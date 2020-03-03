Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections
New Delhi, Dec 19: India's COVID19 case tally crosses the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections; death toll at 1,45,136.
Total numbers of recovered and active cases are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively.
Stay tuned for live updates:
1:15 PM, 19 Dec
Odisha recorded 356 new COVID19 cases, 363 recoveries and 3 deaths on December 18, as per State Health Department
Total cases: 3,25,861
Total recoveries: 3,20,947
Active cases: 3,029
Death toll: 1,832
8:17 AM, 19 Dec
Around a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beaches were ordered on Saturday to stay at home until Wednesday midnight after a coronavirus cluster grew by 13 new cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
11:29 PM, 18 Dec
Assam reported 102 new #COVID19 cases and 85 discharges on 17th December
11:28 PM, 18 Dec
Himachal Pradesh reports 482 new COVID19 cases, 638 recoveries and 9 deaths
11:27 PM, 18 Dec
Jharkhand reported 274 new #COVID19 cases, 195 recoveries/discharges and 1 death today
11:27 PM, 18 Dec
Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to reopen in phases from January 4, 2021. Schools will open for Classes 9 to 12 and Colleges will open for final year students. Classes will be held in a staggered manner to ensure #COVID19 norms: Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary, Bihar
11:27 PM, 18 Dec
In today's medical bulletin, Medical Superintendent of Medanta-The Medicity said Haryana Home & Health Minister, Anil Vij is admitted in ICU. His blood pressure, liver & kidney functions are normal. His clinical condition is stable: Directorate of Info & Public Relations, Haryana
"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID19", tweets Uttarakhand CM.
1:26 PM, 18 Dec
Odisha recorded 358 new COVID19 cases, 376 recoveries and 4 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department
Total cases: 3,25,505
Total recoveries: 3,20,584
Active cases: 3,039
Death toll: 1,829
1:25 PM, 18 Dec
Centre tells Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by COVID19 is under active consideration by the government and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
9:35 AM, 18 Dec
A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for COVID19 up to 17th December. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:10 AM, 18 Dec
Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52 per cent of total recovered cases in the country: Union Ministry of Health
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday. The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, has published interim late stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime, though more work needs to be done to affirm the result.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said.Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that an estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday.
12:12 AM, 18 Dec
Assam reported 106 new COVID19 cases and 124 discharges on 17th December
12:11 AM, 18 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,161 new #COVID19 cases, 1,326 recoveries, and 9 deaths today
12:11 AM, 18 Dec
Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of govt employees & their family members. The order will be effective from September 2, 2020: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.