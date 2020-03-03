Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, 500 deaths in last 24 hours

The Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation stated that Mumbai's discharge is now 70%. "After our open testing policy (without prescriptions: the only city in India to do so.), the testing has gone from 4000 to 6800 tests per day, but our total positives have come down from 1400 to 1200 now (out of this symptomatic r less than 200, so we need only 200 beds everyday.) We have 7000 covid beds and 250 ICUs beds vacant," said the civic body.