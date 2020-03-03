YouTube
    1:15 PM, 19 Dec
    Odisha recorded 356 new COVID19 cases, 363 recoveries and 3 deaths on December 18, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,25,861 Total recoveries: 3,20,947 Active cases: 3,029 Death toll: 1,832
    8:17 AM, 19 Dec
    Around a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beaches were ordered on Saturday to stay at home until Wednesday midnight after a coronavirus cluster grew by 13 new cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
    11:29 PM, 18 Dec
    Assam reported 102 new #COVID19 cases and 85 discharges on 17th December
    11:28 PM, 18 Dec
    Himachal Pradesh reports 482 new COVID19 cases, 638 recoveries and 9 deaths
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 274 new #COVID19 cases, 195 recoveries/discharges and 1 death today
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to reopen in phases from January 4, 2021. Schools will open for Classes 9 to 12 and Colleges will open for final year students. Classes will be held in a staggered manner to ensure #COVID19 norms: Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary, Bihar
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    In today's medical bulletin, Medical Superintendent of Medanta-The Medicity said Haryana Home & Health Minister, Anil Vij is admitted in ICU. His blood pressure, liver & kidney functions are normal. His clinical condition is stable: Directorate of Info & Public Relations, Haryana
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 3,994 new COVID19 cases, 75 deaths & 4,467 discharges today
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,222 new COVID19 cases, 1,039 discharges and 8 deaths today
    11:27 PM, 18 Dec
    ICMR DG (Prof) Balram Bhargava tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi
    11:26 PM, 18 Dec
    Delhi reports 1,418 new COVID19 cases, 2,160 recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:10 PM, 18 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,134 new COVID19 cases, 1,170 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    6:36 PM, 18 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1,076 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,655 recoveries/discharges today
    6:36 PM, 18 Dec
    Uttarakhand reported 580 COVID19 cases, 547 recoveries and 15 deaths today
    6:36 PM, 18 Dec
    Manipur reported 86 new COVID19 cases, 121 recoveries and 2 deaths today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    6:35 PM, 18 Dec
    5,456 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala
    5:35 PM, 18 Dec
    Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,970 newly recovered cases.
    5:34 PM, 18 Dec
    States must act vigilantly and work with Centre harmoniously. Safety & health of citizens must be first priority: SC
    3:24 PM, 18 Dec
    "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID19", tweets Uttarakhand CM.
    1:26 PM, 18 Dec
    Odisha recorded 358 new COVID19 cases, 376 recoveries and 4 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,25,505 Total recoveries: 3,20,584 Active cases: 3,039 Death toll: 1,829
    1:25 PM, 18 Dec
    Centre tells Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by COVID19 is under active consideration by the government and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
    9:35 AM, 18 Dec
    A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for COVID19 up to 17th December. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:10 AM, 18 Dec
    Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52 per cent of total recovered cases in the country: Union Ministry of Health
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday. The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, has published interim late stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime, though more work needs to be done to affirm the result.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said.Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that an estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday.
    12:12 AM, 18 Dec
    Assam reported 106 new COVID19 cases and 124 discharges on 17th December
    12:11 AM, 18 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,161 new #COVID19 cases, 1,326 recoveries, and 9 deaths today
    12:11 AM, 18 Dec
    Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of govt employees & their family members. The order will be effective from September 2, 2020: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
    X