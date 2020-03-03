For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE
India
New Delhi, Dec 24: In the wake of detection of a new COVID-19 variant in the UK, Goa health authorities are trying to track down 602 people who arrived in the state from Britain and the UAE since Dec 9. The maximum number of people who have arrived from these two places are expected to be in Cansualim area of South Goa district, predominantly a beach destination.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people on Wednesday to keep calm after the island confirmed its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12, as the government announced negative tests so far for the person's contacts. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread use of masks, with all new cases for more than the last 250 days being among travellers arriving on the island.
