    New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a conclave organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

    This conclaves also marks five years of the Skill India Mission. Today is being observed as World Youth Skills Day.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Don’t confuse skill with knowledge says PM Modi

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:52 PM, 15 Jul
    That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs and religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress, says Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:52 PM, 15 Jul
    12:52 PM, 15 Jul
That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs and religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress, says Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:51 PM, 15 Jul
    12:51 PM, 15 Jul
That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs and religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress, says Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:38 PM, 15 Jul
    If the Delhi government had decided to battle Covid alone, we would have failed, says Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:38 PM, 15 Jul
    As per estimates, 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by 15 July in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction. Today we have 1.15 lakh cases, says Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:23 PM, 15 Jul
    Union HRD minister launches affordable Covid-19 test kit COROSURE, produced by IIT Delhi.
    12:15 PM, 15 Jul
    Around 20 staff members at governor house have tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI.
    12:04 PM, 15 Jul
    Rajasthan has registered 235 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths today. 30 people have also been discharged after they recovered. The total number of positive cases recorded in the state so far stands at 25,806 including 527 deaths. There are 6,080 active cases in the Rajasthan, confirmed the state health department.
    11:50 AM, 15 Jul
    BJP Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal, wife and mother test Covid-19 positive.
    11:46 AM, 15 Jul
    Civil services candidates can now get their medical tests done at designated hospitals in states and union territories, according to the recently amended rules by the Personnel Ministry in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
    11:28 AM, 15 Jul
    The address by the PM has ended.
    11:28 AM, 15 Jul
    Keep enhancing your skill, the PM also advised.
    11:28 AM, 15 Jul
    Remain healthy, follow social distancing, wear a mask, stop spitting and educate people to stop spitting, PM Modi advises youth.
    11:25 AM, 15 Jul
    Skill is what will make us self reliant says PM Modi.
    11:20 AM, 15 Jul
    People get confused between knowledge and skill. You may read books and watch videos on how to ride a cycle. This is knowledge, but when you have to actually ride a cycle, you need skill says PM Modi.
    11:18 AM, 15 Jul
    If you keep acquiring new skills, you will only go forward in life says PM Modi.
    11:18 AM, 15 Jul
    Skill is our driving force. It gives us inspiration and opportunities, says PM Modi.
    11:16 AM, 15 Jul
    Skill is something we give to ourselves and which grows with experience. Skill is timeless and unique. It gets better with time. Skill is a treasure, which none can take away. Skill is self-reliance says PM Modi.
    11:14 AM, 15 Jul
    Skill, re-skill and up-skill is very important to remain relevant says PM Modi.
    11:14 AM, 15 Jul
    COVID-19 has changed the nature of our jobs. There is a new work culture today. Due to this our youth are acquiring new skills says PM Modi.
    11:13 AM, 15 Jul
    The biggest strength is skill. It is the ability to skill which is crucial says PM Modi.
    11:11 AM, 15 Jul
    The address by PM Modi has begun.
    11:10 AM, 15 Jul
    Today marks the fifth year of the Skill India MissioToday marks the fifth year of the Skill India Mission.n.
    11:06 AM, 15 Jul
    The event has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the conclave in a short while from now.
    10:55 AM, 15 Jul
    Today is being observed as World Youth Skills Day.
    10:47 AM, 15 Jul
    Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has started human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. In the phase of trials, the company will be enrolling over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India, it said in a regulatory filing.
    10:41 AM, 15 Jul
    Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme revamped under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package to support the liability side of NBFCs by providing a 20 per cent portfolio guarantee to Public Sector Banks for the purchase of Bonds/Commercial Papers rated AA and issued by NBFCs: Minister of Finance
    10:39 AM, 15 Jul
    618 COVID-19 cases and 609 recoveries reported in Odisha on 14th July. Total number of cases in the state at 14,898, including 9,864 recovered and 4,933 active cases: State Government.
    10:34 AM, 15 Jul
    Over 3 lakh daily tests are being conducted. The total test samples taken are at 1.24 crore.
    10:28 AM, 15 Jul
    Delhi's recovery rate improves to 80.8 per cent. It is second only to Ladakh which sports a recovery rate of 86.6 per cent.
