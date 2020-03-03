Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths in last 24 hours

Covaxin can work against mutated coronavirus because of two hypotheses: Bharat Biotech

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Dec 30: India records 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 26,572 recoveries, and 286 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,02,44,853 while the active cases count stands at 2,62,272.

Total recoveries are 98,34,141 while the death toll stands at 1,48,439.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First US reports its first known case of new UK Covid variant Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday. 3 deaths and 474 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana today The Minister said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom. US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her Covid vaccine live on television Tuesday and urged public trust in the process, while her choice of hospital highlighted the plight of the hard-hit African-American community. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tests positive for COVID19 Entry of public to all the beaches in Dakshina Kannada banned from 31st December midnight to 12 pm on 2nd January: District Administration Assam reported 66 new COVID19 cases and 87 discharges today Jharkhand reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, 203 recoveries and 5 deaths today The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 54,894 with 214 new COVID19 cases, 552 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. One person of a family, who returned from UK recently, had tested positive for COVID19 in Meerut. UK strain of COVID19 virus has been found in the family member, who had tested positive. All family members are healthy. Situation under control: K Balaji, DM, Meerut 664 passengers arrived from Europe and Middle East yesterday of which 361 were quarantined at Mumbai and 254 were sent to other States. 49 of them were exempted from institutional quarantine: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Anglo-Indian women belonging to Rajahmundry, who returned from UK, then escaped the isolation centre in Delhi & reached AP in a special train, turned out to be infected with new UK strain virus. There's no spread of UK strain in AP from her: Health Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Out of the 95 passengers under surveillance, 35 arrived in India in Chandigarh between 9th-23rd Dec. Out of these one has gone back to US. All the remaining 34 have been sampled. Out of these 25 are negative by RT-PCR. Result of the remaining 9 is awaited: Health Dept, Chandigarh Delhi reports 703 new COVID19 cases, 850 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department Mumbai reports 537 new COVID19 cases, 486 recoveries/discharges and 6 deaths today Uttarakhand Government extends COVID19 guidelines till 31st January; says, "In view of fresh surge in cases globally & emergence of new variant of virus in the United Kingdom, there is need to maintain caution & strict surveillance." Karnataka reported 662 new COVID19 cases, 1,344 discharges and 4 deaths today Andhra Pradesh reports 326 new COVID19 cases, 364 recoveries & 2 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,81,599, as per State Health Department Rajasthan reported 626 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 1,149 recoveries/discharges today. Maharashtra reports 3,018 new COVID19 cases, 5,572 discharges, and 68 deaths today, as per State Health Department 5,887 new COVID19 cases, 5,029 recoveries & 24 deaths reported in #Kerala today. Manipur reported 36 new COVID19 cases and 43 recoveries today, says State Health Department, Manipur Tamil Nadu reported 957 new COVID19 cases, 1,065 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu 317 new COVID19 positive cases, 555 recovered cases & 6 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today. Chandigarh: In view of New Year eve, Deputy Commissioner directs hotel & restaurant owners to scrupulously adhere to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the Union govt, operate with half their capacity and keep the gathering limited to 200, whichever is less, respectively. Ludhiana: Second day of dry run for COVID vaccine rollout concluded. "Dry run conducted at 7 centres to train our staff to carry the procedure smoothly. It was a total success," says CMO Ludhiana Punjab. Two-day dry run being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab. Active cases in the country are less than 2.7 lakhs and are declining. Positivity rate in the country during the last week stood at only 2.25%: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan All the international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from 9th Dec to 22nd Dec, 2020), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain in the United Kingdom: Union Health Ministry I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I don't see the extension to be long or indefinite: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the temporary suspension of flights from the United Kingdom due to new variant of coronavirus Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.