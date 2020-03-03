Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 26,382 new COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Dec 16: With 26,382 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,32,548.
With 387 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,096. Total active cases at 3,32,002.
Total discharged cases at 94,56,449 with 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
8:08 AM, 16 Dec
With an eye on restarting international tourism in 2021, the government is all set to rollout insurance policies for foreign tourists visiting India, covers that will include treatment for COVID-19.
10:49 PM, 15 Dec
Jharkhand reported 209 new COVID19 cases, 211 recoveries/discharges and 1 death today.
10:47 PM, 15 Dec
Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday.
10:30 PM, 15 Dec
Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday.
10:26 PM, 15 Dec
Maharashtra reported 3442 new COVID19 cases, 70 deaths and 4395 discharges today.
9:17 PM, 15 Dec
Maharashtra Government announces reduction in RT PCR test rate from Rs 980 to Rs 780.
9:17 PM, 15 Dec
Jharkhand health department reduces COVID-19 testing cost from Rs 800 to Rs 400 for private laboratories. Patients availing at home RT PCR testing facility will have to pay additional Rs 200: State Government
9:16 PM, 15 Dec
Jharkhand health department reduces COVID-19 testing cost from Rs 800 to Rs 400 for private laboratories. Patients availing at home RT PCR testing facility will have to pay additional Rs 200: State Government
8:08 PM, 15 Dec
Manipur reported 83 new COVID19 cases, 141 recoveries and 3 deaths today, says State Health Department.
8:08 PM, 15 Dec
US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
7:27 PM, 15 Dec
5,218 new COVID19 cases & 5,066 recoveries and 33 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 57,757; so far 6,16,666 patients have recovered: State Govt
7:26 PM, 15 Dec
Delhi reports 1617 new COVID19 cases, 2343 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.
7:00 PM, 15 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,132 new COVID19 cases, 1,210 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:52 PM, 15 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reports 500 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 563 recoveries.
6:52 PM, 15 Dec
Karnataka reported 1185 new COVID19 cases, 1594 discharges and 11 deaths today.
6:52 PM, 15 Dec
Rajasthan reported 1045 new COVID19 cases, 13 deaths and 1722 recoveries/discharges today.
Tablighi Jamaat:Delhi Court acquits 36 foreigners, booked for being negligent, disobeying govt guidelines during Covid-19 pandemic
5:27 PM, 15 Dec
Unlike Pfizer vaccine or some others, this vaccine - if it comes into existence - will be maintainable at normal cold chain conditions, in a normal fridge: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
5:27 PM, 15 Dec
The technology used in this is the same as Pfizer vaccine: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
5:26 PM, 15 Dec
This week, Drugs Controller General of India granted clearance for clinical trials for one more candidate vaccine from India. Genoa company, with the help of Govt of India's research agency Dept of Biotechnology, has developed a vaccine: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
3:37 PM, 15 Dec
Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas.
3:01 PM, 15 Dec
SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty
2:49 PM, 15 Dec
First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for Covid-19 patients, study finds
2:43 PM, 15 Dec
Tamil Nadu to test hostel students in all colleges
2:43 PM, 15 Dec
Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors on prolonged Covid-19 duty as suggested by top court
2:43 PM, 15 Dec
Gurugram hospitals told to reserve 35% ICU beds for Covid patients
2:43 PM, 15 Dec
Gurugram hospitals told to reserve 35% ICU beds for Covid patients
8:18 AM, 15 Dec
Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. Total cases: 4,049; active cases: 173
10:43 PM, 14 Dec
Kerala: State Election Commission seeks an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that COVID19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state.
The announcement was made prior to the 3rd phase of the local body polls.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.