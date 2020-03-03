YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 26,382 new COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: With 26,382 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,32,548.

    With 387 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,096. Total active cases at 3,32,002.

    Total discharged cases at 94,56,449 with 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:08 AM, 16 Dec
    With an eye on restarting international tourism in 2021, the government is all set to rollout insurance policies for foreign tourists visiting India, covers that will include treatment for COVID-19.
    10:49 PM, 15 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 209 new COVID19 cases, 211 recoveries/discharges and 1 death today.
    10:47 PM, 15 Dec
    Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday.
    10:30 PM, 15 Dec
    10:26 PM, 15 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 3442 new COVID19 cases, 70 deaths and 4395 discharges today.
    9:17 PM, 15 Dec
    Maharashtra Government announces reduction in RT PCR test rate from Rs 980 to Rs 780.
    9:17 PM, 15 Dec
    Jharkhand health department reduces COVID-19 testing cost from Rs 800 to Rs 400 for private laboratories. Patients availing at home RT PCR testing facility will have to pay additional Rs 200: State Government
    9:16 PM, 15 Dec
    8:08 PM, 15 Dec
    Manipur reported 83 new COVID19 cases, 141 recoveries and 3 deaths today, says State Health Department.
    8:08 PM, 15 Dec
    US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
    7:27 PM, 15 Dec
    5,218 new COVID19 cases & 5,066 recoveries and 33 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 57,757; so far 6,16,666 patients have recovered: State Govt
    7:26 PM, 15 Dec
    Delhi reports 1617 new COVID19 cases, 2343 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:00 PM, 15 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,132 new COVID19 cases, 1,210 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:52 PM, 15 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 500 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 563 recoveries.
    6:52 PM, 15 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1185 new COVID19 cases, 1594 discharges and 11 deaths today.
    6:52 PM, 15 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1045 new COVID19 cases, 13 deaths and 1722 recoveries/discharges today.
    6:51 PM, 15 Dec
    Uttarakhand reported 496 COVID19 cases, 524 recoveries and 11 deaths today.
    5:28 PM, 15 Dec
    Tablighi Jamaat:Delhi Court acquits 36 foreigners, booked for being negligent, disobeying govt guidelines during Covid-19 pandemic
    5:27 PM, 15 Dec
    Unlike Pfizer vaccine or some others, this vaccine - if it comes into existence - will be maintainable at normal cold chain conditions, in a normal fridge: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    5:27 PM, 15 Dec
    The technology used in this is the same as Pfizer vaccine: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    5:26 PM, 15 Dec
    This week, Drugs Controller General of India granted clearance for clinical trials for one more candidate vaccine from India. Genoa company, with the help of Govt of India's research agency Dept of Biotechnology, has developed a vaccine: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    3:37 PM, 15 Dec
    Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas.
    3:01 PM, 15 Dec
    SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty
    2:49 PM, 15 Dec
    First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for Covid-19 patients, study finds
    2:43 PM, 15 Dec
    Tamil Nadu to test hostel students in all colleges
    2:43 PM, 15 Dec
    Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors on prolonged Covid-19 duty as suggested by top court
    2:43 PM, 15 Dec
    Gurugram hospitals told to reserve 35% ICU beds for Covid patients
    2:43 PM, 15 Dec
    8:18 AM, 15 Dec
    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. Total cases: 4,049; active cases: 173
    10:43 PM, 14 Dec
    Kerala: State Election Commission seeks an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that COVID19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state. The announcement was made prior to the 3rd phase of the local body polls.
