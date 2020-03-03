For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,252 new COVID-19 cases, 467 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, July 07: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Global outbreaks like Covid-19 will become more common and increasingly prevalent if countries do not take effective steps to curb zoonotic diseases that pass from animals to humans, says the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in the newly-launchded report - 'Preventing the next pandemic: Zoonotic diseases and how to break the chain of transmission'.
Puducherry records 32 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory to 1,041. A medical bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the total active cases were 510, number of patients treated and discharged were 517 while fatalities continued to remain 14 without any report of death for last few days.
Rajasthan reports four Covid-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report. One death each has been reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take lives and disrupt economies across the world, a new UN report warns further outbreaks will emerge unless governments take active measures to prevent other zoonotic diseases from crossing into the human population. The report sets out 10 recommendations to prevent future pandemics.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli seal borders of the districts with neighbouring states of Uttarakhand and Haryana, respectively, in view of the cancellation of the annual Kanwar Yatra due to the coronavirus pandemic, say officials. Fifty-eight checkpoints have been set up on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway and at other places along the Uttarakhand border to check the arrival of kanwariyas headed to Haridwar.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases increases to more than 1.15 crore, while deaths soar to over 5,37,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,15,90,195, while the fatalities rise to 5,37,429, reveals the latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 29,35,008 and 1,30,277, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 16,23,284 infections, followed by India with over 7 lakh cases.
India's Covid-19 tally crosses the seven lakh-mark with another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh. The death toll due to the disease climbs to over 20,000, while the total number of tests for detection of Covid-19 also crosses one-crore mark.
A record 125 people were discharged after recovery from Covid-19 in Goa, beating the 111-mark set a day earlier, while 52 new cases took the state's count to 1,813, an official said. The number of active cases is 745 as 1,061 people have been discharged and seven have succumbed to the infection.
