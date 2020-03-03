  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest single day jump with 27,114 new COVID-19 cases, 519 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: India's COVID19 case tally crosses 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths, accordin to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:43 AM, 11 Jul
    Five deaths reported in Odisha today - two in Ganjam and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar: Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha.
    11:42 AM, 11 Jul
    570 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,526 including 7,972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases: Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha
    11:27 AM, 11 Jul
    Rajasthan reports 170 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive case and deaths to 23,344 and 499 respectively: State Health Department
    11:26 AM, 11 Jul
    Area under Kashipur Municipal Corporation placed under lockdown due to surge in COVID19 cases. Lockdown was imposed starting 10am today till midnight of July 12-13, as directed by District authorities. Essential services allowed.
    11:26 AM, 11 Jul
    Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi holds a meeting with party's Lok Sabha MPs, through video conferencing, to discuss the current political situation arising due to economic situation and COVID19.
    11:26 AM, 11 Jul
    I'm making a petition to allow me to stay for another 180 days in Kerala & get a business visa to start a travel company here. I wish my family could also come here. I am very impressed with what's is happening here. People in the US don't care about COVID19: Johnny Paul Pierce
    11:25 AM, 11 Jul
    The MPC has decided, as you would be aware, to cumulatively, cut the Policy repo rate by 115 basis points. So from February 2019 the total rate cut that RBI has undertaken is 250 basis points: RBI Governor delivers keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
    11:09 AM, 11 Jul
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be carrying out duties from home for a few days after some of the staff at his office 'Krishna' tested positive for COVID19. "I am healthy, no one needs to worry," CM said in a press release.
    11:08 AM, 11 Jul
    Kerala: 74-yr-old US national Johnny Pierce, staying in Kochi from past 5 months, has approached State High Court seeking to convert his tourist visa into business visa; says, "There's chaos in US due to COVID19 and govt is not taking care like Indian govt. I want to stay here."
    10:48 AM, 11 Jul
    COVID19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
    10:47 AM, 11 Jul
    COVID19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being. It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe: RBI Guv at 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave
    10:40 AM, 11 Jul
    The Sikkim government has decided to allow only those security personnel to enter the Himalayan state who test negative for coronavirus, a senior health official said. Rapid antigen tests will be conducted exclusively on security personnel, including those from the Army and the paramilitary forces, at the Rangpo border check-post, he said.
    10:32 AM, 11 Jul
    Karnataka: Sanitisation work being carried out near Mysore Palace. The Palace has been closed after a relative of a Palace employee tested COVID19 positive on July 9th. It will re-open on Monday.
    10:13 AM, 11 Jul
    Groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools despite a surge in coronavirus cases, saying science must guide the decisions.
    9:50 AM, 11 Jul
    Out of 310 samples tested, 11 more positive cases of #COVID19 confirmed - 7 in Kohima, 3 in Mon & 1 in Mokokchung. Total state status as of 9:20 am today - positive cases 743, active cases 439 & recovered 304: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Nagaland
    9:35 AM, 11 Jul
    This notice which claims that a #COVID19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is fake. Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of fake news and rumours: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
    9:31 AM, 11 Jul
    More than 12.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and more than 5,59,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.8 million patients have recovered.
    9:19 AM, 11 Jul
    1,13,07,002 samples tested for COVID19 till 10th July, of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:13 AM, 11 Jul
    Brazil exceeded 70,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, though the number of daily fatalities appears to be stabilizing. The ministry said there had been 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the totals to 1.8 million cases and 70,400 deaths, Al Jazeera reports.
    9:00 AM, 11 Jul
    Kerala: Police in Thiruvananthapuram checks IDs of people as they move about for their daily chores. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced the extension for a week, of the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Triple lockdown being imposed in containment zones.
    8:45 AM, 11 Jul
    This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.
    8:44 AM, 11 Jul
    Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday.
    8:37 AM, 11 Jul
    Maharashtra has the highest cases with 2,30,599, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 and Delhi with 1,07,051.
    8:26 AM, 11 Jul
    The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed eight lakh with 7,484 cases added in the last 24 hours.
    11:12 PM, 10 Jul
    156 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 3,518 including 1,271 active cases, 2,224 recovered/discharged and 23 deaths: State Health Department
    10:29 PM, 10 Jul
    As many as 387 new coronavirus cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir today: 97 in Jammu division, 290 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases 9,888. The tally includes 5,786 recovered. The death toll stands at 159.
    10:22 PM, 10 Jul
    Delhi government-run GTB Hospital has set the ball rolling to start plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients after it recently got the nod from authorities to conduct the procedure at the facility
    10:05 PM, 10 Jul
    Coronavirus count in Thane district crossed the 50,000-mark today after registering its highest single-day spike of 2,064 cases, taking the tally to 50,920. The death toll reached 1,507 after 53 fatalities were reported.
    10:05 PM, 10 Jul
    Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan days after a Covid-19 patient died by suicide at the facility.
    9:40 PM, 10 Jul
    Today the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last 6 weeks cases have more than doubled, said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue