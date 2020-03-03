  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,498 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, crosses 9 lakh mark

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total positive cases stand at 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,727 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01 per cent:3.99 per cent now, stated Government of India.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:36 PM, 14 Jul
    Those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine, and only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
    12:09 PM, 14 Jul
    Total 110 samples were collected; of which 24 persons at BJP Office in Patna have tested positive for COVID19: Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President to ANI
    11:50 AM, 14 Jul
    June 2020 total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 49.6 per cent against June 2019. Domestic passenger car sales down 58 per cent year on year, at 55,497 units. Two-wheeler sales down 38.6 per cent year on year at 10,13,431 units: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)
    11:37 AM, 14 Jul
    Puducherry reports 63 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 1,531 including 684 active cases and 18 deaths: Puducherry Health Department
    11:15 AM, 14 Jul
    As many as 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance in the pandemic, more than have ever lost coverage through job losses in a year, according to a new study, as the Trump administration ramped up its war with Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top public health expert, over the handling of the crisis, New York Times reports.
    11:08 AM, 14 Jul
    In the past 24 hours, 543 new positive cases in Odisha have been reported, taking the total positive cases to 14,280.
    10:45 AM, 14 Jul
    The US has the world's biggest COVID-19 testing programme which is better than countries like India, China, Russia and Brazil, President Donald Trump has said, asserting that America has one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere.
    10:31 AM, 14 Jul
    The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 270 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the national total to about 10,250. The state of New South Wales has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus to 8pm last night.
    10:19 AM, 14 Jul
    Tokyo health officials appealed for more than 800 theatregoers to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases. As the number of virus infections continues to rise in Japan’s capital city, the Tokyo government said it was focussing on a 190-seat theatre in the Shinjuku entertainment district, where infections have also been traced to cabaret clubs.
    10:12 AM, 14 Jul
    Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's southeast that is starting to spill into other areas. With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia's most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.
    10:10 AM, 14 Jul
    Shops closed, and police personnel check vehicles in Pune. Municipal Corporation has ordered lockdown in the city in two phases from today to July 18, to control the spread of Covid-19.
    9:41 AM, 14 Jul
    1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:37 AM, 14 Jul
    There are more than 13 million coronavirus cases worldwide, an increase of 1m cases in 5 days, Johns Hopkins University data show. The current total is 13,026,225. There have been 570,924 known deaths so far.
    9:16 AM, 14 Jul
    The WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there would be “no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future”, adding: “There are no short cuts out of this pandemic.” Speaking of leaders in countries where “mixed messages” have led to a breakdown in trust, he said that if this approach is taken, matters are going to get “worse and worse”.
    9:02 AM, 14 Jul
    Three members of a family carrying blood plasma for a newborn baby were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car on July 11. The newborn later died in the hospital due to unavailability of plasma. Driver of the speeding car arrested: Delhi Police
    8:47 AM, 14 Jul
    Britain must start “intense preparations” for the second wave of coronavirus that has the potential to kill as many as 120,000 hospital patients in a worst-case scenario, experts have warned. Senior doctors and scientists convened by the Academy of Medical Sciences said that, without urgent action, a resurgence of cases this winter could overwhelm the NHS when services are already stretched because of flu and other seasonal pressures.
    8:40 AM, 14 Jul
    Maharashtra recorded 6,497 fresh coronavirus cases, its lowest increase in the last six days. With this, the overall Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 2,60,924.
    8:30 AM, 14 Jul
    Delhi continued to report a dip in cases, with 1,246 on Monday, while the day's death toll rose slightly by 40.
    8:20 AM, 14 Jul
    Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,032, with 66 fatalities reported on Monday, including 24 deaths in Chennai. The state logged more than 4,000 fresh cases for the second day, taking active cases to 48,196.
    11:28 PM, 13 Jul
    1,550 COVID19 cases, 1,197 discharged & 9 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases, 23,679 discharged and 365 deaths
    11:02 PM, 13 Jul
    189 COVID19 cases and 43 recovered reported in Jharkhand today, as of 9:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3,963, including 1,579 active cases, 2,351 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths: State Health Department
    10:36 PM, 13 Jul
    130 COVID19 cases & 53 cured reported in Goa today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,583, including 1,026 active cases, 1,540 recovered & 17 deaths: State Health Department
    10:32 PM, 13 Jul
    Delhi: All offices at Rail Bhawan to be closed on 14th & 15th July for sanitization after some officials of Railway Board tested positive for coronavirus.
    8:29 PM, 13 Jul
    West Bengal recorded a total of 1,435 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, taking the tally to 31,448 and toll to 956. The total includes 19,213 dicharged.cured and 11,279 active cases.
    8:28 PM, 13 Jul
    Karnataka confirmed 2,738 fresh Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 41,581 and the death toll to 761. The tally includes 16,248 discharged/cured and 24,572 active cases.
    8:28 PM, 13 Jul
    There is no proposal to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to be enforced from Tuesday night to check rising coronavirus case, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said while appealing to the people to cooperate and not pay heed to rumours.
    8:27 PM, 13 Jul
    Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 2,60,924 after 6,497 new cases were reported today. The death toll rose to 10,482 after 193 more deaths were confirmed. Of the total new cases, 1,158 cases and 47 deaths were from Mumbai.
    7:17 PM, 13 Jul
    18,850 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average: Government of India
    6:59 PM, 13 Jul
    The Delhi government has allowed the restro-bars, hotels and clubs in the city to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 31 to liquor shops amid coronavirus lockdown.
    6:59 PM, 13 Jul
    Nepal reported 144 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infections in the Himalayan country to 16,945.
