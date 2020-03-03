Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, 500 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 13: 28,701 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
2:31 PM, 13 Jul
Indonesia reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count to 76,981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Deaths from the COVID-19 rose by 50 on Monday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,656, the highest in East Asia outside China.
2:20 PM, 13 Jul
Himachal Pradesh reports no new COVID-19 positive case today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department.
2:05 PM, 13 Jul
Tripura's Covid-19 count has shot up to 2,068 with 105 more people testing positive for the disease, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Among the fresh cases, 37 were reported in West Tripura, 29 in Gomati district and 18 in Sepahijala district, officials said here. "Alert! 105 people found COVID-19 positive today out of 1,854 samples tested. As the numbers are increasing, I urge everyone to stay cautious," Deb said in a tweet late on Sunday.
2:03 PM, 13 Jul
Russia reported 6,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world. Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,439.
1:32 PM, 13 Jul
In the UK, Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 95 per cent year-on-year in June, with 350,000 people travelling through the airport. Its North America and Africa markets reported the biggest declines, according to the latest figures.
1:22 PM, 13 Jul
With 1,38,470 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,966 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 89,532 patients have recovered.
1:08 PM, 13 Jul
Himachal Pradesh reports no new COVID19 positive case today till now. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department
1:07 PM, 13 Jul
Brazil- world's second worst-hit, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases.
1:03 PM, 13 Jul
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exam results announced
12:42 PM, 13 Jul
The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country’s biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally. The ministry said total deaths had reached 1,534, while confirmed infections rose 2,124 to 56,259.
12:27 PM, 13 Jul
Preparations are underway to set up a second 'Plasma Bank' at Lok Nayak Hospital. It will begin operations soon: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia#COVID19pic.twitter.com/ZBZl5vaZa9
Delhi will soon get its second plasma, says Deputy Chief Minister
12:10 PM, 13 Jul
One COVID-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus, officials said. According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the district.
11:56 AM, 13 Jul
11:41 AM, 13 Jul
There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico," health officials say, as it becomes the country with the fourth-highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy.
11:38 AM, 13 Jul
Total number of COVID19 cases in Jharkhand rise to 3,774 including 1,433 active cases, 2,308 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths: State Health Department
11:14 AM, 13 Jul
President Donald Trump's administration is providing misguided assurances on the safety of kids in school during a coronavirus epidemic. In remarks Sunday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged schools to provide full-time, in-person learning in the fall even with community transmission of COVID-19 rising in many parts of the U.S., suggesting that there is no danger “in any way” if kids are in school.
11:10 AM, 13 Jul
As many as 26 staffers test negative for coronavirus and test results of 30 plus more awaited which include staffers and other people with whom the Bachchan family was in contact with. More samples could be collected today.
11:10 AM, 13 Jul
The Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation stated that Mumbai's discharge is now 70%. "After our open testing policy (without prescriptions: the only city in India to do so.), the testing has gone from 4000 to 6800 tests per day, but our total positives have come down from 1400 to 1200 now (out of this symptomatic r less than 200, so we need only 200 beds everyday.) We have 7000 covid beds and 250 ICUs beds vacant," said the civic body.
10:55 AM, 13 Jul
95 new COVID19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department
10:52 AM, 13 Jul
Odisha’s COVID19 case tally rises to 13,737 with 616 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries is 8,750, active cases 4,896: State Health Department
Pune: Large number of people at a vegetable market as 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune from midnight today
10:50 AM, 13 Jul
Companies around the world will take on as much as trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around .3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
9:54 AM, 13 Jul
Maharashtra’s Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said yesterday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075.
9:47 AM, 13 Jul
Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state so far.
9:28 AM, 13 Jul
1,18,06,256 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:17 AM, 13 Jul
At 45,784, Delhi has now conducted the highest number of tests per-million. An exponential increase was seen after GOI joined the decision-making process. Now cases are declining in Delhi! Let us not forget that unless we test, we can neither trace nor treat, said Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog.
9:05 AM, 13 Jul
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 1,98,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed
8:55 AM, 13 Jul
Karnataka minister C T Ravi tests positive for the novel coronavirus
8:39 AM, 13 Jul
The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
8:35 AM, 13 Jul
COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 23,175 after 492 fatalities were added on Sunday, translating to a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
