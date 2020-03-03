Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,252 new COVID-19 cases, 467 deaths in last 24 hours

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases increases to more than 1.15 crore, while deaths soar to over 5,37,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,15,90,195, while the fatalities rise to 5,37,429, reveals the latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 29,35,008 and 1,30,277, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 16,23,284 infections, followed by India with over 7 lakh cases.