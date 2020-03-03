Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 21,821 new COVID-19 cases and 299 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 31: India records 21,821 new COVID-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,02,66,674 while the active cases count stands at 2,57,656.

    Total recoveries are 98,60,280 while the death toll stands at 1,48,738.

    10:47 AM, 31 Dec
    Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.19 million, death toll at 1,796,307: Reuters
    10:46 AM, 31 Dec
    Mizoram reports five new COVID-19 cases; tally 4,204
    9:20 AM, 31 Dec
    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government. Total cases: 4,204 Active cases: 105 Discharges: 4,091 Deaths: 8
    8:14 AM, 31 Dec
    The government is aggressively working on the Covid-19 mass vaccination program and there will be no delay in the inoculation process, Dr Randeep Guleria, director All India Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday
    11:30 PM, 30 Dec
    Gujarat revises night curfew timings in four cities from 1 Jan
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    Its very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They've robust data. In India, same vaccine is being developed by Serum Institue of India. It's big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world: Dr Randeep Guleria,AIIMS
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    It's unlikely that UK strain, even if it had entered India, is causing a significant effect on our cases & hospitalization. But we need to be extra careful & make sure that we don't let it come in India in a big way: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on Corona's UK strain
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    It's a possibility that UK strain may have entered India in Nov/early Dec. But if you look at it epidemiologically,this strain leads to an increase in infectiveness. If you look at our data for last 4-6 weeks, there was no spike in cases: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Its difficult to say if UK strain was there before it was reported in Dec in India...There's possibility this may happen as we must remember that this strain was 1st reported in end of Sept & there were people who had an infection with this strain in UK: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    In case there is an increase in a number of COVID19 cases (due to UK strain), we'll be able to take action. India is in very good position, our daily new cases have come down, our recovery rate is high and the case fatality rate is down: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Study shows that UK strain is more infectious, therefore it's a matter of concern and lot of things are set in place by the govt in terms of flights from UK, setting of the consortium to really see whether this strain has come to India: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    COVID19 has undergone some changes & mutations at various places. Reason of concern with UK strain is that pre-epidemiological data shows it's more infectious & spreads more rapidly as far as disease is concerned: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on UK strain of Corona
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Delhi reports 677 new COVID19 cases, 940 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    With 149 new COVID-19 cases, number of active cases reaches 2,796 in Himachal Pradesh, says state health department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 945 new COVID19 cases, 1,060 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    Karnataka reported 973 new COVID19 cases, 1,217 discharges and 7 deaths today.
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 3,537 new COVID19 cases, 4,913 discharges, and 70 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    Based on suggestions by parents & schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st Dec & end suspense over Board exams. We'll try to announce dates for future exams. Right now we're not considering the option of online exams: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
    11:08 PM, 30 Dec
    Odisha government prohibits the congregation at public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, convention halls etc. during New year celebrations on 31st & 1st January in view of COVID19 pandemic
    11:08 PM, 30 Dec
    26 new COVID19 cases, 26 recovered cases & no death reported in Puducherry today.
    11:07 PM, 30 Dec
    The number of active cases in the state stood at11,939, he informed. Raipur district accounted for 175 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 52,529, including 717 deaths.
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    The Punjab government has also decided to ease curbs on gatherings from 1 Januray. As per a statement, a spokesperson informed that the ceiling of 100 persons and 250 persons in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings in the state would applicable upto 31 December 2020. From 1 Januray, restrictions are further relaxed to 200 persons and 500 persons in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings respectively, he said.
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    The Punjab government has decided to lift night curfew in the state from 1 January and advised people to follow COVID- appropriate behaviour. A government spokesperson said restrictions regarding night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in all cities/ towns and regarding closing down hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces by 9.30 pm in the state shall continue upto 31 December 2020 but will not apply from 1 January.
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    Three US companies engaged with domestic cos for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines: Commerce Ministry
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    No recommendation for approval today, SEC seeks more data from Bharat Biotech, SII
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    Puducherry LG, staff take COVID tests after employee found positive
    11:06 PM, 30 Dec
    The Punjab government will send five per cent of the total positive samples per week to premier central units of epidemiology to check the prevalence of the mutated strain of coronavirus, an official said.
    11:05 PM, 30 Dec
    Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday.
    4:34 PM, 30 Dec
    It has been decided to send 5% of total positive samples daily to IGIB, NCDC, and other premier institutes to check new mutated UK strain (N501Y) of COVID19 virus in the state: Govt of Punjab
    4:02 PM, 30 Dec
    However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis: Directorate General of Civil Aviation
