  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 27,114 new COVID-19 cases, 500 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: 28,701 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:55 AM, 13 Jul
    95 new COVID19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department
    10:52 AM, 13 Jul
    Odisha’s COVID19 case tally rises to 13,737 with 616 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries is 8,750, active cases 4,896: State Health Department
    10:52 AM, 13 Jul
    Pune: Large number of people at a vegetable market as 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune from midnight today
    10:50 AM, 13 Jul
    Companies around the world will take on as much as trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around .3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
    9:54 AM, 13 Jul
    Maharashtra’s Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said yesterday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075.
    9:47 AM, 13 Jul
    Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state so far.
    9:28 AM, 13 Jul
    1,18,06,256 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:17 AM, 13 Jul
    At 45,784, Delhi has now conducted the highest number of tests per-million. An exponential increase was seen after GOI joined the decision-making process. Now cases are declining in Delhi! Let us not forget that unless we test, we can neither trace nor treat, said Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog.
    9:05 AM, 13 Jul
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 1,98,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed
    8:55 AM, 13 Jul
    Karnataka minister C T Ravi tests positive for the novel coronavirus
    8:39 AM, 13 Jul
    The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
    8:35 AM, 13 Jul
    COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 23,175 after 492 fatalities were added on Sunday, translating to a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent.
    8:23 AM, 13 Jul
    "India at good position in Covid-battle?," tweets Rahul Gandhi
    8:06 AM, 13 Jul
    Mumbai in the latest update reported 1,243 cases, contributing to 15 per cent of the state’s addition. Delhi’s COVID-19 numbers continued to dip, with the capital reporting 1,573 cases and 37 deaths, a sharp drop from the 2,505 cases reported in the beginning of the week.
    10:34 PM, 12 Jul
    468 people have tested for COVID-19 in Assam today, taking total number of active cases to 5,138.
    10:01 PM, 12 Jul
    Uttar Pradesh reported 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 12,208 and death toll to 934: State Health Department
    9:27 PM, 12 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1231 including 273 active cases, 916 recovered and 9 deaths.
    9:27 PM, 12 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh reports 431 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 17,632 and deaths to 653. Number of recovered cases stands at 12,876: State Health Department
    9:27 PM, 12 Jul
    Uttar Pradesh govt issues guidelines regarding beginning of next academic session in state universities, classes of graduation first year to start from October 1 and classes of post graduation first year to start from November 1.
    9:26 PM, 12 Jul
    644 COVID19 cases, 234 recovered/discharged and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8;30pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,392, including 5,779 active cases and 510 deaths.
    9:26 PM, 12 Jul
    658 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 21,240 including 15,983 recoveries and 301 deaths.
    8:47 PM, 12 Jul
    1,263 COVID19 cases, 1,441 discharged & 44 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 92,720 including 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases & 5,285 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    8:47 PM, 12 Jul
    Sixteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 713. A total of 896 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
    8:45 PM, 12 Jul
    Uttarakhand reported 20 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 3,537 out of which 674 cases are active. A total of 47 patients have succumbed the disease till date
    8:44 PM, 12 Jul
    2,627 new COVID19 cases and 71 deaths reported in #Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 38,843 and death toll to 684.
    8:44 PM, 12 Jul
    879 positive cases of COVID19 and 13 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State's COVID19 case tally rises to 41,906 including 29,198 cured/discharged and 2,047 deaths.
    8:44 PM, 12 Jul
    Rajasthan: Panchayat Raj Department's main office in Jaipur to remain closed for sanitisation on Monday & Tuesday as two employees test positive for COVID-19.
    8:44 PM, 12 Jul
    28 police personnel, 10 of the Telangana Raj Bhavan staff and 10 family members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor has tested negative for the infection: Telangana Raj Bhavan
    8:44 PM, 12 Jul
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged COVID-19 testing scam by Tulli lab: State government
    8:43 PM, 12 Jul
    Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to open in a phased manner from 14th July; Govt of J&K issues guidelines for entry of tourists. In this phase, tourism limited to those arriving by air only. RTPCR testing of all tourists compulsory on arrival &tourists to have confirmed hotel bookings.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue