Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 27,071 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Dec 14: With 27,071 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,84,100.
With 336 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,355. Total active cases at 3,52,586.
Total discharged cases at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
8:16 AM, 14 Dec
Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, while its public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
10:53 PM, 13 Dec
State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will take a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir: Dr Gajendra Singh, PRO, PGI Rohtak
10:36 PM, 13 Dec
Haryana recorded 990 new cases of COVID19, 1,426 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
10:36 PM, 13 Dec
73 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Assam, today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,14,657.
10:35 PM, 13 Dec
Jharkhand recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases and 179 discharges in the last 24 hours.
10:35 PM, 13 Dec
Punjab reports 627 new COVID19 cases, 616 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
10:35 PM, 13 Dec
Chandigarh today reported 66 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 18,638.
9:51 PM, 13 Dec
With 424 new COVID19 cases, 740 cured cases & 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 49,375.
8:24 PM, 13 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reports 506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,75,531, as per State Health Department
8:24 PM, 13 Dec
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID19
8:23 PM, 13 Dec
Delhi reports 1984 new COVID19 cases, 2539 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:23 PM, 13 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new COVID19 cases, 1,276 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours
8:23 PM, 13 Dec
4,698 fresh positive cases and 5,258 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Total numbers of active and recovered cases are 59,438 and 6,07,119 respectively.
8:23 PM, 13 Dec
4 deaths and 490 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today.
The total number of positive cases is 82,429, recovered cases 73,818, active cases 6,293; death toll 1,355.
8:22 PM, 13 Dec
Karnataka reports 1,196 new COVID19 cases, 2,036 discharges, and 5 deaths today.
8:22 PM, 13 Dec
Manipur reported 119 new COVID19 cases, 102 recoveries today, says State Health Department, Manipur
8:21 PM, 13 Dec
1175 new COVID19 cases, 1347 discharged cases and 11 deaths reported in Gujarat today. Active cases now at 13,298: State Health Department
7:43 PM, 13 Dec
Maharashtra reports 3,717 new COVID19 cases, 3,083 discharges, and 70 deaths today, as per State Health Department.
2:15 PM, 13 Dec
Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid.
2:15 PM, 13 Dec
India’s active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of total active cases. India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases during past 24 hrs. Trend of more daily recoveries than daily cases has led to contraction of active caseload which is at 3,56,546: Health ministry
9:54 AM, 13 Dec
A total of 15,37,11,833 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 12th December. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:54 AM, 13 Dec
With 30,254 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,57,029
With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,019. Total active cases at 3,56,546.
9:54 AM, 13 Dec
Telangana reported 573 new COVID19 cases, 4 deaths and 609 recoveries on 12th December.
9:53 AM, 13 Dec
unjab: Owners of marriage palaces & hotels say their business is badly hit due to re-imposition of night curfew in the state. Ludhiana Marriage Palace Association chief Amarjeet Singh yesterday said, "Our business has come down to 25 per cent due to the night curfew".
10:57 PM, 12 Dec
Oxford-AstraZeneca''s COVID-19 vaccine can be available in the country as early as the first half of next year, AstraZeneca Country President Gagandeep Singh said on Saturday.
10:57 PM, 12 Dec
The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which still needs regulatory and shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
10:57 PM, 12 Dec
Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said Saturday it''s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
10:57 PM, 12 Dec
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying US drug developer Alexion in a deal worth USD 39 billion.
8:48 PM, 12 Dec
Punjab reports 482 new COVID19 cases, 654 discharges, and 21 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
8:36 PM, 12 Dec
COVID vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.