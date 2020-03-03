Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 24,337 new COVID-19 cases and 333 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, Dec 21: India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 25,709 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,00,55,560
Total recoveries: 96,06,111
Active cases: 3,03,639
Death toll: 1,45,810
12:06 PM, 21 Dec
Puducherry reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, 26 discharges and one death in the last 24 hours.
9:32 AM, 21 Dec
A total of 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:28 AM, 21 Dec
9:26 AM, 21 Dec
I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong note of caution. We need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We can't afford to relax so major tool against COVID will ultimately be masks, hand hygiene &physical distance: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
9:26 AM, 21 Dec
I also think so. We've just about 3 lakh active cases in country. Few months back, we had about 10 lakh cases. Of over 1-cr total cases, over 95 lakh patients have recovered. We've highest recovery rate in world:Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ANI on being asked if worst is over
9:24 AM, 21 Dec
8:05 AM, 21 Dec
Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of coronavirus found in Britain. The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days: Reuters quoting Italy's Health Ministry
11:03 PM, 20 Dec
President-elect Joe Biden''s nominee for US surgeon general says it''s more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late spring.
9:58 PM, 20 Dec
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to chair a meeting of joint monitoring group tomorrow over new mutated strain of Coronavirus in United Kingdom, which has led to a surge in rate of infection there.
9:42 PM, 20 Dec
Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
9:41 PM, 20 Dec
Himachal Pradesh reports 319 new COVID19 cases, 306 recoveries.
9:39 PM, 20 Dec
The Union health ministry on Sunday called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) after a new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surfaced in the United Kingdom, news agency PTI reported.
Andhra Pradesh reported 438 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,78,723.
8:06 PM, 20 Dec
5,711 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.
8:06 PM, 20 Dec
Karnataka reported 1,194 new COVID19 cases, 1,062 discharges and 5 deaths today.
8:05 PM, 20 Dec
Manipur reported 48 new COVID19 cases, 134 recoveries and 1 death today.
8:05 PM, 20 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,069 new COVID19 cases, 1,274 recoveries, and 13 deaths today.
8:05 PM, 20 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,114 new COVID19 cases, 1,198 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
3:26 PM, 20 Dec
Anurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, the United States fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot. The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press conference when she lifted her hand to her head, apologized, and said she was feeling dizzy.
11:17 AM, 20 Dec
A total of 592 new COVID-19 cases, 643 discharges, and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
11:17 AM, 20 Dec
A total of 16,11,98,195 samples tested for #COVID19 up to December 19. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
11:16 AM, 20 Dec
India records 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, & 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
11:17 PM, 19 Dec
Punjab reports 439 new COVID19 cases, 560 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
10:49 PM, 19 Dec
Jharkhand reported 247 new COVID19 cases, 234 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today.
10:37 PM, 19 Dec
The new strain of the virus “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new “tier four” rules, “residents in those areas must stay at home” at least until December 30.
10:36 PM, 19 Dec
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.
9:19 PM, 19 Dec
Himachal Pradesh reports 385 new COVID19 cases, 390 recoveries and 3 deaths.
9:19 PM, 19 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,127 new COVID19 cases, 1,202 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9:07 PM, 19 Dec
Whitty said London had informed the World Health Organization of its findings.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.