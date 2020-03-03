Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 27,114 new COVID-19 cases, 500 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, July 13: 28,701 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:55 AM, 13 Jul
95 new COVID19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department
10:52 AM, 13 Jul
Odisha’s COVID19 case tally rises to 13,737 with 616 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries is 8,750, active cases 4,896: State Health Department
Pune: Large number of people at a vegetable market as 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune from midnight today
10:50 AM, 13 Jul
Companies around the world will take on as much as trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around .3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
9:54 AM, 13 Jul
Maharashtra’s Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said yesterday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075.
9:47 AM, 13 Jul
Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state so far.
9:28 AM, 13 Jul
1,18,06,256 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:17 AM, 13 Jul
At 45,784, Delhi has now conducted the highest number of tests per-million. An exponential increase was seen after GOI joined the decision-making process. Now cases are declining in Delhi! Let us not forget that unless we test, we can neither trace nor treat, said Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog.
9:05 AM, 13 Jul
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 1,98,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed
8:55 AM, 13 Jul
Karnataka minister C T Ravi tests positive for the novel coronavirus
8:39 AM, 13 Jul
The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
8:35 AM, 13 Jul
COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 23,175 after 492 fatalities were added on Sunday, translating to a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent.
8:23 AM, 13 Jul
"India at good position in Covid-battle?," tweets Rahul Gandhi
8:06 AM, 13 Jul
Mumbai in the latest update reported 1,243 cases, contributing to 15 per cent of the state’s addition. Delhi’s COVID-19 numbers continued to dip, with the capital reporting 1,573 cases and 37 deaths, a sharp drop from the 2,505 cases reported in the beginning of the week.
10:34 PM, 12 Jul
468 people have tested for COVID-19 in Assam today, taking total number of active cases to 5,138.
10:01 PM, 12 Jul
Uttar Pradesh reported 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 12,208 and death toll to 934: State Health Department
9:27 PM, 12 Jul
The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1231 including 273 active cases, 916 recovered and 9 deaths.
9:27 PM, 12 Jul
Madhya Pradesh reports 431 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 17,632 and deaths to 653. Number of recovered cases stands at 12,876: State Health Department
9:27 PM, 12 Jul
Uttar Pradesh govt issues guidelines regarding beginning of next academic session in state universities, classes of graduation first year to start from October 1 and classes of post graduation first year to start from November 1.
9:26 PM, 12 Jul
644 COVID19 cases, 234 recovered/discharged and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8;30pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,392, including 5,779 active cases and 510 deaths.
9:26 PM, 12 Jul
658 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 21,240 including 15,983 recoveries and 301 deaths.
8:47 PM, 12 Jul
1,263 COVID19 cases, 1,441 discharged & 44 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 92,720 including 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases & 5,285 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
8:47 PM, 12 Jul
Sixteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 713. A total of 896 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
8:45 PM, 12 Jul
Uttarakhand reported 20 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 3,537 out of which 674 cases are active. A total of 47 patients have succumbed the disease till date
8:44 PM, 12 Jul
2,627 new COVID19 cases and 71 deaths reported in #Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 38,843 and death toll to 684.
8:44 PM, 12 Jul
879 positive cases of COVID19 and 13 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State's COVID19 case tally rises to 41,906 including 29,198 cured/discharged and 2,047 deaths.
8:44 PM, 12 Jul
Rajasthan: Panchayat Raj Department's main office in Jaipur to remain closed for sanitisation on Monday & Tuesday as two employees test positive for COVID-19.
8:44 PM, 12 Jul
28 police personnel, 10 of the Telangana Raj Bhavan staff and 10 family members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor has tested negative for the infection: Telangana Raj Bhavan
8:44 PM, 12 Jul
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged COVID-19 testing scam by Tulli lab: State government
8:43 PM, 12 Jul
Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to open in a phased manner from 14th July; Govt of J&K issues guidelines for entry of tourists. In this phase, tourism limited to those arriving by air only. RTPCR testing of all tourists compulsory on arrival &tourists to have confirmed hotel bookings.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more