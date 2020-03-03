Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases and 333 deaths in last 24 hours

44% rural Indians willing to pay for COVID-19 vaccine; 51% consider coronavirus 'Chinese conspiracy'

New Delhi, Dec 23: India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,00,99,066 while the active cases count stands at 2,89,240.

Total recoveries are 96,63,382 while the death toll stands at 1,46,444.

Newest First Oldest First A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Odisha: Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jMS8OQzAtb — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020 Odisha: Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months. Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,024 with four more persons succumbing to the virus on Tuesday, while 75 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,585. Jharkhand reported 209 new COVID19 cases, 246 recoveries/discharges and 3 deaths today. Karnataka reported 1,141 new COVID19 cases, 1,136 discharges and 14 deaths today. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine is going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail: Dr Samiran Panda, Director of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 52,955 with 332 new COVID19 cases reported today. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,005 new COVID19 cases, 1,053 recoveries, and 12 deaths today. Punjab Health Minister says, "8 travellers out of 262 travellers from the UK have tested positive and have been isolated as per SOPs." Punjab government issues SOP for the new variant of Coronavirus virus detected in the United Kingdom. Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy today held a high-level meeting regarding COVID19 vaccination. Tamil Nadu reported 1,052 new COVID19 cases, 1,139 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Chandigarh today reported 56 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 19,184. . India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31. All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries. The guidelines were issued in view of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a civic official said. Telangana Government caps the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 500, and home collection of samples will ve conducted at Rs 750. Haryana recorded 534 new cases of COVID19, 662 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 3,106 new COVID19 cases, 4,122 discharges, and 75 deaths today. Rajasthan reported 807 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,159 recoveries/discharges today. Andhra Pradesh reported 402 new COVID-19 cases, 412 recoveries. Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19. Manipur reported 39 new COVID19 cases and 149 recoveries today. Delhi reports 939 new COVID19 cases, 1,434 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of now, there is no reason to consider vaccination in children based on the available evidence: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on COVID19 vaccination Nepal bans all flights to and from the United Kingdom from 2359 hours, 23rd December 27 deaths, 6,049 new COVID19 cases and 5,057 recoveries reported in Kerala today. 13 deaths and 611 new positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today In the wake of increasing Covid cases, bars, hotels, and other public places won't be permitted to hold programmes, parties, and public gatherings on the occasion of Christmas, new year's eve, and 01.01.2021: Uttarakhand Government Five persons with recent travel history to the United Kingdom have been quarantined. Their swabs have been collected and results are awaited: Nitesh Patil, DC Dharwad district. No online board exam for 2020-21 batch, says education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.