YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Asians reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine jab, says UK study

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: With 24,010 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,56,558.

    With 355 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,451. Total active cases at 3,22,366.

    Total discharged cases at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:38 PM, 17 Dec
    Odisha recorded 351 new COVID19 cases, 358 recoveries and 5 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,25,147 Total recoveries: 3,20,208 Active cases: 3,061 Death toll: 1,825
    12:12 PM, 17 Dec
    The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
    12:04 PM, 17 Dec
    The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
    9:37 AM, 17 Dec
    21 new positive cases, 110 recoveries were reported in UT Ladakh, yesterday. The total number of active cases is 539. Total number of cases are 9,238.
    8:06 AM, 17 Dec
    Over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring nations have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official of the department of biotechnology said.
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    Mike Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    The US government has allocated 2 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to jurisdictions in the United States and almost 6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in case it receives the necessary authorization, Health, and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, says minister
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic, a member and diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday.
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, including people of Indian-origin in the UK, are reluctant to take the vaccine against Covid-19, a new study said on Wednesday, urging the UK government to initiate more targeted campaigns.
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    Pakistan reports 105 new Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
    11:53 PM, 16 Dec
    Assam reported 97 new COVID19 cases and 90 discharges today
    11:53 PM, 16 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 190 new COVID19 cases, 180 recoveries/discharges and 3 deaths today.
    11:53 PM, 16 Dec
    We're fully prepared on how to vaccinate people when vaccines will be available. We've also planned on how vaccines will be stored & transported. We've prepared sites where vaccines will be stored & vaccinators have been trained: Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration
    11:52 PM, 16 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 4,304 new COVID19 cases, 95 deaths & 4,678 discharges today.
    8:52 PM, 16 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,181 new COVID19 cases, 1,240 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    8:52 PM, 16 Dec
    6,185 new COVID19 cases & 5,728 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Active cases now at 58,184; so far 6,22,394 patients have recovered: State Government
    8:51 PM, 16 Dec
    Manipur reported 81 new COVID19 cases, 227 recoveries and 2 deaths today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    8:51 PM, 16 Dec
    Interim findings from phase 1 trial of Covaxin: After 1st vaccination, local & systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity & resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication. Most common adverse event was pain at injection site which resolved spontaneously Quote Tweet
    8:51 PM, 16 Dec
    Interim findings from phase 1 trial of Covaxin: After 1st vaccination, local & systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity & resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication. Most common adverse event was pain at injection site which resolved spontaneously
    8:51 PM, 16 Dec
    Interim findings from the phase 1 trial of Covaxin: The vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events.
    8:50 PM, 16 Dec
    Delhi reports 1547 new COVID19 cases, 2734 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:50 PM, 16 Dec
    Thanked Badr Albusaidi & the Omani govt for support extended to Indian community in Oman during the difficult period of COVID19 pandemic. Discussed strengthening cooperation on workers issues, IT infra on safe & legal migration & skilling: V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs
    8:50 PM, 16 Dec
    Called on Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi & had an excellent discussion on our bilateral relations including cooperation in the fight against COVID19. Appreciate the productive exchange on regional & international developments: V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs
    8:49 PM, 16 Dec
    Parliament Committee on Home Affairs to meet on 17 and 18 December. On December 17 discussion to be held atrocities and crime against women and on December 18 discussion to be held on COVID19 situation in the country.
    5:33 PM, 16 Dec
    Adverse events can take place in case of this vaccine too. We should be prepared beforehand. Arrangements are made where vaccination is done. Govt guidelines also provide that if govt facilities aren't good at some location, integration with pvt sector can be done: Dr Sanjay Rai
    5:32 PM, 16 Dec
    Portugal says will start Covid-19 vaccination as soon as shots arrive
    5:32 PM, 16 Dec
    1,227 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally 5.69 lakh, active cases 17,801, toll 8,118 with 15 more deaths: Health bulletin
    1:27 PM, 16 Dec
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,931 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, reported news agency PTI citing a health department official. The death toll rose to 1,001 as one person from Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,578 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,352 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
    1:12 PM, 16 Dec
    Yesterday for the first time the positivity rate has been below 2%, since the month of May. I would still appeal to the people to wear masks. I can't say that the 3rd wave of COVID19 is over but the outbreak magnitude seems to be less now: Satyender Jain, Delhi Health Minister
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X