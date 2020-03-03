YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,065 new COVID-19 cases and 354 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 15: With 22,065 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165.

    With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820.

    Total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:18 AM, 15 Dec
    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. Total cases: 4,049; active cases: 173
    10:43 PM, 14 Dec
    Kerala: State Election Commission seeks an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that COVID19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state. The announcement was made prior to the 3rd phase of the local body polls.
    10:42 PM, 14 Dec
    Punjab reports 464 new COVID19 cases, 21 deaths and 633 discharges today
    10:42 PM, 14 Dec
    AIIMS administration has appealed to the Nurses Union not to go on strike during the crisis of the pandemic and to return to patient care immediately: AIIMS Delhi
    10:42 PM, 14 Dec
    Nurses Union was apprised that their interpretation isn't covered under existing instructions of the Finance Ministry. Because nurses were looking for a hike in salary, the Ministry of Health has considered it sympathetically as a fresh demand for consideration: AIIMS Delhi
    10:41 PM, 14 Dec
    Nursing Union of AIIMS Delhi has gone on strike in contravention of Delhi HC directions. Their demands stand discussed with them for resolution. Union abandoned critically patients on demand of perceived anomaly of fixation of initial pay related to 6th CPC of 2006: AIIMS Delhi
    10:41 PM, 14 Dec
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 49,761 with 386 fresh cases reported today.
    10:40 PM, 14 Dec
    Haryana recorded 993 new cases of COVID19, 1,744 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department
    8:42 PM, 14 Dec
    Daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights allowed with immediate effect: West Bengal Government
    8:39 PM, 14 Dec
    The largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway as health care workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
    8:28 PM, 14 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 2,949 new COVID19 cases, 4,610 discharges, and 60 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    8:28 PM, 14 Dec
    During the meeting, participants discussed joint use of Chabahar Port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity. All sides also noted the significant role played by Chabahar port for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during COVID pandemic: MEA
    8:28 PM, 14 Dec
    First Trilateral Working Group Meeting between India, Iran & Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chabahar Port was held virtually on today: Ministry of External Affairs
    8:28 PM, 14 Dec
    "First vaccine administered in the US", tweets President Donald Trump
    8:27 PM, 14 Dec
    Efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose: Statement.
    8:27 PM, 14 Dec
    Delhi reports 1376 new COVID19 cases, 2854 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:27 PM, 14 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 1,250 new COVID19 cases, 1,666 recoveries, and 13 deaths today, says State Health Department
    8:25 PM, 14 Dec
    246 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. Total number of cases now at 1,16,254 including 4,558 active cases, 1,09,894 recoveries and 1,802 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    3:57 PM, 14 Dec
    Tamil Nadu: People flock to Marina Beach in Chennai as it re-opens for the public, after more than eight months in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
    3:52 PM, 14 Dec
    Italy considers new Covid-19 restrictions for the holidays, reports Reuters.
    3:52 PM, 14 Dec
    Philippines targets deal for 25 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
    2:42 PM, 14 Dec
    Puducherry reported 21 new COVID19 cases, 50 discharges & 1 death reported today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 37,513 till date, including 307 active cases, 36,586 recoveries & 620 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry
    1:30 PM, 14 Dec
    2 new COVID19 cases, 449 cured cases reported since bulletin yesterday in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 49,377 Total active cases: 6,795 Total recovered cases: 41,727 Death toll: 810
    1:17 PM, 14 Dec
    In wake of COVID19 pandemic, no Hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc. Under Sect 144, Hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from 14th Dec-11th Feb 2021: DM, Chandigarh
    12:13 PM, 14 Dec
    India’s active Covid caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakh; lowest in 149 days: Health ministry
    12:13 PM, 14 Dec
    Sixty-six IIT-Madras students have tested positive for Covid from December 1 till yesterday, says IIT Madras, reports ANI.
    8:16 AM, 14 Dec
    Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, while its public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
    10:53 PM, 13 Dec
    State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will take a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir: Dr Gajendra Singh, PRO, PGI Rohtak
    10:36 PM, 13 Dec
    Haryana recorded 990 new cases of COVID19, 1,426 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:36 PM, 13 Dec
    73 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Assam, today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,14,657.
    CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

