Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 23,068 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Dec 25: With 23,068 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,46,846.
With 336 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,092. Total active cases at 2,81,919.
Total discharged cases at 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:37 AM, 25 Dec
A total of 518 new COVID19 cases, 491 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
Total positive cases: 2,84,074
Total recoveries: 2,75,708
Active cases: 6,839
Death toll: 1,527
9:48 AM, 25 Dec
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
9:21 AM, 25 Dec
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
8:07 AM, 25 Dec
For smooth roll out of COVID vaccination drive, the Centre has selected Punjab for conducting a dry run on December 28 and 29.
11:58 PM, 24 Dec
India's indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 Covaxin-a product of ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration, achieves remarkable feat. Data generated from within India underlines impressive safety & immunogenicity profile of Covaxin & sparks Lancet's interest in publishing them: ICMR
11:57 PM, 24 Dec
846 out of 1200 air passengers, who had returned to Telangana from UK & via UK from Dec 9 till date, were tested for COVID19 & 7 of them have tested positive. Positive samples were sent to CCMB lab to check for the type of virus strain in them: Health Department, Telangana Govt
11:56 PM, 24 Dec
Karnataka reported 1,143 new COVID19 cases, 1,268 discharges and 1 death today
11:56 PM, 24 Dec
Maharashtra reported 3,580 new COVID19 cases, 3,171 discharges, and 89 deaths today, as per State Health Department
11:56 PM, 24 Dec
Delhi reports 1,063 new #COVID19 cases, 1,120
recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
11:55 PM, 24 Dec
11 deaths and 436 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today
11:55 PM, 24 Dec
India-Russia Annual Summit didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID19 pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two govts. Any speculation to contrary should be avoided. Whenever dates are finalised, we'll inform: MEA Spokesperson on India-Russia Annual Summit 2020
11:55 PM, 24 Dec
Rajasthan reported 1,001 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 970 recoveries/discharges today.
11:55 PM, 24 Dec
The first batch of 300,000 doses of SputnikV vaccine delivered to Argentina. This is one of the largest one-time deliveries of a COVID19 vaccine to a Latin American country: Statement
11:54 PM, 24 Dec
Mizoram reported 16 new discharged COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government.
11:53 PM, 24 Dec
West Bengal: A woman in Kolkata comes out with unique Christmas cakes, decorated with symbols of various political parties.
"Consumers do have a craze for politics. So, we thought of experimenting with party symbols. We're getting a lot of orders," says Piyali Sarkar, Baker. pic.twitter.com/FmEhxelQfL
West Bengal: A woman in Kolkata comes out with unique Christmas cakes, decorated with symbols of various political parties.
"Consumers do have a craze for politics. So, we thought of experimenting with party symbols. We're getting a lot of orders," says Piyali Sarkar, Baker.
11:52 PM, 24 Dec
Government of India has chosen Punjab to conduct the dry run for COVID19 vaccine on Dec 28-29 at five sites each in Ludhiana & Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts: State Info & Public Relations Dep, Punjab
6:30 PM, 24 Dec
Temporary suspension of Vande Bharat mission to the UK due to new strain of coronavirus: MEA
6:23 PM, 24 Dec
Municipal sanitation workers haven't been paid for the last 4 months... We have decided to file PIL in Delhi High Court tomorrow to get justice for our sanitation workers, who've been working during COVID19 pandemic: Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman, Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari
6:23 PM, 24 Dec
5,177 new COVID19 cases and 4,801 recoveries reported in Kerala today.
6:23 PM, 24 Dec
Puducherry reports 40 new COVID19 cases and 26 discharges in the last 24 hours, according to Puducherry government.
6:23 PM, 24 Dec
For all passengers travelling from international destinations to Karnataka, a valid negative COVID19 RT-PCR test, issued within 72 hours before departure is required. Otherwise, they will be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport: Air India Express
6:23 PM, 24 Dec
Government of India handed over another consignment of RT-PCR #COVID19 test kits for 20,000 tests today to the Royal Government of Bhutan: Embassy of India, Thimphu
6:22 PM, 24 Dec
Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee: Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka
6:22 PM, 24 Dec
If report comes negative, passengers would be discharged from institutional quarantine with 7 days of mandatory home quarantine. If result comes positive, but patient is asymptomatic, then he/ she will be required to continue institutional quarantine in same hotel till 14 days
6:22 PM, 24 Dec
No RTPCR test will be conducted for asymptomatic passengers, coming via flights from Europe, South Africa & Middle-East. They'll be taken to a paid institutional quarantine facility. RTPCR test will be conducted at passenger's cost between 5th-7th day at hotels: Maharashtra Govt
6:21 PM, 24 Dec
Chief Secretary, Govt of Maharashtra issues SOP to be implemented by concerned authorities with immediate effect for the passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa & Middle-East countries and flights coming through the airports of these countries
4:15 PM, 24 Dec
Moderna expects its Covid-19 vaccine to protect against UK coronavirus variant
3:50 PM, 24 Dec
Delhi government fully prepared to receive, store and give vaccine to priority category persons in city: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
3:38 PM, 24 Dec
Covid-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to hospital along with her son: Officials
3:37 PM, 24 Dec
Thailand on Thursday announced its decision to tighten restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, with new cases detected in more than one-third of the country's provinces.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.