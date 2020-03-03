Coronavirus LIVE: The world is concerned for India: PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, July 09: India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,67,296 including 2,69,789 active cases, 4,76,378 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    12:11 PM, 9 Jul
    Supreme Court starts hearing the suo moto case with regards to the problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown due to COVID19.
    12:02 PM, 9 Jul
    A huge country like Brazil, with a similar population to Uttar Pradesh, has suffered around 65,000 deaths due to COVID19. While in Uttar Pradesh, around 800 people have lost their lives, it means many lives have been saved in the state: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interaction with Varanasi based NGOs.
    11:46 AM, 9 Jul
    100 years ago, a similar pandemic happened, it is said that back then the population was not this big in India. Even then, at that time, India was one of the countries which had the most deaths. That is why whole world was concerned for India this time: PM Modi
    11:39 AM, 9 Jul
    All those who worked during this COVID19 crisis, it is not that they only carried out their responsibilities. There was a fear, in such a situation coming forward voluntarily, this is a new form of service: PM Modi interaction with Varanasi based NGOs.
    11:35 AM, 9 Jul
    This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessing of Lord Bholenath that even during COVID19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with enthusiasm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    11:24 AM, 9 Jul
    Delhi: Prime Minister ⁦Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) based Non-Governmental Organisations via video conferencing.
    11:20 AM, 9 Jul
    "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID", says PM Modi's Twitter handle.
    10:58 AM, 9 Jul
    Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.
    10:38 AM, 9 Jul
    149 COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 22,212, including 4,846 active cases and 489 deaths: State Health Department
    9:49 AM, 9 Jul
    25 Commandos of Special Armed Police (SAP) deployed in Poonthura, Kerala to enforce lockdown guidelines. Kerala DGP says, "Coast Guard, Coastal Security and Marine Enforcement also put on guard here to prevent fishing boats going out to or returning from Tamil Nadu."
    9:37 AM, 9 Jul
    The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
    9:23 AM, 9 Jul
    A total of 1,07,40,832 samples tested for COVID19 till 8th July. Of these, 2,67,061 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:13 AM, 9 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh: Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur yesterday, urging the government to allow reopening of gyms.
    8:57 AM, 9 Jul
    Haryana: Pickle manufacturers in Panipat say their businesses have been affected due to COVID19. Owner of a pickle manufacturing unit says,"We are facing labour shortage and transportation problem. We have faced huge loss in last few months. Export of pickle has also stopped".
    8:44 AM, 9 Jul
    Active COVID containment zones in the city have shot up to 3,181 as cases continue to spike, an official said on Wednesday. "Total active containment zones in Bengaluru are 3,181," said a health official.
    8:28 AM, 9 Jul
    India had recently spoken of creating travel corridors with US, UK, France and Germany to facilitate travel during the pandemic and till schedule flights are resumed. With the Gulf, arrangements are being to operate charter flights to allow both way travel of eligible people.
    8:15 AM, 9 Jul
    India recorded its biggest single-day spike on Wednesday with 25,530 fresh COVID-19 cases, breaching the 25,000-mark for the first time, even as the toll raced past the 21,000-mark with the country recording over 400 deaths for the sixth consecutive day.
    8:08 AM, 9 Jul
    Three wards in Thiruvananthapuram ; Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpalli declared as critical containment zones
    11:24 PM, 8 Jul
    Telangana recorded 1924 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 29,536 including 11,933 active cases, 17,279 discharged cases and 324 deaths: State Government
    11:23 PM, 8 Jul
    Eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active coronavirus cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in Uttar Pradesh.
    9:39 PM, 8 Jul
    1,381 COVID19 cases, 1,101 discharged & 62 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 87,513, including 59,238 recovered, 23,214 active cases & 5,061 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    9:36 PM, 8 Jul
    A total of 2,062 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 28,877 and the death toll to 470. Bengaluru has the highest number of cases at 12,509.
    9:35 PM, 8 Jul
    BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar from Ausa Assembly constituency has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahahrashtra's Latur district.
    8:51 PM, 8 Jul
    Haryana recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 18,690. The death toll reached 282 after three more fatalities were confirmed.
    8:51 PM, 8 Jul
    Data showed 80 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar today, pushing the tally in the district to 3,010.
    8:10 PM, 8 Jul
    Punjab reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 1,901 and death toll to 178.
    8:08 PM, 8 Jul
    Maharashtra reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,23,724 including 1,23,192 recoveries and 9,448 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 91,065: State Health Department
    8:08 PM, 8 Jul
    A meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers, GoM on Covid-19 situation will be held tomorrow at 9;30 am chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
    8:08 PM, 8 Jul
    All India Mahila Congress President and former MP, Sushmita Dev, tested positive for coronavirus today.
    8:07 PM, 8 Jul
    Health bulletin shows Odisha recorded a total of 527 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 10,624. The tally includes 7,006 recovered/cured and 3,557 active cases.
