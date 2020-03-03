Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,889 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Dec 18: With 22,889 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,79,447.
With 338 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,789. Total active cases at 3,13,831.
Total discharged cases at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:35 AM, 18 Dec
A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for COVID19 up to 17th December. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:10 AM, 18 Dec
Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52 per cent of total recovered cases in the country: Union Ministry of Health
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday. The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, has published interim late stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime, though more work needs to be done to affirm the result.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said.Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that an estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission.
12:13 AM, 18 Dec
The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday.
12:12 AM, 18 Dec
Assam reported 106 new COVID19 cases and 124 discharges on 17th December
12:11 AM, 18 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,161 new #COVID19 cases, 1,326 recoveries, and 9 deaths today
12:11 AM, 18 Dec
Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of govt employees & their family members. The order will be effective from September 2, 2020: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
8:24 PM, 17 Dec
Manipur reported 81 new COVID19 cases, 143 recoveries and 3 deaths today, says State Health Department
8:24 PM, 17 Dec
4,969 new COVID19 positive cases, 4,970 recoveries, 27 deaths reported in Kerala today
8:24 PM, 17 Dec
Karnataka reported 1,236 new COVID19 cases, 1,497 discharges and 10 deaths today
8:23 PM, 17 Dec
Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities. They have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions, crew change is not permitted from these port. India continues to be touch with the authorities to seek a resolution at the earliest: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
8:23 PM, 17 Dec
Bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port since June 30. There are 23 Indians on board. Another vessel MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nations on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since Sept 20. They are waiting for discharge of cargo: MEA
8:23 PM, 17 Dec
PM Narendra Modi wishes French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery.
8:23 PM, 17 Dec
Delhi reports 1,363 new COVID19 cases, 2,391 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
4:48 PM, 17 Dec
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19, says presidency (AFP)
4:46 PM, 17 Dec
Many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as infections have fallen sharply since a mid-September peak and some people are worried about possible side-effects, according to a survey of 18,000 people released on Thursday.
1:38 PM, 17 Dec
Odisha recorded 351 new COVID19 cases, 358 recoveries and 5 deaths on December 16, as per State Health Department
Total cases: 3,25,147
Total recoveries: 3,20,208
Active cases: 3,061
Death toll: 1,825
12:12 PM, 17 Dec
The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
12:04 PM, 17 Dec
The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh. Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. India’s present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24% of total positive cases: Ministry of Health
9:37 AM, 17 Dec
21 new positive cases, 110 recoveries were reported in UT Ladakh, yesterday.
The total number of active cases is 539. Total number of cases are 9,238.
8:06 AM, 17 Dec
Over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring nations have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official of the department of biotechnology said.
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
Mike Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
The US government has allocated 2 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to jurisdictions in the United States and almost 6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in case it receives the necessary authorization, Health, and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
11:57 PM, 16 Dec
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, says minister
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic, a member and diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday.
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, including people of Indian-origin in the UK, are reluctant to take the vaccine against Covid-19, a new study said on Wednesday, urging the UK government to initiate more targeted campaigns.
11:54 PM, 16 Dec
Pakistan reports 105 new Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
11:53 PM, 16 Dec
Assam reported 97 new COVID19 cases and 90 discharges today
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.