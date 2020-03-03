YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: With 26,567 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,03,770.

    With 391 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,40,958. Total active cases at 3,83,866.

    Total discharged cases at 91,78,946 with 39,045 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:12 PM, 8 Dec
    With 9.70 million Covid-19 cases recorded so far, India is second only to the United States and is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorize for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    With the chances of a Covid-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.
    12:11 PM, 8 Dec
    With the chances of a Covid-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.
    9:45 AM, 8 Dec
    Telangana reported 682 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 761 recoveries, as of yesterday Total cases: 2,74,540 Active cases: 7,696 Total recoveries: 2,65,367 Death toll: 1,477
    8:04 AM, 8 Dec
    American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which has asked the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine, has said it is prepared to address a key challenge in the distribution of its vaccine - ultra-cold storage.
    10:57 PM, 7 Dec
    With 739 new positive cases reported today, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 45,697: Himachal Pradesh
    10:53 PM, 7 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,307 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,245 recoveries.
    10:52 PM, 7 Dec
    15 new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.
    10:51 PM, 7 Dec
    “There will be a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am beginning December 7 until further order in this regard,” city order announced. A similar night curfew has also been enforced in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat since November 21.
    10:50 PM, 7 Dec
    The night curfew that came into effect on November 23 and was extended till December 7 earlier. This time it has been extended until further notice.
    10:49 PM, 7 Dec
    The night curfew in Ahmedabad was extended on Monday a day after the city reported over 300 new cases, the highest in Gujarat.
    10:48 PM, 7 Dec
    The night curfew in Ahmedabad was extended on Monday a day after the city reported over 300 new cases, the highest in Gujarat.
    8:19 PM, 7 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 280 new COVID19 cases, 386 recoveries and 9 deaths.
    8:19 PM, 7 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,312 new COVID19 cases, 1,389 discharges, and 16 deaths today.
    8:18 PM, 7 Dec
    Manipur reported 152 new COVID19 cases, 149 recoveries, and 3 deaths today.
    8:18 PM, 7 Dec
    Punjab reports 620 new COVID19 cases, 886 discharges, and 19 deaths today.
    5:20 PM, 7 Dec
    Country will not have to wait too long for vaccine, PM Modi says
    5:20 PM, 7 Dec
    Delhi reported 1,674 new cases, 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths today
    4:26 PM, 7 Dec
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets 0 million funding boost, reports AFP.
    4:19 PM, 7 Dec
    India considering accelerated review of Covid-19 vaccine emergency use: Govt official
    11:38 AM, 7 Dec
    India pins hopes on 4 vaccines to inoculate 30 crore by July
    11:38 AM, 7 Dec
    A research by Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, has found that Covid-19 in some patients can lead to irreversible and permanent lung damage, rendering them irrecoverable, and leaving lung transplantation as the only option for survival.
    8:15 AM, 7 Dec
    On Sunday, Tamil Nadu saw 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 7.90 lakh, while 16 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,793, the health department said.
    9:41 PM, 6 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh reports 1,950 new COVID19 cases, 1,993 discharges, and 24 deaths.
    9:19 PM, 6 Dec
    97 new COVID19 cases and 84 discharges today, says Govt of Assam.
    9:17 PM, 6 Dec
    With 553 new COVID19 cases, 520 cured cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh to 44,958 till date.
    9:17 PM, 6 Dec
    Delhi reports 2,706 new COVID19 cases, 4,622 recoveries and 69 deaths today.
    8:13 PM, 6 Dec
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking priority allocation of COVID19 vaccine to the State, on account of its higher mortality rate resulting from the population age profile and high levels of co-morbidities.
    8:09 PM, 6 Dec
    Karnataka reports 1,321 new COVID19 cases (733 in Bengaluru urban), 889 discharges, and 10 deaths today.
    7:10 PM, 6 Dec
    Manipur reported 216 new COVID19 cases, 193 recoveries, and 7 deaths today.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X