Bihar Election Results 2020
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 30,005 new COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: With 30,005 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,26,775.

    With 442 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,42,628. Total active cases at 3,59,819.

    Total discharged cases at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:41 AM, 12 Dec
    A total of 15,26,97,399 samples tested for COVID19 up to 11th December. Of these, 10,65,176 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:01 AM, 12 Dec
    Mizoram reported 16 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. Total cases: 4,024 Active cases: 197 Discharges: 3,820 Deaths: 7
    8:10 AM, 12 Dec
    The Centre asked states to limit the use of Rapid Antigen Tests to 30-40 per cent and ensure they do not take precedence over RT-PCR tests.
    11:19 PM, 11 Dec
    The World Health Organization said on Friday nearly 1 billion doses of leading vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX programme to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.
    10:26 PM, 11 Dec
    West Bengal reports 2,753 new COVID19 cases, 2,873 recoveries, and 50 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    10:25 PM, 11 Dec
    Arunachal Pradesh reported 18 new COVID19 cases & 424 discharges/recoveries today.
    10:01 PM, 11 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh reports 1,613 new COVID19 cases, 1,875 discharges, and 17 deaths.
    9:52 PM, 11 Dec
    With 651 new COVID19 cases, 770 cured cases & 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh to 48,354 till date.
    9:52 PM, 11 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,222 new COVID19 cases, 1,347 recoveries, and 9 deaths.
    9:51 PM, 11 Dec
    8:42 PM, 11 Dec
    Chandigarh today reported 92 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 18,502.
    8:32 PM, 11 Dec
    Haryana recorded 1,065 new cases of #COVID19, 1,812 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:22 PM, 11 Dec
    The change will also apply to people instructed to quarantine after returning from high-risk countries and means people who have been self-isolating for 10 days or more will be able to end their quarantine starting next week.
    8:22 PM, 11 Dec
    The self-isolation period stipulated for close contacts of people tested positive for coronavirus will be shortened from 14 to 10 days across the UK from Monday, the country’s chief medical officers announced on Friday.
    8:06 PM, 11 Dec
    Punjab reports 549 new COVID19 cases, 651 discharges, and 29 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    8:06 PM, 11 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 4,268 new COVID19 cases, 2,774 discharges & 87 deaths today.
    7:45 PM, 11 Dec
    32 new positive cases reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now 11,634 including 629 active cases and 10,812 recovered cases: Nagaland Health Minister.
    7:44 PM, 11 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,235 new COVID19 cases, 1,311 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:43 PM, 11 Dec
    Delhi reports 2385 new COVID19 cases, 2402 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:42 PM, 11 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1,473 new COVID19 cases, 2,768 recoveries, and 14 deaths today, says State Health Department.
    7:41 PM, 11 Dec
    4,642 new COVID19 cases, 4,748 recoveries & 29 reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,380 and 5,96, 593 respectively. Death toll till date at 2,562.
    7:41 PM, 11 Dec
    Manipur reported 174 new COVID19 cases, 144 recoveries, and 2 deaths today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    7:41 PM, 11 Dec
    Uttarakhand reported 725 new COVID19 cases, 508 recoveries, and 9 deaths today.
    7:40 PM, 11 Dec
    434 new COVID19 cases (202 from Jammu & 232 from Kashmir), 422 recoveries (226 from Jammu & 196 from Kashmir) & 11 deaths reported from J&K today: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
    7:40 PM, 11 Dec
    India’s first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from Indian Drug regulators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trial. The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19 has been developed by Gennova, Pune: Ministry of Science & Technology
    7:39 PM, 11 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,210 new COVID19 cases, 1,807 discharges, and 16 deaths today.
    7:39 PM, 11 Dec
    Online approval will be required for the wedding occasion & not more than 100 people will be allowed on the occasion. Online registration for marriage is now mandatory. New software created by the govt for registration: State Home Department, Govt of Gujarat
    5:15 PM, 11 Dec
    The curfew restrictions, which had earlier been imposed with effect from December 1 till December 15, will also remain in force till the end of the month, with curb on movement from 10 am to 5 pm: Punjab CMO
    4:49 PM, 11 Dec
    Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal today informed a high-level meeting, chaired by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, that a total of 24.19% of Punjab’s population has been infected by COVID19, as per the second Sero-Survey conducted in 12 districts of the state
    4:22 PM, 11 Dec
    We need to bring new guidelines and restrictions to avoid the congregation. The technical team has asked us to be very cautious from December 20 to January 2 and issue a circular asking people to refrain from gathering: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar
    More CORONAVIRUS News

