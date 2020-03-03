YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Bengal reports 46 more COVID deaths, 2,801 new cases

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,96,770.

    With 414 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,42,186. Total active cases at 3,63,749.

    Total discharged cases at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:15 AM, 11 Dec
    Bihar on Thursday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,41,533, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.
    11:28 PM, 10 Dec
    Of the 541 players tested for COVID19 since December 2, 8 new players have returned positive tests. As previously announced, 48 players returned positive tests during the initial return-to-market testing phase from Nov 24-Dec 1: National Basketball Association (NBA)
    11:27 PM, 10 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 173 new COVID19 cases, 220 recoveries and 2 deaths, today
    6:52 PM, 10 Dec
    366 new COVID19 cases (170 from Jammu & 196 from Kashmir), 526 recoveries (331 from Jammu & 195 from Kashmir) & 8 deaths reported from J&K today: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
    6:52 PM, 10 Dec
    Manipur reported 151 new COVID19 cases, 96 recoveries, and no death today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    6:51 PM, 10 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,220 new COVID19 cases, 1,302 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    6:43 PM, 10 Dec
    Documents related to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were illegally accessed during a cyberattack at the EU regulator, the company said Wednesday, as Germany and other northern hemisphere countries grappled with a winter surge in the pandemic.
    6:41 PM, 10 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1,592 new COVID19 cases, 2,339 recoveries and 15 deaths today, says State Health Department.
    6:41 PM, 10 Dec
    4,470 new COVID19 cases reported in Kerala today.
    6:40 PM, 10 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 538 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,73,995 as per State Health Department
    5:17 PM, 10 Dec
    The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under Consumer affairs ministry has issued notices to six companies for making misleading claims of neutralising Covid-19.
    5:17 PM, 10 Dec
    Neetu Kapoor confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, says 'feeling better', reports PTI.
    5:16 PM, 10 Dec
    Gates Foundation donates 0-mn to fight Covid-19 pandemic
    5:15 PM, 10 Dec
    Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for worse, says health official, reports AFP
    12:06 PM, 10 Dec
    Telangana reported 643 new COVID19 cases, 2 deaths and 805 recoveries, on 9th December. Total cases: 2,75,904 Active cases: 7,497 Total recoveries: 2,66,925 Death toll: 1,482
    12:02 PM, 10 Dec
    Odisha recorded 343 new COVID19 cases, 442 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,22,642 Total recoveries: 3,17,412 Active cases: 3,383 Death toll: 1,794
    8:11 AM, 10 Dec
    Assam's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:02 PM, 9 Dec
    Canada approves the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across Canada: Reuters
    9:11 PM, 9 Dec
    Delhi reports 2,463 new COVID19 cases, 4,177 recoveries and 50 deaths today.
    9:10 PM, 9 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,73,457, as per State Health Department
    9:10 PM, 9 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new COVID19 cases, 1,315 discharges, and 14 deaths today
    9:09 PM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,279 new COVID19 cases, 3,218 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
    9:08 PM, 9 Dec
    Uttarakhand reports 515 new COVID19 cases, 425 recoveries and 13 deaths today.
    6:13 PM, 9 Dec
    Amnesty: Rich countries have bought too many Covid-19 vaccines
    6:13 PM, 9 Dec
    German health minister calls for tougher Covid measures in high-risk areas
    6:11 PM, 9 Dec
    4,875 new COVID19 cases and 4,647 recoveries reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,923 and 5,86,998
    6:11 PM, 9 Dec
    The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    12:25 PM, 9 Dec
    Telangana: The 64 foreign envoys arrive at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    Arunachal Pradesh reports 22 new Covid cases, 37 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 16,437.
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    SC takes note of Centre's guidelines, says posters not to be affixed outside homes of Covid patients
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X