of last week's average of 7,000 daily cases as just 21,098 tests were conducted - a third of the usually 60,000 tests conducted per day in Delhi since its second wave in September.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will play a major role in the Covid-19 vaccination programme of the country, even as their various healthcare facilities continue to treat people infected with the virus, ITBP Director General SS Deswal said. India's trend of registering daily Covid-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday. At least 749 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 3,09,408 on Monday, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the state to 1,543, a health department official said External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India's COVID-19 response, saying that it should give people confidence in the country's future. The district also reported 14 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, raising the toll to 5,521, he said. There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain For the second consecutive day Arunachal Pradesh reported more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 79 people were cured of the disease while 20 new infections pushed the tally to 15,812, a health department official said on Monday. With 79 more people getting cured of Covid-19, the total number of recoveries rose to 14,500. Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba's shrine in Shirdi, Goddess Tulja Bhavani's temple in Osmanabad and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,06,064 as 129 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. Two more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 924, he said. With 30,548 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 88,45,127. With 435 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,070 A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 15th November, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 cases, 1,539 recoveries & 3 deaths yesterday. A 12-point plan to tackle coronavirus in Delhi was adopted at a meeting this evening between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which includes infrastructure like extra ICU beds and oxygen cylinders and more medical staff Jharkhand reports 129 new COVID19 cases, 291 recoveries/discharges, and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,06,064, including 1,02,188 recoveries/discharges and 924 deaths. Active cases stand at 2952. Mumbai reports 574 new COVID19 cases, 586 discharges and 15 deaths today. Total cases here rise to 2,69,704, including 2,45,245 dishcharges and 10,570 deaths.Active cases stand at 9,956. The home minister said to increase the number of oxygen beds, the 10,000-bedded Chhatarpur COVID care centre will be strengthened and some of the hospitals of the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals. He said the meeting resolved to enhance the capacity of Delhi's hospitals and in this direction, 300 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO COVID hospital (Dhaula Kuan) in addition to the existing 250 ICU beds. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said daily RTPCR tests in Delhi will be doubled, the capacity of the testing laboratories will be enhanced and mobile testing vans of the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be deployed in the areas where the COVID-19 threat is high. Shah said to save more lives, the Centre will also provide oxygen, high flow nasal cannula and other health equipments to Delhi. The decisions were taken at a high level meeting chaired by Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals and doctors and paramedics of paramilitary forces will be deployed in the national capital to deal with the shortage of manpower. To deal with the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Centre on Sunday said it will soon make available 300 additional ICU beds and double the number of daily RTPCR tests in the national capital. Karnataka reports 1,565 new COVID19 cases, 2,363 discharges, and 21 deaths on November 14th. Total cases in the state rise to 8,61,647, including 8,22,953 discharges and 11,529 deaths. Active cases stand at 27,146. Kerala records 4,581 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 74,802. Total 4,48,207 recoveries have been reported so far. Tamil Nadu reports 1,819 new COVID19 cases, 2,520 discharges, and 12 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,58,191 including 7,30,272 discharges and 11,478 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,441. Manipur reports 235 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,871. Death toll at 221. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,057 and 18,593. Maharashtra reports 2,544 new COVID19 cases, 3,065 recoveries & 60 deaths today. There are 84,918 active cases in the State and 16,15,379 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 45,974. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.