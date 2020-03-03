  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 24,248 new COVID-19 cases, 425 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: India reports a spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated and 19,693 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    India has now taken the third place in the list of nations worst-hit by the novel coronavirus. India overtook Russia and preceded only by Brazil and the US.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:16 AM, 6 Jul
    The Kerala government yesterday made it mandatory for people to follow COVID-19 regulations for the next one year. Regulations include social distancing and wearing face mask, among other things.
    10:47 AM, 6 Jul
    Rajasthan reported 99 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 20,263 and deaths to 459. The number of active cases stands at 3,836. Total 15,968 patients have recovered so far: State Health Department.
    10:37 AM, 6 Jul
    Rajasthan yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said.
    10:37 AM, 6 Jul
    Kerala: 'Triple lockdown' (more restrictions) in force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am today for a week. Shops selling essential items exempted. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will also remain closed.
    10:05 AM, 6 Jul
    Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The state government has extended Coronavirus lockdown till July 31.
    9:47 AM, 6 Jul
    The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 1,590 new cases and seven deaths being reported yesterday, pushing the tally of infections to 23,902.
    9:28 AM, 6 Jul
    Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 yesterday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases, the state health department said. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822.
    9:03 AM, 6 Jul
    Delhi: Migrant workers who had returned to their native places due to COVID19lockdown are heading back to their workplaces. A migrant worker says, "I am from Farrukhabad (UP). I have been called by my employer, so I have come back."
    9:02 AM, 6 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to 5th July is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    8:51 AM, 6 Jul
    Hundreds of scientists have said that there is evidence that the novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people. The scientists have also called for the World Health Organisation to revise recommendations, the New York Times said.
    8:45 AM, 6 Jul
    Agra's Taj Mahal to stay closed for public, even as monuments under Archaeological Survey of India are set to open from today. The decision has been taken in wake of the COVID19 situation as the monument comes under 'buffer zone' areas, as per Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate.
    8:35 AM, 6 Jul
    Taj Mahal and other monuments to not reopen as Agra sees surge in COVID-19 cases.
    8:24 AM, 6 Jul
    Rahul Gandhi attacks government over COVID, Demonetisation and GST implementation.
    8:17 AM, 6 Jul
    Mexico reports 4,683 new coronavirus cases, total now 256,848.
    11:01 PM, 5 Jul
    A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district tested positive for the novel coronavirus today.
    11:01 PM, 5 Jul
    The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has been lowering for the past five days in a row.
    10:32 PM, 5 Jul
    elangana recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 23,902 including 12,703 recoveries and 295 deaths: State Health Department
    10:18 PM, 5 Jul
    Coronavirus cases in Sikkim reached 125 after 22 new infections were recorded today.
    10:02 PM, 5 Jul
    457 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 17005 and death toll to 265: State Health Department
    10:02 PM, 5 Jul
    53 new COVID-19 cases and 5 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases now stands at 2807, of which 743 are active cases. 2045 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 19: Jharkhand Health Department
    9:27 PM, 5 Jul
    The Rajasthan government has cancelled all examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic,
    9:27 PM, 5 Jul
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, requesting him to cancel online examination of Delhi University. "A lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, don't have access to the internet for appearing in exams,"he writes.
    9:26 PM, 5 Jul
    The Delhi government's Health Department has issued an order, instructing all healthcare facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) along with all other patients who visit their facilities.
    9:17 PM, 5 Jul
    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms, with the condition of compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).
    9:02 PM, 5 Jul
    The Thiruvananthapuram district administration in Kerala has decided to implement a triple-lockdown in the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Restrictions in this regard will come into effect from Monday, 6 AM onwards.
    9:01 PM, 5 Jul
    Senior Congress leader and former union minister B Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment in Mangaluru.
    9:00 PM, 5 Jul
    West Bengal reported 895 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 22,126 and death toll to 757. The number of active cases stands at 6,658, as per the latest health bulletin.
    8:00 PM, 5 Jul
    Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today, taking active cases to 2,228. A total of 3,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far: State Health Minister KK Shailaja
    7:56 PM, 5 Jul
    A total of 6,555 new coronavirus cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. Out of the total new cases, 1,287 patients were from Mumbai alone.
    7:56 PM, 5 Jul
    All stand-alone grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm from July 6-10 in Kamrup Metropolitan District. Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
