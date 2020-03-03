Coronavirus LIVE: The world is concerned for India: PM Modi
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, July 09: India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,67,296 including 2,69,789 active cases, 4,76,378 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
12:11 PM, 9 Jul
Supreme Court starts hearing the suo moto case with regards to the problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown due to COVID19.
12:02 PM, 9 Jul
A huge country like Brazil, with a similar population to Uttar Pradesh, has suffered around 65,000 deaths due to COVID19. While in Uttar Pradesh, around 800 people have lost their lives, it means many lives have been saved in the state: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interaction with Varanasi based NGOs.
11:46 AM, 9 Jul
100 years ago, a similar pandemic happened, it is said that back then the population was not this big in India. Even then, at that time, India was one of the countries which had the most deaths. That is why whole world was concerned for India this time: PM Modi
11:39 AM, 9 Jul
All those who worked during this COVID19 crisis, it is not that they only carried out their responsibilities. There was a fear, in such a situation coming forward voluntarily, this is a new form of service: PM Modi interaction with Varanasi based NGOs.
11:35 AM, 9 Jul
This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessing of Lord Bholenath that even during COVID19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with enthusiasm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessing of Lord Bholenath that even during COVID19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with enthusiasm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
11:24 AM, 9 Jul
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) based Non-Governmental Organisations via video conferencing.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) based Non-Governmental Organisations via video conferencing.
11:20 AM, 9 Jul
Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID.
"Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID", says PM Modi's Twitter handle.
10:58 AM, 9 Jul
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.
10:38 AM, 9 Jul
149 COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 22,212, including 4,846 active cases and 489 deaths: State Health Department
9:49 AM, 9 Jul
25 Commandos of Special Armed Police (SAP) deployed in Poonthura, Kerala to enforce lockdown guidelines. Kerala DGP says, "Coast Guard, Coastal Security and Marine Enforcement also put on guard here to prevent fishing boats going out to or returning from Tamil Nadu."
9:37 AM, 9 Jul
The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
9:23 AM, 9 Jul
A total of 1,07,40,832 samples tested for COVID19 till 8th July. Of these, 2,67,061 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:13 AM, 9 Jul
Madhya Pradesh: Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur yesterday, urging the government to allow reopening of gyms.
Madhya Pradesh: Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur yesterday, urging the government to allow reopening of gyms.
8:57 AM, 9 Jul
Haryana: Pickle manufacturers in Panipat say their businesses have been affected due to COVID19. Owner of a pickle manufacturing unit says,"We are facing labour shortage and transportation problem. We have faced huge loss in last few months. Export of pickle has also stopped".
Haryana: Pickle manufacturers in Panipat say their businesses have been affected due to COVID19. Owner of a pickle manufacturing unit says,"We are facing labour shortage and transportation problem. We have faced huge loss in last few months. Export of pickle has also stopped".
8:44 AM, 9 Jul
Active COVID containment zones in the city have shot up to 3,181 as cases continue to spike, an official said on Wednesday. "Total active containment zones in Bengaluru are 3,181," said a health official.
8:28 AM, 9 Jul
India had recently spoken of creating travel corridors with US, UK, France and Germany to facilitate travel during the pandemic and till schedule flights are resumed. With the Gulf, arrangements are being to operate charter flights to allow both way travel of eligible people.
8:15 AM, 9 Jul
India recorded its biggest single-day spike on Wednesday with 25,530 fresh COVID-19 cases, breaching the 25,000-mark for the first time, even as the toll raced past the 21,000-mark with the country recording over 400 deaths for the sixth consecutive day.
8:08 AM, 9 Jul
Three wards in Thiruvananthapuram ; Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpalli declared as critical containment zones
11:24 PM, 8 Jul
Telangana recorded 1924 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 29,536 including 11,933 active cases, 17,279 discharged cases and 324 deaths: State Government
11:23 PM, 8 Jul
Eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active coronavirus cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in Uttar Pradesh.
9:39 PM, 8 Jul
1,381 COVID19 cases, 1,101 discharged & 62 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 87,513, including 59,238 recovered, 23,214 active cases & 5,061 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
9:36 PM, 8 Jul
A total of 2,062 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 28,877 and the death toll to 470. Bengaluru has the highest number of cases at 12,509.
9:35 PM, 8 Jul
BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar from Ausa Assembly constituency has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahahrashtra's Latur district.
8:51 PM, 8 Jul
Haryana recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 18,690. The death toll reached 282 after three more fatalities were confirmed.
8:51 PM, 8 Jul
Data showed 80 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar today, pushing the tally in the district to 3,010.
8:10 PM, 8 Jul
Punjab reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 1,901 and death toll to 178.
8:08 PM, 8 Jul
Maharashtra reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,23,724 including 1,23,192 recoveries and 9,448 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 91,065: State Health Department
8:08 PM, 8 Jul
A meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers, GoM on Covid-19 situation will be held tomorrow at 9;30 am chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
8:08 PM, 8 Jul
All India Mahila Congress President and former MP, Sushmita Dev, tested positive for coronavirus today.
8:07 PM, 8 Jul
Health bulletin shows Odisha recorded a total of 527 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 10,624. The tally includes 7,006 recovered/cured and 3,557 active cases.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
