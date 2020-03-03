Coronavirus LIVE: Asians reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine jab, says UK study
New Delhi, Dec 17: With 24,010 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,56,558.
With 355 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,451. Total active cases at 3,22,366.
Total discharged cases at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
1:38 PM, 17 Dec
Odisha recorded 351 new COVID19 cases, 358 recoveries and 5 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department
Total cases: 3,25,147
Total recoveries: 3,20,208
Active cases: 3,061
Death toll: 1,825
12:12 PM, 17 Dec
The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
12:04 PM, 17 Dec
9:37 AM, 17 Dec
21 new positive cases, 110 recoveries were reported in UT Ladakh, yesterday.
The total number of active cases is 539. Total number of cases are 9,238.
8:06 AM, 17 Dec
Over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring nations have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official of the department of biotechnology said.
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
Mike Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
The US government has allocated 2 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to jurisdictions in the United States and almost 6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in case it receives the necessary authorization, Health, and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, says minister
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic, a member and diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday.
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, including people of Indian-origin in the UK, are reluctant to take the vaccine against Covid-19, a new study said on Wednesday, urging the UK government to initiate more targeted campaigns.
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
Pakistan reports 105 new Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
11:53 PM, 16 Dec
Assam reported 97 new COVID19 cases and 90 discharges today
11:53 PM, 16 Dec
Jharkhand reported 190 new COVID19 cases, 180 recoveries/discharges and 3 deaths today.
11:53 PM, 16 Dec
We're fully prepared on how to vaccinate people when vaccines will be available. We've also planned on how vaccines will be stored & transported. We've prepared sites where vaccines will be stored & vaccinators have been trained: Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration
Tamil Nadu reported 1,181 new COVID19 cases, 1,240 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
8:52 PM, 16 Dec
6,185 new COVID19 cases & 5,728 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Active cases now at 58,184; so far 6,22,394 patients have recovered: State Government
8:51 PM, 16 Dec
Manipur reported 81 new COVID19 cases, 227 recoveries and 2 deaths today, says State Health Department, Manipur
8:51 PM, 16 Dec
Interim findings from phase 1 trial of Covaxin: After 1st vaccination, local & systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity & resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication. Most common adverse event was pain at injection site which resolved spontaneously
8:51 PM, 16 Dec
Interim findings from the phase 1 trial of Covaxin: The vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events.
8:50 PM, 16 Dec
Delhi reports 1547 new COVID19 cases, 2734 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:50 PM, 16 Dec
Thanked Badr Albusaidi & the Omani govt for support extended to Indian community in Oman during the difficult period of COVID19 pandemic. Discussed strengthening cooperation on workers issues, IT infra on safe & legal migration & skilling: V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs
8:50 PM, 16 Dec
Called on Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi & had an excellent discussion on our bilateral relations including cooperation in the fight against COVID19. Appreciate the productive exchange on regional & international developments: V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs
8:49 PM, 16 Dec
Parliament Committee on Home Affairs to meet on 17 and 18 December.
On December 17 discussion to be held atrocities and crime against women and on December 18 discussion to be held on COVID19 situation in the country.
5:33 PM, 16 Dec
Adverse events can take place in case of this vaccine too. We should be prepared beforehand. Arrangements are made where vaccination is done. Govt guidelines also provide that if govt facilities aren't good at some location, integration with pvt sector can be done: Dr Sanjay Rai
5:32 PM, 16 Dec
Portugal says will start Covid-19 vaccination as soon as shots arrive
5:32 PM, 16 Dec
1,227 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally 5.69 lakh, active cases 17,801, toll 8,118 with 15 more deaths: Health bulletin
1:27 PM, 16 Dec
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,931 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, reported news agency PTI citing a health department official. The death toll rose to 1,001 as one person from Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,578 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,352 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
1:12 PM, 16 Dec
Yesterday for the first time the positivity rate has been below 2%, since the month of May. I would still appeal to the people to wear masks. I can't say that the 3rd wave of COVID19 is over but the outbreak magnitude seems to be less now: Satyender Jain, Delhi Health Minister
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.