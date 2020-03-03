YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 23,068 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: With 23,068 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,46,846.

    With 336 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,092. Total active cases at 2,81,919.

    Total discharged cases at 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:37 AM, 25 Dec
    A total of 518 new COVID19 cases, 491 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department Total positive cases: 2,84,074 Total recoveries: 2,75,708 Active cases: 6,839 Death toll: 1,527
    9:48 AM, 25 Dec
    More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
    9:21 AM, 25 Dec
    8:07 AM, 25 Dec
    For smooth roll out of COVID vaccination drive, the Centre has selected Punjab for conducting a dry run on December 28 and 29.
    11:58 PM, 24 Dec
    India's indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 Covaxin-a product of ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration, achieves remarkable feat. Data generated from within India underlines impressive safety & immunogenicity profile of Covaxin & sparks Lancet's interest in publishing them: ICMR
    11:57 PM, 24 Dec
    846 out of 1200 air passengers, who had returned to Telangana from UK & via UK from Dec 9 till date, were tested for COVID19 & 7 of them have tested positive. Positive samples were sent to CCMB lab to check for the type of virus strain in them: Health Department, Telangana Govt
    11:56 PM, 24 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,143 new COVID19 cases, 1,268 discharges and 1 death today
    11:56 PM, 24 Dec
    Maharashtra reported 3,580 new COVID19 cases, 3,171 discharges, and 89 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    11:56 PM, 24 Dec
    Delhi reports 1,063 new #COVID19 cases, 1,120 recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    11:55 PM, 24 Dec
    11 deaths and 436 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today
    11:55 PM, 24 Dec
    India-Russia Annual Summit didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID19 pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two govts. Any speculation to contrary should be avoided. Whenever dates are finalised, we'll inform: MEA Spokesperson on India-Russia Annual Summit 2020
    11:55 PM, 24 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1,001 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 970 recoveries/discharges today.
    11:55 PM, 24 Dec
    The first batch of 300,000 doses of SputnikV vaccine delivered to Argentina. This is one of the largest one-time deliveries of a COVID19 vaccine to a Latin American country: Statement
    11:54 PM, 24 Dec
    Mizoram reported 16 new discharged COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government.
    11:53 PM, 24 Dec
    West Bengal: A woman in Kolkata comes out with unique Christmas cakes, decorated with symbols of various political parties. "Consumers do have a craze for politics. So, we thought of experimenting with party symbols. We're getting a lot of orders," says Piyali Sarkar, Baker.
    11:52 PM, 24 Dec
    Government of India has chosen Punjab to conduct the dry run for COVID19 vaccine on Dec 28-29 at five sites each in Ludhiana & Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts: State Info & Public Relations Dep, Punjab
    6:30 PM, 24 Dec
    Temporary suspension of Vande Bharat mission to the UK due to new strain of coronavirus: MEA
    6:23 PM, 24 Dec
    Municipal sanitation workers haven't been paid for the last 4 months... We have decided to file PIL in Delhi High Court tomorrow to get justice for our sanitation workers, who've been working during COVID19 pandemic: Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman, Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari
    6:23 PM, 24 Dec
    5,177 new COVID19 cases and 4,801 recoveries reported in Kerala today.
    6:23 PM, 24 Dec
    Puducherry reports 40 new COVID19 cases and 26 discharges in the last 24 hours, according to Puducherry government.
    6:23 PM, 24 Dec
    For all passengers travelling from international destinations to Karnataka, a valid negative COVID19 RT-PCR test, issued within 72 hours before departure is required. Otherwise, they will be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport: Air India Express
    6:23 PM, 24 Dec
    Government of India handed over another consignment of RT-PCR #COVID19 test kits for 20,000 tests today to the Royal Government of Bhutan: Embassy of India, Thimphu
    6:22 PM, 24 Dec
    Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee: Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka
    6:22 PM, 24 Dec
    If report comes negative, passengers would be discharged from institutional quarantine with 7 days of mandatory home quarantine. If result comes positive, but patient is asymptomatic, then he/ she will be required to continue institutional quarantine in same hotel till 14 days
    6:22 PM, 24 Dec
    No RTPCR test will be conducted for asymptomatic passengers, coming via flights from Europe, South Africa & Middle-East. They'll be taken to a paid institutional quarantine facility. RTPCR test will be conducted at passenger's cost between 5th-7th day at hotels: Maharashtra Govt
    6:21 PM, 24 Dec
    Chief Secretary, Govt of Maharashtra issues SOP to be implemented by concerned authorities with immediate effect for the passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa & Middle-East countries and flights coming through the airports of these countries
    4:15 PM, 24 Dec
    Moderna expects its Covid-19 vaccine to protect against UK coronavirus variant
    3:50 PM, 24 Dec
    Delhi government fully prepared to receive, store and give vaccine to priority category persons in city: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
    3:38 PM, 24 Dec
    Covid-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to hospital along with her son: Officials
    3:37 PM, 24 Dec
    Thailand on Thursday announced its decision to tighten restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, with new cases detected in more than one-third of the country's provinces.
