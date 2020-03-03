Coronavirus LIVE: For the first time in 4 months India reports COVID-19 cases below 30,000

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective

Will get COVID-19 under control by listening to experts: Kamala Harris

India in dialogue with Moderna, other biotech firms over progress in COVID vaccine development: Sources

At 2,535, Maharashtra logs lowest daily count in over 5 months; Mumbai figures at minimum as well

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Nov 17: With 29,164 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 88,74,291. With 449 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,519.

Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours.

Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The trend of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal decreasing continued on Monday as only 3,012 new infections were reported, while 4,376 people recovered from the disease. Kerala has overtaken Uttar Pradesh to become the state with the fifth highest caseload in the country. At the current pace, even Delhi looks poised to overtake Uttar Pradesh soon. With 449 new deaths, India's death toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries rise to 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours. The head of the World Health Organization has said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,444, the state health department reported on Monday. Higher educational institutions in Karnataka have geared up to resume regular classes following government directions to reopen degree, engineering and diploma colleges from Tuesday after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown. Britain said it was in advanced talks to access an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc, which interim data on Monday indicated was 94.5% effective. Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Tewari got himself tested after running mild fever. US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday said the Biden administration would get COVID-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all. Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,424 on Monday, official data showed. According to a Union Home Ministry order on Monday, the teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days. The Centre has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital to check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain the spread of the virus. Delhi records 3,797 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 489,000; death toll 7,713 with 99 new fatalities, authorities sais. Further officials according to PTI said that thre government is working on revising its containment strategy and is likely to conduct survey in high-coronavirus incidence areas of city. The European Commission said the positive results announced on Monday by U.S. biotech firm Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was encouraging and said the bloc was working to sign more supply deals with vaccine makers. Belgium-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Janssen began a major new clinical trial of its potential vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK from Monday, which will involve 6,000 volunteers across the country. Kerala reports 2,710 new cases, 6,567 recoveries, and 19 deaths today. Active number of cases now at 70,925: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Manipur reports 178 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,049. Death toll at 224. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,993 and 18,832, respectively: State Government Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5 pc effective Maharashtra reports 2,535 new COVID19 cases, 3,001 recoveries & 60 deaths today. Chandigarh Administration has decided to re-open Rock Garden, State Museum, Tagore Theatre, and other places of touristic importance, subject to observance of the strict covid protocol. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board ( KIIFB) is carrying out Rs 55,000 crore development projects. Efforts are on by some people with vested interest to curtail the development works carried out by KIIFB. The state government will not allow it: Kerala CM During local body polls all political parties & people should follow COVID-19 guidelines. Mass procession & roadshows should be avoided for campaigning & on result days: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Rajasthan reports 2,169 new COVID19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,810 recoveries/discharges today. Tamil Nadu reports 1,725 new COVID19 cases, 2,384 discharges, and 17 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,59,916 including 7,32,656 discharges and 11,495 deaths. Active cases stand at 15,765. Karnataka: St Joseph's College, Bengaluru prepares for reopening & exam tomorrow Urged BBMP for COVID19 testing camps in college as students have to produce COVID negative results. Few classrooms sanitized for exams. Students are asked to bring parental consent form: College PRO The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will play a major role in the Covid-19 vaccination programme of the country, even as their various healthcare facilities continue to treat people infected with the virus, ITBP Director General SS Deswal said. India's trend of registering daily Covid-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday. At least 749 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 3,09,408 on Monday, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the state to 1,543, a health department official said External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India's COVID-19 response, saying that it should give people confidence in the country's future. The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.