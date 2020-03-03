Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 26,506 new COVID-19 cases, 475 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 10: India reports 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
9:56 AM, 10 Jul
A total of 596 inmates and 167 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in jails of Maharashtra till date. Highest 219 inmates and 57 jail staff have contracted the infection in Nagpur Central Prison: State Prison Department
9:43 AM, 10 Jul
8:52 AM, 10 Jul
Post COVID-19, way to lock in US-India economic potential is to do FTA: US Envoy
8:35 AM, 10 Jul
A total of 76 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand taking the total number of cases to 3,268, according to State Health Department.
8:17 AM, 10 Jul
ICMR plans to launch a new pan India serological survey as a follow-up to the one conducted in April across 21 states and final result of which are yet to come.
12:23 AM, 10 Jul
As many as 19,369 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Haryana. On Thursday, 679 fresh cases were reported in the state, while the death toll toll stood at 287.
12:23 AM, 10 Jul
With 197 fresh Covid-19 cases, Punjab on Thursday crossed 7,000-mark in 122 days.
12:23 AM, 10 Jul
Surat district in Gujarat recorded its highest one-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 7,581, while death toll went up by six to 277, state health department said.
12:23 AM, 10 Jul
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who had tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from a hospital after treatment on Thursday.
12:22 AM, 10 Jul
A firm in Manipur has supplied more than 1,000 cotton reusable masks to front-line Covid-19 responders.
9:22 PM, 9 Jul
Uttar Pradesh Government imposes lockdown in the State from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on 13th July.
8:47 PM, 9 Jul
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited retail and e-commerce players to invest in the national capital and asserted that despite multiple challenges, the city was gearing up to revive its economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
8:44 PM, 9 Jul
679 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,369 including 14,510 recovered, 4,572 active cases and 287 deaths: State Health Department
8:44 PM, 9 Jul
61 COVID19 positive cases and 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, in Gujarat. State tally of positive cases rises to 39,280 including 27,742 cured/discharged and 2010 deaths: Government of Gujarat
8:44 PM, 9 Jul
240 COVID19 positive cases and 128 recovered in Jammu & Kashmir today. The total number of positive cases in the union territory stands at 9,501 including 5,695 recovered and 154 deaths: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
8:44 PM, 9 Jul
9,719 RT-PCR tests and 12,570 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 7,24,148 tests done till date: Government of Delhi
8:44 PM, 9 Jul
2187 COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, 4027 recovered/discharged/migrated and 45 deaths also reported. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,07,051 including 82,226 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,258 deaths: Government of Delhi
8:43 PM, 9 Jul
Telangana Government has cancelled intermediate supplementary exams. The 1,47,000 students who have failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category: Sabita Indira Reddy, Telangana Education Minister
8:43 PM, 9 Jul
1088 COVID19 positive cases, 27 deaths and 535 discharged today in West Bengal. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 25,911 including 16,826 discharged and 854 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal
8:43 PM, 9 Jul
Karnataka: Mysore Palace has been closed after a relative of a Palace employee tested COVID19 positive. The Palace will re-open on Monday.
8:43 PM, 9 Jul
Uttarakhand reports 47 new COVID19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 3,305 including 2,672 recoveries, 558 active cases and 46 deaths: State Health Department
8:42 PM, 9 Jul
2,228 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 31,105 and death toll to 486: State Health Department
8:42 PM, 9 Jul
6875 new COVID19 positive cases, 219 deaths, 4067 recovered in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
8:41 PM, 9 Jul
15 new COVID19 positive cases and 6 people discharged in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1450, including 651 active cases and 799 recovered cases. Recovery rate is 55.1%: Government of Manipur
8:41 PM, 9 Jul
WB: State govt expands the areas under lockdown & imposes tougher restrictions starting 5 pm today, in the wake of rise in COVID19 cases in state. Visuals from Kolkata.
Containment & buffer zones combined into a 'broad-based' containment zone where total lockdown has been imposed
8:41 PM, 9 Jul
In a letter to PM, I've demanded a comprehensive probe. State Govt is committed to extend any help to centre regarding gold smuggling case, this has been conveyed to them. Gold smuggling harms country's economy. All those involved should be brought to book: Kerala CM
8:41 PM, 9 Jul
Chances of multiple clusters forming in city regions and leading to super spread cannot be ruled out. In Kerala, Poonthura is witnessing a super spread. We have increased the number of testing and put in place strict measures: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
8:40 PM, 9 Jul
There are a total of 6,534 COVID-19 positive cases in the State of which 2,795 are active cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
8:40 PM, 9 Jul
339 new COVID19 cases and 149 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Of the new cases, 117 returned from abroad, 74 from other states, and 133 contracted disease through local contacts: State CM Pinarayi Vijayan
8:40 PM, 9 Jul
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 62.09% today: Government of India
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
