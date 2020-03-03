  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,752 new COVID-19 cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: India reports a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 20,642 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:10 AM, 8 Jul
    527 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 10,624 including 3,860 active cases, 6,703 recovered and 48 deaths: Odisha Health Department
    10:55 AM, 8 Jul
    Monuments should be opened in consultation with the state governments and following COVID19 precautions. Today, around 800 monuments including Taj Mahal are still closed but we have to resume work soon: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel
    10:45 AM, 8 Jul
    Kerala: People buy goods & vegetables at shops & markets in Thiruvananthapuram, amid 'Triple lockdown' (more restrictions) imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area for a week, starting July 6. State government has given relaxation for shops; to open from 7-11 am.
    10:37 AM, 8 Jul
    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) writes to states/UTs on black marketing of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, and asks them to keep strict vigil on preventing black marketing of the drug.
    10:31 AM, 8 Jul
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks. The objective is to take measures to further reduce COVID19 deaths in the national capital.
    10:06 AM, 8 Jul
    Mumbai: Former cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar today inaugurated a plasma donation centre at Seven Hills Hospital, for the treatment of COVID19 patients.
    9:58 AM, 8 Jul
    International students will still have to obtain appropriate visa and may still be subject to other visa processing or travel restrictions due to COVID19. Students should check with the local US embassy or consulate for information specific to their country: US Department of State.
    9:40 AM, 8 Jul
    A total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:16 AM, 8 Jul
    Muzaffarpur: Children studying in government schools are allegedly not being provided with mid-day meals as promised by state govt, in view of closure of schools due to COVID19. A parent says,"Mid-day meal is not being provided, govt has not done anything on this yet.
    9:00 AM, 8 Jul
    The World Health Organisation (WHO) Technical Lead, Prof Benedetta Allegranzi acknowledges the evidence of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus. She says "The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings... cannot be ruled out. There is some evidence emerging, but is not definitive."
    8:42 AM, 8 Jul
    The use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients has become highly politicized in the US but it is used widely in India, a top White House official has said, asserting latest research showed the malaria drug is highly effective in early stages of COVID-19.
    8:31 AM, 8 Jul
    The United States will leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 6, 2021, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:08 AM, 8 Jul
    Five-day shutdown in urban areas of Odisha's Ganjam from July 9.
    10:51 PM, 7 Jul
    Health officials confirmed another fatality due to the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the death toll to seven while five new infections pushed the tally to 492 in the Union Territory.
    10:51 PM, 7 Jul
    A senior Congress leader from Gujarat battling the coronavirus infection was put on ventilator support today. A BJP MLA from Surat and a Congress MLA from Banaskantha district have tested positive for the virus.
    10:50 PM, 7 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir reported 256 new coronavirus cases: 74 in Jammu division and 182 in Kashmir division, taking the total to 8,931. The tally includes 5,399 recovered and 143 deaths.
    10:50 PM, 7 Jul
    Coronavirus cases reached 7,001 in Gujarat's Surat after 249 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Three deaths took the toll in the district to 266.
    10:50 PM, 7 Jul
    1879 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths were reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27,612 and the toll to 313. The tally includes 11.012 active cases and 16,287 discharged/cured.
    9:01 PM, 7 Jul
    Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
    8:17 PM, 7 Jul
    Karnataka reported 1,498 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 26,815 including 11,098 recoveries and 416 deaths.
    7:55 PM, 7 Jul
    | Tamil Nadu reports 3,616 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths taking the tally to 1,18,594 and death toll to 1,636. The tally includes 71,116 discharged/cured cases and 45,839 active cases.
    7:54 PM, 7 Jul
    5,134 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3,296 discharged and 224 deaths in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,17,121 including 1,18,558 recovered, 9,250 deaths & 89,294 active cases.
    7:54 PM, 7 Jul
    Delhi records 2,008 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,02,831; death toll mounts to 3,165, say authorities.
    7:54 PM, 7 Jul
    Manipur recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases & 37 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 659. Total 771 patients have recovered till now.
    7:53 PM, 7 Jul
    69 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 35 cured. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 3,230, including 2621 recovered and 43 deaths, says Uttarakhand State Control Room.
    7:53 PM, 7 Jul
    343 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number cases to 15,627. Death toll rises to 622, says State Health Department.
    7:50 PM, 7 Jul
    Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday which took the case tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.
    7:30 PM, 7 Jul
    Twenty-seven police personnel, including at least 13 of a station, have tested positive for coronavirus in a city division in the last ten days and five of them discharged after treatment, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
    7:28 PM, 7 Jul
    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from tomorrow.
    7:09 PM, 7 Jul
    Latest health bulletin reports one new coronavirus case in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of infections to 2,335.
