Coronavirus LIVE: Don’t confuse skill with knowledge says PM Modi
New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a conclave organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
This conclaves also marks five years of the Skill India Mission. Today is being observed as World Youth Skills Day.
Rajasthan has registered 235 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths today. 30 people have also been discharged after they recovered. The total number of positive cases recorded in the state so far stands at 25,806 including 527 deaths. There are 6,080 active cases in the Rajasthan, confirmed the state health department.
Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme revamped under #AatmanirbharBharat package to support the liability side of NBFCs by providing a 20% portfolio guarantee to Public Sector Banks for the purchase of Bonds/Commercial Papers rated AA and issued by NBFCs: Minister of Finance pic.twitter.com/KA6wFqJ12J— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
