    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 27,071 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: With 27,071 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,84,100.

    With 336 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,355. Total active cases at 3,52,586.

    Total discharged cases at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:16 AM, 14 Dec
    Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, while its public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
    10:53 PM, 13 Dec
    State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will take a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir: Dr Gajendra Singh, PRO, PGI Rohtak
    10:36 PM, 13 Dec
    Haryana recorded 990 new cases of COVID19, 1,426 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:36 PM, 13 Dec
    73 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Assam, today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,14,657.
    10:35 PM, 13 Dec
    Jharkhand recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases and 179 discharges in the last 24 hours.
    10:35 PM, 13 Dec
    Punjab reports 627 new COVID19 cases, 616 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
    10:35 PM, 13 Dec
    Chandigarh today reported 66 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 18,638.
    9:51 PM, 13 Dec
    With 424 new COVID19 cases, 740 cured cases & 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 49,375.
    8:24 PM, 13 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,75,531, as per State Health Department
    8:24 PM, 13 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID19
    8:23 PM, 13 Dec
    Delhi reports 1984 new COVID19 cases, 2539 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:23 PM, 13 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new COVID19 cases, 1,276 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours
    8:23 PM, 13 Dec
    4,698 fresh positive cases and 5,258 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Total numbers of active and recovered cases are 59,438 and 6,07,119 respectively.
    8:23 PM, 13 Dec
    4 deaths and 490 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases is 82,429, recovered cases 73,818, active cases 6,293; death toll 1,355.
    8:22 PM, 13 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,196 new COVID19 cases, 2,036 discharges, and 5 deaths today.
    8:22 PM, 13 Dec
    Manipur reported 119 new COVID19 cases, 102 recoveries today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    8:21 PM, 13 Dec
    1175 new COVID19 cases, 1347 discharged cases and 11 deaths reported in Gujarat today. Active cases now at 13,298: State Health Department
    7:43 PM, 13 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 3,717 new COVID19 cases, 3,083 discharges, and 70 deaths today, as per State Health Department.
    2:15 PM, 13 Dec
    Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid.
    2:15 PM, 13 Dec
    India’s active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of total active cases. India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases during past 24 hrs. Trend of more daily recoveries than daily cases has led to contraction of active caseload which is at 3,56,546: Health ministry
    9:54 AM, 13 Dec
    A total of 15,37,11,833 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 12th December. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:54 AM, 13 Dec
    With 30,254 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,57,029 With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,019. Total active cases at 3,56,546.
    9:54 AM, 13 Dec
    Telangana reported 573 new COVID19 cases, 4 deaths and 609 recoveries on 12th December.
    9:53 AM, 13 Dec
    unjab: Owners of marriage palaces & hotels say their business is badly hit due to re-imposition of night curfew in the state. Ludhiana Marriage Palace Association chief Amarjeet Singh yesterday said, "Our business has come down to 25 per cent due to the night curfew".
    10:57 PM, 12 Dec
    Oxford-AstraZeneca''s COVID-19 vaccine can be available in the country as early as the first half of next year, AstraZeneca Country President Gagandeep Singh said on Saturday.
    10:57 PM, 12 Dec
    The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which still needs regulatory and shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
    10:57 PM, 12 Dec
    Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said Saturday it''s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    10:57 PM, 12 Dec
    Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying US drug developer Alexion in a deal worth USD 39 billion.
    8:48 PM, 12 Dec
    Punjab reports 482 new COVID19 cases, 654 discharges, and 21 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    8:36 PM, 12 Dec
    COVID vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
