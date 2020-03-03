Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,498 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, crosses 9 lakh mark

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 14: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,727 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01 per cent:3.99 per cent now, stated Government of India.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine, and only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Total 110 samples were collected; of which 24 persons at BJP Office in Patna have tested positive for COVID19: Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President to ANI June 2020 total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 49.6 per cent against June 2019. Domestic passenger car sales down 58 per cent year on year, at 55,497 units. Two-wheeler sales down 38.6 per cent year on year at 10,13,431 units: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Puducherry reports 63 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 1,531 including 684 active cases and 18 deaths: Puducherry Health Department As many as 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance in the pandemic, more than have ever lost coverage through job losses in a year, according to a new study, as the Trump administration ramped up its war with Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top public health expert, over the handling of the crisis, New York Times reports. In the past 24 hours, 543 new positive cases in Odisha have been reported, taking the total positive cases to 14,280. The US has the world's biggest COVID-19 testing programme which is better than countries like India, China, Russia and Brazil, President Donald Trump has said, asserting that America has one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere. The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 270 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the national total to about 10,250. The state of New South Wales has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus to 8pm last night. Tokyo health officials appealed for more than 800 theatregoers to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases. As the number of virus infections continues to rise in Japan’s capital city, the Tokyo government said it was focussing on a 190-seat theatre in the Shinjuku entertainment district, where infections have also been traced to cabaret clubs. Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's southeast that is starting to spill into other areas. With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia's most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs. Shops closed, and police personnel check vehicles in Pune. Municipal Corporation has ordered lockdown in the city in two phases from today to July 18, to control the spread of Covid-19. 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) There are more than 13 million coronavirus cases worldwide, an increase of 1m cases in 5 days, Johns Hopkins University data show. The current total is 13,026,225. There have been 570,924 known deaths so far. The WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there would be “no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future”, adding: “There are no short cuts out of this pandemic.” Speaking of leaders in countries where “mixed messages” have led to a breakdown in trust, he said that if this approach is taken, matters are going to get “worse and worse”. Three members of a family carrying blood plasma for a newborn baby were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car on July 11. The newborn later died in the hospital due to unavailability of plasma. Driver of the speeding car arrested: Delhi Police Britain must start “intense preparations” for the second wave of coronavirus that has the potential to kill as many as 120,000 hospital patients in a worst-case scenario, experts have warned. Senior doctors and scientists convened by the Academy of Medical Sciences said that, without urgent action, a resurgence of cases this winter could overwhelm the NHS when services are already stretched because of flu and other seasonal pressures. Maharashtra recorded 6,497 fresh coronavirus cases, its lowest increase in the last six days. With this, the overall Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 2,60,924. Delhi continued to report a dip in cases, with 1,246 on Monday, while the day's death toll rose slightly by 40. Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,032, with 66 fatalities reported on Monday, including 24 deaths in Chennai. The state logged more than 4,000 fresh cases for the second day, taking active cases to 48,196. 1,550 COVID19 cases, 1,197 discharged & 9 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases, 23,679 discharged and 365 deaths 189 COVID19 cases and 43 recovered reported in Jharkhand today, as of 9:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3,963, including 1,579 active cases, 2,351 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths: State Health Department 130 COVID19 cases & 53 cured reported in Goa today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,583, including 1,026 active cases, 1,540 recovered & 17 deaths: State Health Department Delhi: All offices at Rail Bhawan to be closed on 14th & 15th July for sanitization after some officials of Railway Board tested positive for coronavirus. West Bengal recorded a total of 1,435 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, taking the tally to 31,448 and toll to 956. The total includes 19,213 dicharged.cured and 11,279 active cases. Karnataka confirmed 2,738 fresh Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 41,581 and the death toll to 761. The tally includes 16,248 discharged/cured and 24,572 active cases. There is no proposal to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to be enforced from Tuesday night to check rising coronavirus case, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said while appealing to the people to cooperate and not pay heed to rumours. Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 2,60,924 after 6,497 new cases were reported today. The death toll rose to 10,482 after 193 more deaths were confirmed. Of the total new cases, 1,158 cases and 47 deaths were from Mumbai. 18,850 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average: Government of India The Delhi government has allowed the restro-bars, hotels and clubs in the city to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 31 to liquor shops amid coronavirus lockdown. Nepal reported 144 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infections in the Himalayan country to 16,945. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.