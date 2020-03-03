YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,889 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 18: With 22,889 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,79,447.

    With 338 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,789. Total active cases at 3,13,831.

    Total discharged cases at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:35 AM, 18 Dec
    A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for COVID19 up to 17th December. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:10 AM, 18 Dec
    Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52 per cent of total recovered cases in the country: Union Ministry of Health
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday. The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, has published interim late stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime, though more work needs to be done to affirm the result.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said.Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that an estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission.
    12:13 AM, 18 Dec
    The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday.
    12:12 AM, 18 Dec
    Assam reported 106 new COVID19 cases and 124 discharges on 17th December
    12:11 AM, 18 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,161 new #COVID19 cases, 1,326 recoveries, and 9 deaths today
    12:11 AM, 18 Dec
    Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of govt employees & their family members. The order will be effective from September 2, 2020: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
    8:24 PM, 17 Dec
    Manipur reported 81 new COVID19 cases, 143 recoveries and 3 deaths today, says State Health Department
    8:24 PM, 17 Dec
    4,969 new COVID19 positive cases, 4,970 recoveries, 27 deaths reported in Kerala today
    8:24 PM, 17 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,236 new COVID19 cases, 1,497 discharges and 10 deaths today
    8:23 PM, 17 Dec
    Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities. They have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions, crew change is not permitted from these port. India continues to be touch with the authorities to seek a resolution at the earliest: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
    8:23 PM, 17 Dec
    Bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port since June 30. There are 23 Indians on board. Another vessel MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nations on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since Sept 20. They are waiting for discharge of cargo: MEA
    8:23 PM, 17 Dec
    PM Narendra Modi wishes French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery.
    8:23 PM, 17 Dec
    Delhi reports 1,363 new COVID19 cases, 2,391 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    4:48 PM, 17 Dec
    French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19, says presidency (AFP)
    4:46 PM, 17 Dec
    Many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as infections have fallen sharply since a mid-September peak and some people are worried about possible side-effects, according to a survey of 18,000 people released on Thursday.
    1:38 PM, 17 Dec
    Odisha recorded 351 new COVID19 cases, 358 recoveries and 5 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,25,147 Total recoveries: 3,20,208 Active cases: 3,061 Death toll: 1,825
    12:12 PM, 17 Dec
    The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
    12:04 PM, 17 Dec
    9:37 AM, 17 Dec
    21 new positive cases, 110 recoveries were reported in UT Ladakh, yesterday. The total number of active cases is 539. Total number of cases are 9,238.
    8:06 AM, 17 Dec
    Over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring nations have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official of the department of biotechnology said.
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    Mike Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    The US government has allocated 2 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to jurisdictions in the United States and almost 6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in case it receives the necessary authorization, Health, and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
    11:57 PM, 16 Dec
    Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, says minister
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic, a member and diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday.
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, including people of Indian-origin in the UK, are reluctant to take the vaccine against Covid-19, a new study said on Wednesday, urging the UK government to initiate more targeted campaigns.
    11:54 PM, 16 Dec
    Pakistan reports 105 new Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
    11:53 PM, 16 Dec
    Assam reported 97 new COVID19 cases and 90 discharges today
