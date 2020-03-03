YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,272 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: With 22,272 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,69,118.

    With 251 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,343 . Total active cases at 2,81,667.

    Total discharged cases at 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:17 AM, 26 Dec
    Total number of samples tested up to 25th December is 16,71,59,289 including 8,53,527 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
    8:00 AM, 26 Dec
    Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally to 33,225, a Health Department official said.
    11:12 PM, 25 Dec
    The five people arrived between December 18 and December 21, before Japan stepped up border control on Friday for entrants from Britain. A man in his 60s developed fatigue, but the other four were without symptoms.
    11:12 PM, 25 Dec
    Japan''s health ministry has confirmed the country''s first cases of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in Britain.
    9:03 PM, 25 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,031 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 recoveries, and 12 deaths today.
    7:41 PM, 25 Dec
    Karnataka reported 1,005 new COVID19 cases, 1,102 discharges and 5 death today.
    7:30 PM, 25 Dec
    Delhi reports 758 new COVID19 cases, 1,370 recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    7:30 PM, 25 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,031 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 recoveries, and 12 deaths today.
    7:30 PM, 25 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 3,431 new COVID19 cases, 1,427 discharges, and 71 deaths today.
    7:30 PM, 25 Dec
    Punjab reports 320 new COVID19 cases, 412 discharges, and 9 deaths today.
    7:09 PM, 25 Dec
    5,397 new COVID19 cases and 4,506 recoveries reported in #Kerala today.
    6:48 PM, 25 Dec
    1200 people arrived in Telangana from the United Kingdom after December 9. So far, 16 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus including 7 who had tested positive yesterday: Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health, Telangana
    6:21 PM, 25 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 355 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,80,430.
    6:21 PM, 25 Dec
    Manipur reported 67 new COVID19 cases, 74 recoveries and 3 deaths today/
    6:20 PM, 25 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,027 new COVID19 cases, 1,103 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:19 PM, 25 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 284 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, and 1 death.
    6:19 PM, 25 Dec
    For the first time since COVID19 outbreak, zero positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, today.
    4:56 PM, 25 Dec
    Bharat Biotech’s Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Ella & Jt Managing Director Suchitra Ella called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today in Hyderabad. Discussion revolved around status of indigenous vaccine& plans to make it available in India & world
    4:55 PM, 25 Dec
    Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London
    3:58 PM, 25 Dec
    "At present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 (variant) is more transmissible than the United Kingdom variant -- as suggested by the British Health Secretary," health minister Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement published late Thursday. "There is also no evidence that (it) causes more severe disease or increased mortality than the UK variant or any variant that has been sequenced around the world".
    3:46 PM, 25 Dec
    The pandemic has cleared the normally bustling streets of Athens' historic city center. The lack of tourists is behind a 10.5% economic contraction estimated for Greece this year
    3:46 PM, 25 Dec
    Japan PM Suga: Virus mutation doesn't necessarily make vaccine ineffective
    12:48 PM, 25 Dec
    Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it: Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana
    12:29 PM, 25 Dec
    Odisha recorded 325 new COVID19 cases, 324 recoveries and 3 deaths on December 24, as per State Health Department Total cases: 3,27,867 Total recoveries: 3,22,972 Active cases: 2,989 Death toll: 1,853
    11:53 AM, 25 Dec
    Dry run for vaccine administration will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab next week. This will exercise enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN: Govt of India
    11:53 AM, 25 Dec
    Govt is gearing up for roll-out of COVID19 vaccine across the country. Till today, the State level trainings completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7,000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it soon on 29th Dec: Govt of India
    11:33 AM, 25 Dec
    Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral closed for visitors on Christmas, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic
    10:37 AM, 25 Dec
    A total of 518 new COVID19 cases, 491 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department Total positive cases: 2,84,074 Total recoveries: 2,75,708 Active cases: 6,839 Death toll: 1,527
    9:48 AM, 25 Dec
    More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
    9:21 AM, 25 Dec
    More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X