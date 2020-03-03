Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 26,506 new COVID-19 cases, 475 deaths in last 24 hours

  • search
    New Delhi, July 10: India reports 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:56 AM, 10 Jul
    A total of 596 inmates and 167 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in jails of Maharashtra till date. Highest 219 inmates and 57 jail staff have contracted the infection in Nagpur Central Prison: State Prison Department
    9:43 AM, 10 Jul
    8:52 AM, 10 Jul
    Post COVID-19, way to lock in US-India economic potential is to do FTA: US Envoy
    8:35 AM, 10 Jul
    A total of 76 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand taking the total number of cases to 3,268, according to State Health Department.
    8:17 AM, 10 Jul
    ICMR plans to launch a new pan India serological survey as a follow-up to the one conducted in April across 21 states and final result of which are yet to come.
    12:23 AM, 10 Jul
    As many as 19,369 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Haryana. On Thursday, 679 fresh cases were reported in the state, while the death toll toll stood at 287.
    12:23 AM, 10 Jul
    With 197 fresh Covid-19 cases, Punjab on Thursday crossed 7,000-mark in 122 days.
    12:23 AM, 10 Jul
    Surat district in Gujarat recorded its highest one-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 7,581, while death toll went up by six to 277, state health department said.
    12:23 AM, 10 Jul
    Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who had tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from a hospital after treatment on Thursday.
    12:22 AM, 10 Jul
    A firm in Manipur has supplied more than 1,000 cotton reusable masks to front-line Covid-19 responders.
    9:22 PM, 9 Jul
    Uttar Pradesh Government imposes lockdown in the State from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on 13th July.
    8:47 PM, 9 Jul
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited retail and e-commerce players to invest in the national capital and asserted that despite multiple challenges, the city was gearing up to revive its economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:44 PM, 9 Jul
    679 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,369 including 14,510 recovered, 4,572 active cases and 287 deaths: State Health Department
    8:44 PM, 9 Jul
    61 COVID19 positive cases and 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, in Gujarat. State tally of positive cases rises to 39,280 including 27,742 cured/discharged and 2010 deaths: Government of Gujarat
    8:44 PM, 9 Jul
    240 COVID19 positive cases and 128 recovered in Jammu & Kashmir today. The total number of positive cases in the union territory stands at 9,501 including 5,695 recovered and 154 deaths: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
    8:44 PM, 9 Jul
    9,719 RT-PCR tests and 12,570 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 7,24,148 tests done till date: Government of Delhi
    8:44 PM, 9 Jul
    2187 COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, 4027 recovered/discharged/migrated and 45 deaths also reported. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,07,051 including 82,226 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,258 deaths: Government of Delhi
    8:43 PM, 9 Jul
    Telangana Government has cancelled intermediate supplementary exams. The 1,47,000 students who have failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category: Sabita Indira Reddy, Telangana Education Minister
    8:43 PM, 9 Jul
    1088 COVID19 positive cases, 27 deaths and 535 discharged today in West Bengal. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 25,911 including 16,826 discharged and 854 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal
    8:43 PM, 9 Jul
    Karnataka: Mysore Palace has been closed after a relative of a Palace employee tested COVID19 positive. The Palace will re-open on Monday.
    8:43 PM, 9 Jul
    Uttarakhand reports 47 new COVID19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 3,305 including 2,672 recoveries, 558 active cases and 46 deaths: State Health Department
    8:42 PM, 9 Jul
    2,228 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 31,105 and death toll to 486: State Health Department
    8:42 PM, 9 Jul
    6875 new COVID19 positive cases, 219 deaths, 4067 recovered in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    8:41 PM, 9 Jul
    15 new COVID19 positive cases and 6 people discharged in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1450, including 651 active cases and 799 recovered cases. Recovery rate is 55.1%: Government of Manipur
    8:41 PM, 9 Jul
    WB: State govt expands the areas under lockdown & imposes tougher restrictions starting 5 pm today, in the wake of rise in COVID19 cases in state. Visuals from Kolkata. Containment & buffer zones combined into a 'broad-based' containment zone where total lockdown has been imposed
    8:41 PM, 9 Jul
    In a letter to PM, I've demanded a comprehensive probe. State Govt is committed to extend any help to centre regarding gold smuggling case, this has been conveyed to them. Gold smuggling harms country's economy. All those involved should be brought to book: Kerala CM
    8:41 PM, 9 Jul
    Chances of multiple clusters forming in city regions and leading to super spread cannot be ruled out. In Kerala, Poonthura is witnessing a super spread. We have increased the number of testing and put in place strict measures: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    8:40 PM, 9 Jul
    There are a total of 6,534 COVID-19 positive cases in the State of which 2,795 are active cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    8:40 PM, 9 Jul
    339 new COVID19 cases and 149 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Of the new cases, 117 returned from abroad, 74 from other states, and 133 contracted disease through local contacts: State CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    8:40 PM, 9 Jul
    The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 62.09% today: Government of India
