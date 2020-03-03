  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, 500 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: 28,701 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    2:31 PM, 13 Jul
    Indonesia reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count to 76,981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Deaths from the COVID-19 rose by 50 on Monday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,656, the highest in East Asia outside China.
    2:20 PM, 13 Jul
    Himachal Pradesh reports no new COVID-19 positive case today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department.
    2:05 PM, 13 Jul
    Tripura's Covid-19 count has shot up to 2,068 with 105 more people testing positive for the disease, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Among the fresh cases, 37 were reported in West Tripura, 29 in Gomati district and 18 in Sepahijala district, officials said here. "Alert! 105 people found COVID-19 positive today out of 1,854 samples tested. As the numbers are increasing, I urge everyone to stay cautious," Deb said in a tweet late on Sunday.
    2:03 PM, 13 Jul
    Russia reported 6,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world. Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,439.
    1:32 PM, 13 Jul
    In the UK, Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 95 per cent year-on-year in June, with 350,000 people travelling through the airport. Its North America and Africa markets reported the biggest declines, according to the latest figures.
    1:22 PM, 13 Jul
    With 1,38,470 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,966 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 89,532 patients have recovered.
    1:08 PM, 13 Jul
    Himachal Pradesh reports no new COVID19 positive case today till now. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department
    1:07 PM, 13 Jul
    Brazil- world's second worst-hit, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases.
    1:03 PM, 13 Jul
    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exam results announced
    12:42 PM, 13 Jul
    The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country’s biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally. The ministry said total deaths had reached 1,534, while confirmed infections rose 2,124 to 56,259.
    12:27 PM, 13 Jul
    Delhi will soon get its second plasma, says Deputy Chief Minister
    12:10 PM, 13 Jul
    One COVID-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus, officials said. According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the district.
    11:56 AM, 13 Jul
    11:41 AM, 13 Jul
    There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico," health officials say, as it becomes the country with the fourth-highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy.
    11:38 AM, 13 Jul
    Total number of COVID19 cases in Jharkhand rise to 3,774 including 1,433 active cases, 2,308 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths: State Health Department
    11:14 AM, 13 Jul
    President Donald Trump's administration is providing misguided assurances on the safety of kids in school during a coronavirus epidemic. In remarks Sunday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged schools to provide full-time, in-person learning in the fall even with community transmission of COVID-19 rising in many parts of the U.S., suggesting that there is no danger “in any way” if kids are in school.
    11:10 AM, 13 Jul
    As many as 26 staffers test negative for coronavirus and test results of 30 plus more awaited which include staffers and other people with whom the Bachchan family was in contact with. More samples could be collected today.
    11:10 AM, 13 Jul
    The Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation stated that Mumbai's discharge is now 70%. "After our open testing policy (without prescriptions: the only city in India to do so.), the testing has gone from 4000 to 6800 tests per day, but our total positives have come down from 1400 to 1200 now (out of this symptomatic r less than 200, so we need only 200 beds everyday.) We have 7000 covid beds and 250 ICUs beds vacant," said the civic body.
    10:55 AM, 13 Jul
    95 new COVID19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department
    10:52 AM, 13 Jul
    Odisha’s COVID19 case tally rises to 13,737 with 616 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries is 8,750, active cases 4,896: State Health Department
    10:52 AM, 13 Jul
    Pune: Large number of people at a vegetable market as 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune from midnight today
    10:50 AM, 13 Jul
    Companies around the world will take on as much as trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around .3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
    9:54 AM, 13 Jul
    Maharashtra’s Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said yesterday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075.
    9:47 AM, 13 Jul
    Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state so far.
    9:28 AM, 13 Jul
    1,18,06,256 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:17 AM, 13 Jul
    At 45,784, Delhi has now conducted the highest number of tests per-million. An exponential increase was seen after GOI joined the decision-making process. Now cases are declining in Delhi! Let us not forget that unless we test, we can neither trace nor treat, said Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog.
    9:05 AM, 13 Jul
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 1,98,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed
    8:55 AM, 13 Jul
    Karnataka minister C T Ravi tests positive for the novel coronavirus
    8:39 AM, 13 Jul
    The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
    8:35 AM, 13 Jul
    COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 23,175 after 492 fatalities were added on Sunday, translating to a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent.
