Coronavirus LIVE: Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

With the chances of a Covid-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.