Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 30,005 new COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Dec 12: With 30,005 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,26,775.
With 442 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,42,628. Total active cases at 3,59,819.
Total discharged cases at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:41 AM, 12 Dec
A total of 15,26,97,399 samples tested for COVID19 up to 11th December. Of these, 10,65,176 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:01 AM, 12 Dec
Mizoram reported 16 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Total cases: 4,024
Active cases: 197
Discharges: 3,820
Deaths: 7
8:10 AM, 12 Dec
The Centre asked states to limit the use of Rapid Antigen Tests to 30-40 per cent and ensure they do not take precedence over RT-PCR tests.
11:19 PM, 11 Dec
The World Health Organization said on Friday nearly 1 billion doses of leading vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX programme to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.
10:26 PM, 11 Dec
West Bengal reports 2,753 new COVID19 cases, 2,873 recoveries, and 50 deaths today, as per State Health Department
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,613 new COVID19 cases, 1,875 discharges, and 17 deaths.
9:52 PM, 11 Dec
With 651 new COVID19 cases, 770 cured cases & 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh to 48,354 till date.
9:52 PM, 11 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reports 1,222 new COVID19 cases, 1,347 recoveries, and 9 deaths.
9:51 PM, 11 Dec
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,613 new COVID19 cases, 1,875 discharges, and 17 deaths.
8:42 PM, 11 Dec
Chandigarh today reported 92 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 18,502.
8:32 PM, 11 Dec
Haryana recorded 1,065 new cases of #COVID19, 1,812 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:22 PM, 11 Dec
The change will also apply to people instructed to quarantine after returning from high-risk countries and means people who have been self-isolating for 10 days or more will be able to end their quarantine starting next week.
8:22 PM, 11 Dec
The self-isolation period stipulated for close contacts of people tested positive for coronavirus will be shortened from 14 to 10 days across the UK from Monday, the country’s chief medical officers announced on Friday.
8:06 PM, 11 Dec
Punjab reports 549 new COVID19 cases, 651 discharges, and 29 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
32 new positive cases reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now 11,634 including 629 active cases and 10,812 recovered cases: Nagaland Health Minister.
7:44 PM, 11 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,235 new COVID19 cases, 1,311 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.
7:43 PM, 11 Dec
Delhi reports 2385 new COVID19 cases, 2402 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.
7:42 PM, 11 Dec
Rajasthan reported 1,473 new COVID19 cases, 2,768 recoveries, and 14 deaths today, says State Health Department.
7:41 PM, 11 Dec
4,642 new COVID19 cases, 4,748 recoveries & 29 reported in Kerala today.
The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,380 and 5,96, 593 respectively. Death toll till date at 2,562.
7:41 PM, 11 Dec
Manipur reported 174 new COVID19 cases, 144 recoveries, and 2 deaths today, says State Health Department, Manipur
7:41 PM, 11 Dec
Uttarakhand reported 725 new COVID19 cases, 508 recoveries, and 9 deaths today.
7:40 PM, 11 Dec
434 new COVID19 cases (202 from Jammu & 232 from Kashmir), 422 recoveries (226 from Jammu & 196 from Kashmir) & 11 deaths reported from J&K today: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
7:40 PM, 11 Dec
India’s first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from Indian Drug regulators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trial. The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19 has been developed by Gennova, Pune: Ministry of Science & Technology
7:39 PM, 11 Dec
Karnataka reports 1,210 new COVID19 cases, 1,807 discharges, and 16 deaths today.
7:39 PM, 11 Dec
Online approval will be required for the wedding occasion & not more than 100 people will be allowed on the occasion. Online registration for marriage is now mandatory. New software created by the govt for registration: State Home Department, Govt of Gujarat
5:15 PM, 11 Dec
The curfew restrictions, which had earlier been imposed with effect from December 1 till December 15, will also remain in force till the end of the month, with curb on movement from 10 am to 5 pm: Punjab CMO
4:49 PM, 11 Dec
Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal today informed a high-level meeting, chaired by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, that a total of 24.19% of Punjab’s population has been infected by COVID19, as per the second Sero-Survey conducted in 12 districts of the state
4:22 PM, 11 Dec
We need to bring new guidelines and restrictions to avoid the congregation. The technical team has asked us to be very cautious from December 20 to January 2 and issue a circular asking people to refrain from gathering: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.