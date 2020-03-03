Coronavirus LIVE: Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: In the wake of detection of a new COVID-19 variant in the UK, Goa health authorities are trying to track down 602 people who arrived in the state from Britain and the UAE since Dec 9. The maximum number of people who have arrived from these two places are expected to be in Cansualim area of South Goa district, predominantly a beach destination.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:47 AM, 24 Dec
    A list of 602 people has been prepared after going through arrivals from the UK and the UAE since December 9, the official from the Directorate of Health Services said.
    10:46 AM, 24 Dec
    Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.
    10:16 AM, 24 Dec
    Telangana posted 574 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to more than 2.83 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,524.
    9:46 AM, 24 Dec
    India records 24,712 new Covid-19 cases, 29,791 recoveries, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
    8:56 AM, 24 Dec
    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,680 on Wednesday as 95 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    8:02 AM, 24 Dec
    France reported another 14,929 coronavirus cases and 276 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.
    11:39 PM, 23 Dec
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 53,392 with 437 new COVID19 cases reported today.
    11:25 PM, 23 Dec
    West Bengal reports 1,628 new COVID19 cases, 2,153 discharges, and 34 deaths today.
    10:55 PM, 23 Dec
    None of the UK returnees has tested COVID-19 positive so far. 1200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9 till now: Telangana Medical and Health Department
    10:39 PM, 23 Dec
    The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh.
    9:13 PM, 23 Dec
    Manipur reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, 102 recoveries & 1 death today.
    9:11 PM, 23 Dec
    Positive samples are being sent to NCDC, Delhi for genome sequencing. Only after a few days, it can be confirmed if it is the same strain or a different strain: Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder, Genestring Diagnostic Lab
    9:10 PM, 23 Dec
    Kerala reported 6,169 new COVID19 cases today. The number of active cases now at 62,802 and so far 6,55,644 patients have recovered from the disease.
    9:10 PM, 23 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,066 new COVID19 cases, 1,131 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:10 PM, 23 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 379 new COVID19 cases, 490 recoveries & 3 deaths today.
    9:10 PM, 23 Dec
    Mizoram reported 11 new discharged cases in the last 24 hours.
    9:09 PM, 23 Dec
    11 new positive cases & 50 recoveries reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,877, including 377 active cases and 11,294 recovered cases: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.
    9:09 PM, 23 Dec
    Bihar reports 640 new COVID19 cases and 309 recoveries in last 24 hours.
    9:09 PM, 23 Dec
    250 new COVID19 cases (135 from Jammu & 115 from Kashmir), 388 recoveries (139 from Jammu & 199 from Kashmir) & 3 deaths reported from J&K today: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
    9:08 PM, 23 Dec
    Delhi reports 871 new COVID19 cases, 1,585 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:55 PM, 23 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 3,913 new COVID19 cases, 7,620 discharges, and 93 deaths today.
    8:55 PM, 23 Dec
    Mumbai reports 745 new COVID19 cases, 286 recoveries/discharges and 14 deaths today.
    8:55 PM, 23 Dec
    Karnataka reported 958 new COVID19 cases, 1,206 discharges and 9 deaths today.
    5:27 PM, 23 Dec
    All incoming passengers arriving at VSI Airport from 26th Dec onwards shall have to mandatorily carry RT-PCR negative test report issued from ICMR recognized lab, subject to condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken 48 hrs prior to journey: Andaman & Nicobar Administration
    5:27 PM, 23 Dec
    Scientists develop method to measure Covid-19 aerosol spread risk using hand-held device
    5:27 PM, 23 Dec
    Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in June one after another: Bengal education minister
    5:26 PM, 23 Dec
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people on Wednesday to keep calm after the island confirmed its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12, as the government announced negative tests so far for the person's contacts. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread use of masks, with all new cases for more than the last 250 days being among travellers arriving on the island.
    12:31 PM, 23 Dec
    Active COVID-19 caseload of India stands at 2,89,240. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.86%. 26 states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    11:42 AM, 23 Dec
    COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 1 percent in Delhi. Over 80,000 tests are being conducted every day: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain
    10:18 AM, 23 Dec
    A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
