Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest single day jump with 27,114 new COVID-19 cases, 519 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 11: India's COVID19 case tally crosses 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths, accordin to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
11:43 AM, 11 Jul
Five deaths reported in Odisha today - two in Ganjam and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar: Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha.
11:42 AM, 11 Jul
570 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,526 including 7,972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases: Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha
11:27 AM, 11 Jul
Rajasthan reports 170 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive case and deaths to 23,344 and 499 respectively: State Health Department
11:26 AM, 11 Jul
Area under Kashipur Municipal Corporation placed under lockdown due to surge in COVID19 cases. Lockdown was imposed starting 10am today till midnight of July 12-13, as directed by District authorities. Essential services allowed.
11:26 AM, 11 Jul
Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi holds a meeting with party's Lok Sabha MPs, through video conferencing, to discuss the current political situation arising due to economic situation and COVID19.
11:26 AM, 11 Jul
I'm making a petition to allow me to stay for another 180 days in Kerala & get a business visa to start a travel company here. I wish my family could also come here. I am very impressed with what's is happening here. People in the US don't care about #COVID19: Johnny Paul Pierce https://t.co/2N5E0MXXPQ
11:25 AM, 11 Jul
The MPC has decided, as you would be aware, to cumulatively, cut the Policy repo rate by 115 basis points. So from February 2019 the total rate cut that RBI has undertaken is 250 basis points: RBI Governor delivers keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
11:09 AM, 11 Jul
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be carrying out duties from home for a few days after some of the staff at his office 'Krishna' tested positive for COVID19. "I am healthy, no one needs to worry," CM said in a press release.
11:08 AM, 11 Jul
Kerala: 74-yr-old US national Johnny Pierce, staying in Kochi from past 5 months, has approached State High Court seeking to convert his tourist visa into business visa; says, "There's chaos in US due to COVID19 and govt is not taking care like Indian govt. I want to stay here."
10:48 AM, 11 Jul
COVID19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
10:47 AM, 11 Jul
COVID19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being. It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe: RBI Guv at 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
10:40 AM, 11 Jul
The Sikkim government has decided to allow only those security personnel to enter the Himalayan state who test negative for coronavirus, a senior health official said. Rapid antigen tests will be conducted exclusively on security personnel, including those from the Army and the paramilitary forces, at the Rangpo border check-post, he said.
10:32 AM, 11 Jul
Karnataka: Sanitisation work being carried out near Mysore Palace.
The Palace has been closed after a relative of a Palace employee tested COVID19 positive on July 9th. It will re-open on Monday.
10:13 AM, 11 Jul
Groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools despite a surge in coronavirus cases, saying science must guide the decisions.
9:50 AM, 11 Jul
Out of 310 samples tested, 11 more positive cases of #COVID19 confirmed - 7 in Kohima, 3 in Mon & 1 in Mokokchung. Total state status as of 9:20 am today - positive cases 743, active cases 439 & recovered 304: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Nagaland
9:35 AM, 11 Jul
This notice which claims that a #COVID19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is fake. Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of fake news and rumours: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/L9Wp035vk1
9:31 AM, 11 Jul
More than 12.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and more than 5,59,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.8 million patients have recovered.
9:19 AM, 11 Jul
1,13,07,002 samples tested for COVID19 till 10th July, of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:13 AM, 11 Jul
Brazil exceeded 70,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, though the number of daily fatalities appears to be stabilizing. The ministry said there had been 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the totals to 1.8 million cases and 70,400 deaths, Al Jazeera reports.
9:00 AM, 11 Jul
Kerala: Police in Thiruvananthapuram checks IDs of people as they move about for their daily chores. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced the extension for a week, of the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Triple lockdown being imposed in containment zones. pic.twitter.com/9MY6PUD8Mq
8:45 AM, 11 Jul
This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.
8:44 AM, 11 Jul
Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday.
8:37 AM, 11 Jul
Maharashtra has the highest cases with 2,30,599, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 and Delhi with 1,07,051.
8:26 AM, 11 Jul
The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed eight lakh with 7,484 cases added in the last 24 hours.
11:12 PM, 10 Jul
156 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 3,518 including 1,271 active cases, 2,224 recovered/discharged and 23 deaths: State Health Department
10:29 PM, 10 Jul
As many as 387 new coronavirus cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir today: 97 in Jammu division, 290 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases 9,888. The tally includes 5,786 recovered. The death toll stands at 159.
10:22 PM, 10 Jul
Delhi government-run GTB Hospital has set the ball rolling to start plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients after it recently got the nod from authorities to conduct the procedure at the facility
10:05 PM, 10 Jul
Coronavirus count in Thane district crossed the 50,000-mark today after registering its highest single-day spike of 2,064 cases, taking the tally to 50,920. The death toll reached 1,507 after 53 fatalities were reported.
10:05 PM, 10 Jul
Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan days after a Covid-19 patient died by suicide at the facility.
9:40 PM, 10 Jul
Today the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last 6 weeks cases have more than doubled, said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
