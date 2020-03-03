Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases and 333 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,00,99,066 while the active cases count stands at 2,89,240.

    Total recoveries are 96,63,382 while the death toll stands at 1,46,444.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:18 AM, 23 Dec
    A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:17 AM, 23 Dec
    Odisha: Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months.
    7:58 AM, 23 Dec
    Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,024 with four more persons succumbing to the virus on Tuesday, while 75 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,585.
    10:41 PM, 22 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 209 new COVID19 cases, 246 recoveries/discharges and 3 deaths today.
    10:33 PM, 22 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,141 new COVID19 cases, 1,136 discharges and 14 deaths today.
    9:39 PM, 22 Dec
    It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine is going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail: Dr Samiran Panda, Director of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI)
    9:24 PM, 22 Dec
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 52,955 with 332 new COVID19 cases reported today.
    9:23 PM, 22 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,005 new COVID19 cases, 1,053 recoveries, and 12 deaths today.
    8:46 PM, 22 Dec
    Punjab Health Minister says, "8 travellers out of 262 travellers from the UK have tested positive and have been isolated as per SOPs."
    8:46 PM, 22 Dec
    Punjab government issues SOP for the new variant of Coronavirus virus detected in the United Kingdom.
    8:37 PM, 22 Dec
    Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy today held a high-level meeting regarding COVID19 vaccination.
    8:03 PM, 22 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,052 new COVID19 cases, 1,139 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:03 PM, 22 Dec
    Chandigarh today reported 56 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 19,184.
    7:49 PM, 22 Dec
    . India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31. All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said.
    7:48 PM, 22 Dec
    The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries. The guidelines were issued in view of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a civic official said.
    7:45 PM, 22 Dec
    Telangana Government caps the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 500, and home collection of samples will ve conducted at Rs 750.
    7:35 PM, 22 Dec
    Haryana recorded 534 new cases of COVID19, 662 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:35 PM, 22 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 3,106 new COVID19 cases, 4,122 discharges, and 75 deaths today.
    7:34 PM, 22 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 807 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,159 recoveries/discharges today.
    7:15 PM, 22 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reported 402 new COVID-19 cases, 412 recoveries.
    7:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19.
    7:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Manipur reported 39 new COVID19 cases and 149 recoveries today.
    7:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Delhi reports 939 new COVID19 cases, 1,434 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:06 PM, 22 Dec
    As of now, there is no reason to consider vaccination in children based on the available evidence: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on COVID19 vaccination
    6:39 PM, 22 Dec
    Nepal bans all flights to and from the United Kingdom from 2359 hours, 23rd December
    6:21 PM, 22 Dec
    27 deaths, 6,049 new COVID19 cases and 5,057 recoveries reported in Kerala today.
    6:21 PM, 22 Dec
    13 deaths and 611 new positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today
    6:10 PM, 22 Dec
    In the wake of increasing Covid cases, bars, hotels, and other public places won't be permitted to hold programmes, parties, and public gatherings on the occasion of Christmas, new year's eve, and 01.01.2021: Uttarakhand Government
    6:10 PM, 22 Dec
    Five persons with recent travel history to the United Kingdom have been quarantined. Their swabs have been collected and results are awaited: Nitesh Patil, DC Dharwad district.
    5:31 PM, 22 Dec
    No online board exam for 2020-21 batch, says education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
