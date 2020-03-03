YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 24,337 new COVID-19 cases and 333 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 25,709 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    Total cases: 1,00,55,560

    Total recoveries: 96,06,111

    Active cases: 3,03,639

    Death toll: 1,45,810

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:06 PM, 21 Dec
    Puducherry reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, 26 discharges and one death in the last 24 hours.
    9:32 AM, 21 Dec
    A total of 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:28 AM, 21 Dec
    Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
    9:26 AM, 21 Dec
    I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong note of caution. We need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We can't afford to relax so major tool against COVID will ultimately be masks, hand hygiene &physical distance: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
    9:26 AM, 21 Dec
    I also think so. We've just about 3 lakh active cases in country. Few months back, we had about 10 lakh cases. Of over 1-cr total cases, over 95 lakh patients have recovered. We've highest recovery rate in world:Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ANI on being asked if worst is over
    9:24 AM, 21 Dec
    9:24 AM, 21 Dec
Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
    8:05 AM, 21 Dec
    Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of coronavirus found in Britain. The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days: Reuters quoting Italy's Health Ministry
    11:03 PM, 20 Dec
    President-elect Joe Biden''s nominee for US surgeon general says it''s more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late spring.
    9:58 PM, 20 Dec
    Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to chair a meeting of joint monitoring group tomorrow over new mutated strain of Coronavirus in United Kingdom, which has led to a surge in rate of infection there.
    9:42 PM, 20 Dec
    9:42 PM, 20 Dec
Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
    9:41 PM, 20 Dec
    Himachal Pradesh reports 319 new COVID19 cases, 306 recoveries.
    9:39 PM, 20 Dec
    The Union health ministry on Sunday called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) after a new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surfaced in the United Kingdom, news agency PTI reported.
    8:08 PM, 20 Dec
    Uttarakhand reported 464 COVID19 cases, 347 recoveries and 5 deaths today.
    8:06 PM, 20 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 438 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,78,723.
    8:06 PM, 20 Dec
    5,711 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.
    8:06 PM, 20 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,194 new COVID19 cases, 1,062 discharges and 5 deaths today.
    8:05 PM, 20 Dec
    Manipur reported 48 new COVID19 cases, 134 recoveries and 1 death today.
    8:05 PM, 20 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,069 new COVID19 cases, 1,274 recoveries, and 13 deaths today.
    8:05 PM, 20 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,114 new COVID19 cases, 1,198 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    3:26 PM, 20 Dec
    Anurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, the United States fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot. The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press conference when she lifted her hand to her head, apologized, and said she was feeling dizzy.
    11:17 AM, 20 Dec
    A total of 592 new COVID-19 cases, 643 discharges, and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
    11:17 AM, 20 Dec
    A total of 16,11,98,195 samples tested for #COVID19 up to December 19. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    11:16 AM, 20 Dec
    India records 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, & 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
    11:17 PM, 19 Dec
    Punjab reports 439 new COVID19 cases, 560 discharges, and 20 deaths today.
    10:49 PM, 19 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 247 new COVID19 cases, 234 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today.
    10:37 PM, 19 Dec
    The new strain of the virus “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new “tier four” rules, “residents in those areas must stay at home” at least until December 30.
    10:36 PM, 19 Dec
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.
    9:19 PM, 19 Dec
    Himachal Pradesh reports 385 new COVID19 cases, 390 recoveries and 3 deaths.
    9:19 PM, 19 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,127 new COVID19 cases, 1,202 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:07 PM, 19 Dec
    Whitty said London had informed the World Health Organization of its findings.
