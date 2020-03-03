Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 24,248 new COVID-19 cases, 425 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 06: India reports a spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated and 19,693 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has now taken the third place in the list of nations worst-hit by the novel coronavirus. India overtook Russia and preceded only by Brazil and the US.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The Kerala government yesterday made it mandatory for people to follow COVID-19 regulations for the next one year. Regulations include social distancing and wearing face mask, among other things. Rajasthan reported 99 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 20,263 and deaths to 459. The number of active cases stands at 3,836. Total 15,968 patients have recovered so far: State Health Department. Rajasthan yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said. Kerala: 'Triple lockdown' (more restrictions) in force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am today for a week. Shops selling essential items exempted. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will also remain closed. Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.



The state government has extended #CoronavirusLockdown till July 31. pic.twitter.com/57t3qwg2uc — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020 Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The state government has extended Coronavirus lockdown till July 31. The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 1,590 new cases and seven deaths being reported yesterday, pushing the tally of infections to 23,902. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 yesterday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases, the state health department said. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822. Delhi: Migrant workers who had returned to their native places due to #COVID19lockdown are heading back to their workplaces. A migrant worker says, "I am from Farrukhabad (UP). I have been called by my employer, so I have come back." pic.twitter.com/HhY0rjCqjZ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020 Delhi: Migrant workers who had returned to their native places due to COVID19lockdown are heading back to their workplaces. A migrant worker says, "I am from Farrukhabad (UP). I have been called by my employer, so I have come back." The total number of samples tested up to 5th July is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Hundreds of scientists have said that there is evidence that the novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people. The scientists have also called for the World Health Organisation to revise recommendations, the New York Times said. Agra's Taj Mahal to stay closed for public, even as monuments under Archaeological Survey of India are set to open from today. The decision has been taken in wake of the COVID19 situation as the monument comes under 'buffer zone' areas, as per Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate. Taj Mahal and other monuments to not reopen as Agra sees surge in COVID-19 cases. Future HBS case studies on failure:

1. Covid19.

2. Demonetisation.

3. GST implementation. pic.twitter.com/fkzJ3BlLH4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020 Rahul Gandhi attacks government over COVID, Demonetisation and GST implementation. Mexico reports 4,683 new coronavirus cases, total now 256,848. A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district tested positive for the novel coronavirus today. The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has been lowering for the past five days in a row. elangana recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 23,902 including 12,703 recoveries and 295 deaths: State Health Department Coronavirus cases in Sikkim reached 125 after 22 new infections were recorded today. 457 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 17005 and death toll to 265: State Health Department 53 new COVID-19 cases and 5 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases now stands at 2807, of which 743 are active cases. 2045 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 19: Jharkhand Health Department The Rajasthan government has cancelled all examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, requesting him to cancel online examination of Delhi University. "A lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, don't have access to the internet for appearing in exams,"he writes. The Delhi government's Health Department has issued an order, instructing all healthcare facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) along with all other patients who visit their facilities. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms, with the condition of compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The Thiruvananthapuram district administration in Kerala has decided to implement a triple-lockdown in the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Restrictions in this regard will come into effect from Monday, 6 AM onwards. Senior Congress leader and former union minister B Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment in Mangaluru. West Bengal reported 895 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 22,126 and death toll to 757. The number of active cases stands at 6,658, as per the latest health bulletin. Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today, taking active cases to 2,228. A total of 3,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far: State Health Minister KK Shailaja A total of 6,555 new coronavirus cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. Out of the total new cases, 1,287 patients were from Mumbai alone. All stand-alone grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm from July 6-10 in Kamrup Metropolitan District. Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.