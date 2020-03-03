YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: India records 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,02,86,710 while the active cases count stands at 2,54,254.

    Total recoveries are 98,83,461 while the death toll stands at 98,83,461.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:05 AM, 1 Jan
    Gujarat recorded 780 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its count to 2,45,038, while four more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.
    11:05 PM, 31 Dec
    India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Three Covid-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said here on Thursday.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Odisha government Thursday said that no mutated strain of coronavirus was found in any of the returnees from the United Kingdom or their immediate contacts, an official said.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Five districts in Karnataka have been selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccine trial on January 2. The districts are Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.
    7:29 PM, 31 Dec
    Karnataka reported 952 new COVID19 cases, 1,282 discharges and 9 deaths today.
    7:23 PM, 31 Dec
    Only one UK returnee has tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus. He is doing well. During last 12 hours, two more UK returnees from Coimbatore & Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19, taking total number of returnees with COVID to 22: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary
    7:22 PM, 31 Dec
    Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10th & Class 12th from March 1, 2021 to last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10th & 12th will be issued soon: Central Board of Secondary Education
    7:22 PM, 31 Dec
    We have decided to conduct Class 10th & Class 12th CBSE board exams from May 4. The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021. Results will be out by July 15: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal
    7:22 PM, 31 Dec
    Due to COVID-19 restrictions extended by UK Govt, all Consular Services (passport, passport surrender, visa, OCI, Attestation etc) have further been suspended till Jan 8: High Commission of India in UK
    4:43 PM, 31 Dec
    Night curfew will not be imposed in West Bengal on New Year's eve as the situation is not that adverse, a senior official has said. The state government, however, will take all precautionary measures to prevent large gatherings on the occasion, he said.
    4:43 PM, 31 Dec
    India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday.
    1:54 PM, 31 Dec
    Our economy will grow at 10% in 2021-22 in real terms. By the end of next year, we will reach pre-COVID level. Growth will be in positive figures in the fourth quarter of 2020-21: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
    1:47 PM, 31 Dec
    "I have tested Covid-positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities" he wrote.
    1:46 PM, 31 Dec
    The Goa government is likely to impose night curfew in the state on the lines of Delhi to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a state minister said on Thursday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, did not specify when its implementation is likely to start. He said that he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
    10:47 AM, 31 Dec
    Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.19 million, death toll at 1,796,307: Reuters
    10:46 AM, 31 Dec
    Mizoram reports five new COVID-19 cases; tally 4,204
    9:20 AM, 31 Dec
    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government. Total cases: 4,204 Active cases: 105 Discharges: 4,091 Deaths: 8
    8:14 AM, 31 Dec
    The government is aggressively working on the Covid-19 mass vaccination program and there will be no delay in the inoculation process, Dr Randeep Guleria, director All India Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday
    11:30 PM, 30 Dec
    Gujarat revises night curfew timings in four cities from 1 Jan
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    Its very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They've robust data. In India, same vaccine is being developed by Serum Institue of India. It's big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world: Dr Randeep Guleria,AIIMS
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    It's unlikely that UK strain, even if it had entered India, is causing a significant effect on our cases & hospitalization. But we need to be extra careful & make sure that we don't let it come in India in a big way: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on Corona's UK strain
    11:11 PM, 30 Dec
    It's a possibility that UK strain may have entered India in Nov/early Dec. But if you look at it epidemiologically,this strain leads to an increase in infectiveness. If you look at our data for last 4-6 weeks, there was no spike in cases: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Its difficult to say if UK strain was there before it was reported in Dec in India...There's possibility this may happen as we must remember that this strain was 1st reported in end of Sept & there were people who had an infection with this strain in UK: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    In case there is an increase in a number of COVID19 cases (due to UK strain), we'll be able to take action. India is in very good position, our daily new cases have come down, our recovery rate is high and the case fatality rate is down: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Study shows that UK strain is more infectious, therefore it's a matter of concern and lot of things are set in place by the govt in terms of flights from UK, setting of the consortium to really see whether this strain has come to India: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    COVID19 has undergone some changes & mutations at various places. Reason of concern with UK strain is that pre-epidemiological data shows it's more infectious & spreads more rapidly as far as disease is concerned: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi on UK strain of Corona
    11:10 PM, 30 Dec
    Delhi reports 677 new COVID19 cases, 940 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    With 149 new COVID-19 cases, number of active cases reaches 2,796 in Himachal Pradesh, says state health department
    11:09 PM, 30 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 945 new COVID19 cases, 1,060 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department
