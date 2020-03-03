  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 22,252 new COVID-19 cases, 467 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    1:26 PM, 7 Jul
    Tamil Nadu: National Institute of Ageing in Chennai's Guindy has been converted to a COVID Care hospital in view of rise in COVID19 cases. Director Incharge says, "We have 750 beds in the hospital out of which 300 are oxygen beds, 200 ventilator beds and 250 normal beds."
    1:03 PM, 7 Jul
    Global outbreaks like Covid-19 will become more common and increasingly prevalent if countries do not take effective steps to curb zoonotic diseases that pass from animals to humans, says the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in the newly-launchded report - 'Preventing the next pandemic: Zoonotic diseases and how to break the chain of transmission'.
    12:50 PM, 7 Jul
    Puducherry records 32 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory to 1,041. A medical bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the total active cases were 510, number of patients treated and discharged were 517 while fatalities continued to remain 14 without any report of death for last few days.
    12:47 PM, 7 Jul
    Rajasthan reports four Covid-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report. One death each has been reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.
    12:14 PM, 7 Jul
    Supreme Court, referring to media reports that more than 50 children in a shelter home in Kanpur are found Covid-19 infected, directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report in the issue.
    12:05 PM, 7 Jul
    Melbourne, Australia's second-biggest city placed under coronavirus lockdown, reports AFP.
    11:44 AM, 7 Jul
    With 571 new positive cases, total cases in Odisha cross the 10,000-mark. The state tally now stands at 10,097. Four more Covid-19 deaths take toll to 42 in the state.
    11:30 AM, 7 Jul
    As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take lives and disrupt economies across the world, a new UN report warns further outbreaks will emerge unless governments take active measures to prevent other zoonotic diseases from crossing into the human population. The report sets out 10 recommendations to prevent future pandemics.
    11:10 AM, 7 Jul
    Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli seal borders of the districts with neighbouring states of Uttarakhand and Haryana, respectively, in view of the cancellation of the annual Kanwar Yatra due to the coronavirus pandemic, say officials. Fifty-eight checkpoints have been set up on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway and at other places along the Uttarakhand border to check the arrival of kanwariyas headed to Haridwar.
    10:45 AM, 7 Jul
    Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12,000-mark yesterday with 786 more people testing positive for the disease, including 598 from the capital city, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    10:19 AM, 7 Jul
    Delhi's COVID-19 tally breached the one lakh-mark yesterday as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, authorities said. 48 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department.
    9:59 AM, 7 Jul
    The overall number of global Covid-19 cases increases to more than 1.15 crore, while deaths soar to over 5,37,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,15,90,195, while the fatalities rise to 5,37,429, reveals the latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 29,35,008 and 1,30,277, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 16,23,284 infections, followed by India with over 7 lakh cases.
    9:46 AM, 7 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to July 6 is 1,02,11,092 of which 2,41,430 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:21 AM, 7 Jul
    India's Covid-19 tally crosses the seven lakh-mark with another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh. The death toll due to the disease climbs to over 20,000, while the total number of tests for detection of Covid-19 also crosses one-crore mark.
    9:15 AM, 7 Jul
    A 60-year-old man dies by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa. He and his son had tested positive for Covid-19. Cause yet to be ascertained: Pune Police.
    8:54 AM, 7 Jul
    To contain the spread of Covid-19, 'total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15. Also, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire District by this order: District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, Assam.
    8:39 AM, 7 Jul
    Beijing city reports no new coronavirus cases
    8:30 AM, 7 Jul
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he will be tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs. However, he did not say whether he is showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.
    8:22 AM, 7 Jul
    A 60-year-old man dies by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa. He and his son had tested positive for COVID-19. Cause yet to be ascertained: Pune Police.
    11:23 PM, 6 Jul
    Former Goa health minister Suresh Amonkar died of Covid-19 infection , a health official said. He was 68. State Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane also confirmed that Amonkar, a former president of the the Goa BJP, died of Covid-19 disease.
    11:23 PM, 6 Jul
    11 deaths and 1,831 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 25,733 including 10,646 active cases, 14,781 discharged and 306 deceased.
    11:23 PM, 6 Jul
    The Covid-19 death toll in Bihar inched towards the three-digit-mark when the state health department confirmed seven more casualties, even as the total number of cases reached 12,140 with 276 fresh infections.
    10:19 PM, 6 Jul
    Jammu & Kashmir to re-open for tourism soon. Govt to issue detailed guidelines and SoP shortly. LG issues directions in a high-level meeting in Srinagar today, tweets Rohit Kansal, Principal Secy- Power and Information, J&K.
    9:07 PM, 6 Jul
    Amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the ongoing battle against the pandemic will be definitely won and asserted that success against adversities can be achieved only when every section of the society comes together.
    9:07 PM, 6 Jul
    A record 125 people were discharged after recovery from Covid-19 in Goa, beating the 111-mark set a day earlier, while 52 new cases took the state's count to 1,813, an official said. The number of active cases is 745 as 1,061 people have been discharged and seven have succumbed to the infection.
    8:54 PM, 6 Jul
    Karnataka reports1,843 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 25,317 including 10,527 recoveries and 401 deaths. A total of 981 cases have been reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours.
    8:19 PM, 6 Jul
    Mumbai's largest slum, Dharavi, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
    7:58 PM, 6 Jul
    3 more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 151 active cases & 273 have recovered till date, says Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
    7:58 PM, 6 Jul
    Mission Director, National Health Mission issues notice to Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, asking it give an explanation for 'charging Rs 6,000 for a Covid-19 test'. The government has fixed upper limit of fee for coronavirus test at Rs 4,500.
    7:57 PM, 6 Jul
    Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 1,071 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 301 cases are active, says State Health Department.
