Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths in last 24 hours

China grants conditional approval to homegrown COVID-19 vaccine; To provide it free for all citizens

New Delhi, Jan 01: India records 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,02,86,710 while the active cases count stands at 2,54,254.

Total recoveries are 98,83,461 while the death toll stands at 98,83,461.

Newest First Oldest First Gujarat recorded 780 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its count to 2,45,038, while four more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said. India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Three Covid-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said here on Thursday. Odisha government Thursday said that no mutated strain of coronavirus was found in any of the returnees from the United Kingdom or their immediate contacts, an official said. Five districts in Karnataka have been selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccine trial on January 2. The districts are Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga. Karnataka reported 952 new COVID19 cases, 1,282 discharges and 9 deaths today. Only one UK returnee has tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus. He is doing well. During last 12 hours, two more UK returnees from Coimbatore & Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19, taking total number of returnees with COVID to 22: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10th & Class 12th from March 1, 2021 to last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10th & 12th will be issued soon: Central Board of Secondary Education We have decided to conduct Class 10th & Class 12th CBSE board exams from May 4. The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021. Results will be out by July 15: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Due to COVID-19 restrictions extended by UK Govt, all Consular Services (passport, passport surrender, visa, OCI, Attestation etc) have further been suspended till Jan 8: High Commission of India in UK Night curfew will not be imposed in West Bengal on New Year's eve as the situation is not that adverse, a senior official has said. The state government, however, will take all precautionary measures to prevent large gatherings on the occasion, he said. India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Our economy will grow at 10% in 2021-22 in real terms. By the end of next year, we will reach pre-COVID level. Growth will be in positive figures in the fourth quarter of 2020-21: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar "I have tested Covid-positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities" he wrote. The Goa government is likely to impose night curfew in the state on the lines of Delhi to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a state minister said on Thursday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, did not specify when its implementation is likely to start. He said that he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.19 million, death toll at 1,796,307: Reuters Mizoram reports five new COVID-19 cases; tally 4,204 Mizoram reported 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government. Total cases: 4,204 Active cases: 105 Discharges: 4,091 Deaths: 8 The government is aggressively working on the Covid-19 mass vaccination program and there will be no delay in the inoculation process, Dr Randeep Guleria, director All India Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday Gujarat revises night curfew timings in four cities from 1 Jan Its very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They've robust data. In India, same vaccine is being developed by Serum Institue of India. It's big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world: Dr Randeep Guleria,AIIMS It's unlikely that UK strain, even if it had entered India, is causing a significant effect on our cases & hospitalization. But we need to be extra careful & make sure that we don't let it come in India in a big way: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on Corona's UK strain It's a possibility that UK strain may have entered India in Nov/early Dec. But if you look at it epidemiologically,this strain leads to an increase in infectiveness. If you look at our data for last 4-6 weeks, there was no spike in cases: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi Its difficult to say if UK strain was there before it was reported in Dec in India...There's possibility this may happen as we must remember that this strain was 1st reported in end of Sept & there were people who had an infection with this strain in UK: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS In case there is an increase in a number of COVID19 cases (due to UK strain), we'll be able to take action. India is in very good position, our daily new cases have come down, our recovery rate is high and the case fatality rate is down: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi Study shows that UK strain is more infectious, therefore it's a matter of concern and lot of things are set in place by the govt in terms of flights from UK, setting of the consortium to really see whether this strain has come to India: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi COVID19 has undergone some changes & mutations at various places. Reason of concern with UK strain is that pre-epidemiological data shows it's more infectious & spreads more rapidly as far as disease is concerned: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on UK strain of Corona Delhi reports 677 new COVID19 cases, 940 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department With 149 new COVID-19 cases, number of active cases reaches 2,796 in Himachal Pradesh, says state health department Tamil Nadu reported 945 new COVID19 cases, 1,060 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.