    Coronavirus LIVE: For the first time in 4 months India reports COVID-19 cases below 30,000

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: With 29,164 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 88,74,291. With 449 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,519.

    Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours.

    Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:49 PM, 17 Nov
    The trend of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal decreasing continued on Monday as only 3,012 new infections were reported, while 4,376 people recovered from the disease.
    12:48 PM, 17 Nov
    Kerala has overtaken Uttar Pradesh to become the state with the fifth highest caseload in the country. At the current pace, even Delhi looks poised to overtake Uttar Pradesh soon.
    9:57 AM, 17 Nov
    With 449 new deaths, India's death toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries rise to 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours.
    9:26 AM, 17 Nov
    The head of the World Health Organization has said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:29 AM, 17 Nov
    Forty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,444, the state health department reported on Monday.
    8:06 AM, 17 Nov
    Higher educational institutions in Karnataka have geared up to resume regular classes following government directions to reopen degree, engineering and diploma colleges from Tuesday after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown.
    12:00 AM, 17 Nov
    Britain said it was in advanced talks to access an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc, which interim data on Monday indicated was 94.5% effective.
    12:00 AM, 17 Nov
    Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Tewari got himself tested after running mild fever.
    12:00 AM, 17 Nov
    US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday said the Biden administration would get COVID-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all.
    11:59 PM, 16 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,424 on Monday, official data showed.
    11:59 PM, 16 Nov
    According to a Union Home Ministry order on Monday, the teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days.
    11:59 PM, 16 Nov
    The Centre has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital to check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain the spread of the virus.
    11:59 PM, 16 Nov
    Delhi records 3,797 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 489,000; death toll 7,713 with 99 new fatalities, authorities sais. Further officials according to PTI said that thre government is working on revising its containment strategy and is likely to conduct survey in high-coronavirus incidence areas of city.
    7:23 PM, 16 Nov
    The European Commission said the positive results announced on Monday by U.S. biotech firm Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was encouraging and said the bloc was working to sign more supply deals with vaccine makers.
    7:23 PM, 16 Nov
    Belgium-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Janssen began a major new clinical trial of its potential vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK from Monday, which will involve 6,000 volunteers across the country.
    7:20 PM, 16 Nov
    Kerala reports 2,710 new cases, 6,567 recoveries, and 19 deaths today. Active number of cases now at 70,925: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:19 PM, 16 Nov
    Manipur reports 178 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,049. Death toll at 224. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,993 and 18,832, respectively: State Government
    7:19 PM, 16 Nov
    Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5 pc effective
    7:19 PM, 16 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 2,535 new COVID19 cases, 3,001 recoveries & 60 deaths today.
    7:19 PM, 16 Nov
    Chandigarh Administration has decided to re-open Rock Garden, State Museum, Tagore Theatre, and other places of touristic importance, subject to observance of the strict covid protocol.
    7:19 PM, 16 Nov
    Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board ( KIIFB) is carrying out Rs 55,000 crore development projects. Efforts are on by some people with vested interest to curtail the development works carried out by KIIFB. The state government will not allow it: Kerala CM
    7:18 PM, 16 Nov
    During local body polls all political parties & people should follow COVID-19 guidelines. Mass procession & roadshows should be avoided for campaigning & on result days: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:18 PM, 16 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,169 new COVID19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,810 recoveries/discharges today.
    7:18 PM, 16 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,725 new COVID19 cases, 2,384 discharges, and 17 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,59,916 including 7,32,656 discharges and 11,495 deaths. Active cases stand at 15,765.
    7:18 PM, 16 Nov
    Karnataka: St Joseph's College, Bengaluru prepares for reopening & exam tomorrow Urged BBMP for COVID19 testing camps in college as students have to produce COVID negative results. Few classrooms sanitized for exams. Students are asked to bring parental consent form: College PRO
    4:08 PM, 16 Nov
    The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will play a major role in the Covid-19 vaccination programme of the country, even as their various healthcare facilities continue to treat people infected with the virus, ITBP Director General SS Deswal said.
    3:30 PM, 16 Nov
    India's trend of registering daily Covid-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
    3:03 PM, 16 Nov
    At least 749 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 3,09,408 on Monday, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the state to 1,543, a health department official said
    2:30 PM, 16 Nov
    External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India's COVID-19 response, saying that it should give people confidence in the country's future.
    2:08 PM, 16 Nov
    The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted.
    Read more about:

