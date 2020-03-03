Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,065 new COVID-19 cases and 354 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Dec 15: With 22,065 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165.
With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820.
Total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
8:18 AM, 15 Dec
Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. Total cases: 4,049; active cases: 173
10:43 PM, 14 Dec
Kerala: State Election Commission seeks an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that COVID19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state.
The announcement was made prior to the 3rd phase of the local body polls.
10:42 PM, 14 Dec
Punjab reports 464 new COVID19 cases, 21 deaths and 633 discharges today
10:42 PM, 14 Dec
AIIMS administration has appealed to the Nurses Union not to go on strike during the crisis of the pandemic and to return to patient care immediately: AIIMS Delhi
10:42 PM, 14 Dec
Nurses Union was apprised that their interpretation isn't covered under existing instructions of the Finance Ministry. Because nurses were looking for a hike in salary, the Ministry of Health has considered it sympathetically as a fresh demand for consideration: AIIMS Delhi
10:41 PM, 14 Dec
Nursing Union of AIIMS Delhi has gone on strike in contravention of Delhi HC directions. Their demands stand discussed with them for resolution. Union abandoned critically patients on demand of perceived anomaly of fixation of initial pay related to 6th CPC of 2006: AIIMS Delhi
10:41 PM, 14 Dec
Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 49,761 with 386 fresh cases reported today.
10:40 PM, 14 Dec
Haryana recorded 993 new cases of COVID19, 1,744 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department
8:42 PM, 14 Dec
Daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights allowed with immediate effect: West Bengal Government
8:39 PM, 14 Dec
The largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway as health care workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
8:28 PM, 14 Dec
Maharashtra reports 2,949 new COVID19 cases, 4,610 discharges, and 60 deaths today, as per State Health Department
8:28 PM, 14 Dec
During the meeting, participants discussed joint use of Chabahar Port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity. All sides also noted the significant role played by Chabahar port for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during COVID pandemic: MEA
8:28 PM, 14 Dec
First Trilateral Working Group Meeting between India, Iran & Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chabahar Port was held virtually on today: Ministry of External Affairs
8:28 PM, 14 Dec
"First vaccine administered in the US", tweets President Donald Trump
8:27 PM, 14 Dec
Efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose: Statement.
8:27 PM, 14 Dec
Delhi reports 1376 new COVID19 cases, 2854 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:27 PM, 14 Dec
Rajasthan reported 1,250 new COVID19 cases, 1,666 recoveries, and 13 deaths today, says State Health Department
8:25 PM, 14 Dec
246 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. Total number of cases now at 1,16,254 including 4,558 active cases, 1,09,894 recoveries and 1,802 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
3:57 PM, 14 Dec
Tamil Nadu: People flock to Marina Beach in Chennai as it re-opens for the public, after more than eight months in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/oLW8ODGqVE
Tamil Nadu: People flock to Marina Beach in Chennai as it re-opens for the public, after more than eight months in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
3:52 PM, 14 Dec
Italy considers new Covid-19 restrictions for the holidays, reports Reuters.
3:52 PM, 14 Dec
Philippines targets deal for 25 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
2:42 PM, 14 Dec
Puducherry reported 21 new COVID19 cases, 50 discharges & 1 death reported today.
Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 37,513 till date, including 307 active cases, 36,586 recoveries & 620 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry
1:30 PM, 14 Dec
2 new COVID19 cases, 449 cured cases reported since bulletin yesterday in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 49,377
Total active cases: 6,795
Total recovered cases: 41,727
Death toll: 810
1:17 PM, 14 Dec
In wake of COVID19 pandemic, no Hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc. Under Sect 144, Hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from 14th Dec-11th Feb 2021: DM, Chandigarh
12:13 PM, 14 Dec
India’s active Covid caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakh; lowest in 149 days: Health ministry
12:13 PM, 14 Dec
Sixty-six IIT-Madras students have tested positive for Covid from December 1 till yesterday, says IIT Madras, reports ANI.
8:16 AM, 14 Dec
Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, while its public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
10:53 PM, 13 Dec
State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will take a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir: Dr Gajendra Singh, PRO, PGI Rohtak
10:36 PM, 13 Dec
Haryana recorded 990 new cases of COVID19, 1,426 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
10:36 PM, 13 Dec
73 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Assam, today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,14,657.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.