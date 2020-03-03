Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,272 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Dec 26: With 22,272 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,69,118.
With 251 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,343 . Total active cases at 2,81,667.
Total discharged cases at 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
10:17 AM, 26 Dec
Total number of samples tested up to 25th December is 16,71,59,289 including 8,53,527 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
8:00 AM, 26 Dec
Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally to 33,225, a Health Department official said.
11:12 PM, 25 Dec
The five people arrived between December 18 and December 21, before Japan stepped up border control on Friday for entrants from Britain. A man in his 60s developed fatigue, but the other four were without symptoms.
11:12 PM, 25 Dec
Japan''s health ministry has confirmed the country''s first cases of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in Britain.
9:03 PM, 25 Dec
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,031 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 recoveries, and 12 deaths today.
7:41 PM, 25 Dec
Karnataka reported 1,005 new COVID19 cases, 1,102 discharges and 5 death today.
7:30 PM, 25 Dec
Delhi reports 758 new COVID19 cases, 1,370
recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
7:30 PM, 25 Dec
7:30 PM, 25 Dec
Maharashtra reports 3,431 new COVID19 cases, 1,427 discharges, and 71 deaths today.
7:30 PM, 25 Dec
Punjab reports 320 new COVID19 cases, 412 discharges, and 9 deaths today.
7:09 PM, 25 Dec
5,397 new COVID19 cases and 4,506 recoveries reported in #Kerala today.
6:48 PM, 25 Dec
1200 people arrived in Telangana from the United Kingdom after December 9. So far, 16 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus including 7 who had tested positive yesterday: Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health, Telangana
6:21 PM, 25 Dec
Andhra Pradesh reports 355 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,80,430.
6:21 PM, 25 Dec
Manipur reported 67 new COVID19 cases, 74 recoveries and 3 deaths today/
6:20 PM, 25 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,027 new COVID19 cases, 1,103 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:19 PM, 25 Dec
Jammu and Kashmir reports 284 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, and 1 death.
6:19 PM, 25 Dec
For the first time since COVID19 outbreak, zero positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, today.
4:56 PM, 25 Dec
Bharat Biotech’s Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Ella & Jt Managing Director Suchitra Ella called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today in Hyderabad. Discussion revolved around status of indigenous vaccine& plans to make it available in India & world
4:55 PM, 25 Dec
Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London
3:58 PM, 25 Dec
"At present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 (variant) is more transmissible than the United Kingdom variant -- as suggested by the British Health Secretary," health minister Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement published late Thursday. "There is also no evidence that (it) causes more severe disease or increased mortality than the UK variant or any variant that has been sequenced around the world".
3:46 PM, 25 Dec
The pandemic has cleared the normally bustling streets of Athens' historic city center. The lack of tourists is behind a 10.5% economic contraction estimated for Greece this year
3:46 PM, 25 Dec
Japan PM Suga: Virus mutation doesn't necessarily make vaccine ineffective
12:48 PM, 25 Dec
Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it: Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana
12:29 PM, 25 Dec
Odisha recorded 325 new COVID19 cases, 324 recoveries and 3 deaths on December 24, as per State Health Department
Total cases: 3,27,867
Total recoveries: 3,22,972
Active cases: 2,989
Death toll: 1,853
11:53 AM, 25 Dec
Dry run for vaccine administration will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab next week. This will exercise enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN: Govt of India
11:53 AM, 25 Dec
Govt is gearing up for roll-out of COVID19 vaccine across the country. Till today, the State level trainings completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7,000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it soon on 29th Dec: Govt of India
Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral closed for visitors on Christmas, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic
10:37 AM, 25 Dec
A total of 518 new COVID19 cases, 491 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
Total positive cases: 2,84,074
Total recoveries: 2,75,708
Active cases: 6,839
Death toll: 1,527
9:48 AM, 25 Dec
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters quoting British government.
9:21 AM, 25 Dec
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.