Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,752 new COVID-19 cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 07: India reports a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 20,642 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
11:10 AM, 8 Jul
527 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 10,624 including 3,860 active cases, 6,703 recovered and 48 deaths: Odisha Health Department
10:55 AM, 8 Jul
Monuments should be opened in consultation with the state governments and following COVID19 precautions. Today, around 800 monuments including Taj Mahal are still closed but we have to resume work soon: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel
10:45 AM, 8 Jul
Kerala: People buy goods & vegetables at shops & markets in Thiruvananthapuram, amid 'Triple lockdown' (more restrictions) imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area for a week, starting July 6. State government has given relaxation for shops; to open from 7-11 am.
10:37 AM, 8 Jul
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) writes to states/UTs on black marketing of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, and asks them to keep strict vigil on preventing black marketing of the drug.
10:31 AM, 8 Jul
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks. The objective is to take measures to further reduce COVID19 deaths in the national capital.
Mumbai: Former cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar today inaugurated a plasma donation centre at Seven Hills Hospital, for the treatment of COVID19 patients.
9:58 AM, 8 Jul
International students will still have to obtain appropriate visa and may still be subject to other visa processing or travel restrictions due to COVID19. Students should check with the local US embassy or consulate for information specific to their country: US Department of State.
9:40 AM, 8 Jul
A total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:16 AM, 8 Jul
Muzaffarpur: Children studying in government schools are allegedly not being provided with mid-day meals as promised by state govt, in view of closure of schools due to COVID19. A parent says,"Mid-day meal is not being provided, govt has not done anything on this yet.
9:00 AM, 8 Jul
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Technical Lead, Prof Benedetta Allegranzi acknowledges the evidence of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus. She says "The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings... cannot be ruled out. There is some evidence emerging, but is not definitive."
8:42 AM, 8 Jul
The use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients has become highly politicized in the US but it is used widely in India, a top White House official has said, asserting latest research showed the malaria drug is highly effective in early stages of COVID-19.
8:31 AM, 8 Jul
The United States will leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 6, 2021, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.
8:08 AM, 8 Jul
Five-day shutdown in urban areas of Odisha's Ganjam from July 9.
10:51 PM, 7 Jul
Health officials confirmed another fatality due to the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the death toll to seven while five new infections pushed the tally to 492 in the Union Territory.
10:51 PM, 7 Jul
A senior Congress leader from Gujarat battling the coronavirus infection was put on ventilator support today. A BJP MLA from Surat and a Congress MLA from Banaskantha district have tested positive for the virus.
10:50 PM, 7 Jul
Jammu and Kashmir reported 256 new coronavirus cases: 74 in Jammu division and 182 in Kashmir division, taking the total to 8,931. The tally includes 5,399 recovered and 143 deaths.
10:50 PM, 7 Jul
Coronavirus cases reached 7,001 in Gujarat's Surat after 249 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Three deaths took the toll in the district to 266.
10:50 PM, 7 Jul
1879 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths were reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27,612 and the toll to 313. The tally includes 11.012 active cases and 16,287 discharged/cured.
9:01 PM, 7 Jul
Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
8:17 PM, 7 Jul
Karnataka reported 1,498 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 26,815 including 11,098 recoveries and 416 deaths.
7:55 PM, 7 Jul
| Tamil Nadu reports 3,616 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths taking the tally to 1,18,594 and death toll to 1,636. The tally includes 71,116 discharged/cured cases and 45,839 active cases.
7:54 PM, 7 Jul
5,134 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3,296 discharged and 224 deaths in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,17,121 including 1,18,558 recovered, 9,250 deaths & 89,294 active cases.
7:54 PM, 7 Jul
Delhi records 2,008 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,02,831; death toll mounts to 3,165, say authorities.
7:54 PM, 7 Jul
Manipur recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases & 37 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 659. Total 771 patients have recovered till now.
7:53 PM, 7 Jul
69 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 35 cured. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 3,230, including 2621 recovered and 43 deaths, says Uttarakhand State Control Room.
7:53 PM, 7 Jul
343 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number cases to 15,627. Death toll rises to 622, says State Health Department.
7:50 PM, 7 Jul
Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday which took the case tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated.
The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.
7:30 PM, 7 Jul
Twenty-seven police personnel, including at least 13 of a station, have tested positive for coronavirus in a city division in the last ten days and five of them discharged after treatment, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
7:28 PM, 7 Jul
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from tomorrow.
7:09 PM, 7 Jul
Latest health bulletin reports one new coronavirus case in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of infections to 2,335.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
