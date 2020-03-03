Coronavirus LIVE: Asians reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine jab, says UK study

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,931 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, reported news agency PTI citing a health department official. The death toll rose to 1,001 as one person from Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,578 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,352 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.