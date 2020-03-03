Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 30: India records 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 26,572 recoveries, and 286 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,02,44,853 while the active cases count stands at 2,62,272.

    Total recoveries are 98,34,141 while the death toll stands at 1,48,439.

    10:09 AM, 30 Dec
    US reports its first known case of new UK Covid variant
    10:00 AM, 30 Dec
    Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.
    10:00 AM, 30 Dec
    3 deaths and 474 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana today
    7:58 AM, 30 Dec
    The Minister said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom.
    11:48 PM, 29 Dec
    US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her Covid vaccine live on television Tuesday and urged public trust in the process, while her choice of hospital highlighted the plight of the hard-hit African-American community.
    11:45 PM, 29 Dec
    Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tests positive for COVID19
    11:44 PM, 29 Dec
    Entry of public to all the beaches in Dakshina Kannada banned from 31st December midnight to 12 pm on 2nd January: District Administration
    11:44 PM, 29 Dec
    Assam reported 66 new COVID19 cases and 87 discharges today
    11:44 PM, 29 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, 203 recoveries and 5 deaths today
    11:42 PM, 29 Dec
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 54,894 with 214 new COVID19 cases, 552 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
    11:42 PM, 29 Dec
    One person of a family, who returned from UK recently, had tested positive for COVID19 in Meerut. UK strain of COVID19 virus has been found in the family member, who had tested positive. All family members are healthy. Situation under control: K Balaji, DM, Meerut
    11:42 PM, 29 Dec
    664 passengers arrived from Europe and Middle East yesterday of which 361 were quarantined at Mumbai and 254 were sent to other States. 49 of them were exempted from institutional quarantine: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    11:42 PM, 29 Dec
    Anglo-Indian women belonging to Rajahmundry, who returned from UK, then escaped the isolation centre in Delhi & reached AP in a special train, turned out to be infected with new UK strain virus. There's no spread of UK strain in AP from her: Health Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh
    11:41 PM, 29 Dec
    Out of the 95 passengers under surveillance, 35 arrived in India in Chandigarh between 9th-23rd Dec. Out of these one has gone back to US. All the remaining 34 have been sampled. Out of these 25 are negative by RT-PCR. Result of the remaining 9 is awaited: Health Dept, Chandigarh
    11:41 PM, 29 Dec
    Delhi reports 703 new COVID19 cases, 850 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    11:41 PM, 29 Dec
    Mumbai reports 537 new COVID19 cases, 486 recoveries/discharges and 6 deaths today
    11:41 PM, 29 Dec
    Uttarakhand Government extends COVID19 guidelines till 31st January; says, "In view of fresh surge in cases globally & emergence of new variant of virus in the United Kingdom, there is need to maintain caution & strict surveillance."
    11:40 PM, 29 Dec
    Karnataka reported 662 new COVID19 cases, 1,344 discharges and 4 deaths today
    11:40 PM, 29 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 326 new COVID19 cases, 364 recoveries & 2 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,81,599, as per State Health Department
    7:33 PM, 29 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 626 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 1,149 recoveries/discharges today.
    7:32 PM, 29 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 3,018 new COVID19 cases, 5,572 discharges, and 68 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    7:32 PM, 29 Dec
    5,887 new COVID19 cases, 5,029 recoveries & 24 deaths reported in #Kerala today.
    7:32 PM, 29 Dec
    Manipur reported 36 new COVID19 cases and 43 recoveries today, says State Health Department, Manipur
    7:32 PM, 29 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 957 new COVID19 cases, 1,065 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    7:31 PM, 29 Dec
    317 new COVID19 positive cases, 555 recovered cases & 6 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today.
    7:31 PM, 29 Dec
    Chandigarh: In view of New Year eve, Deputy Commissioner directs hotel & restaurant owners to scrupulously adhere to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the Union govt, operate with half their capacity and keep the gathering limited to 200, whichever is less, respectively.
    5:20 PM, 29 Dec
    Ludhiana: Second day of dry run for COVID vaccine rollout concluded. "Dry run conducted at 7 centres to train our staff to carry the procedure smoothly. It was a total success," says CMO Ludhiana Punjab. Two-day dry run being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab.
    4:21 PM, 29 Dec
    Active cases in the country are less than 2.7 lakhs and are declining. Positivity rate in the country during the last week stood at only 2.25%: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    3:38 PM, 29 Dec
    All the international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from 9th Dec to 22nd Dec, 2020), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain in the United Kingdom: Union Health Ministry
    3:11 PM, 29 Dec
    I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I don't see the extension to be long or indefinite: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the temporary suspension of flights from the United Kingdom due to new variant of coronavirus
