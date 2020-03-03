Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 20,021 new COVID-19 cases, 21,131 recoveries

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 28: A two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program starts today in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of possible adverse events after immunisation, and dry runs that include checks on cold storage and transportation arrangements will be a part of program that will be carried out in the chosen districts in each state.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:36 AM, 28 Dec
    12 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 4,924
    10:17 AM, 28 Dec
    The total cases are 1,02,07,871. Of these 2,77,301 are active cases. India has recorded 97,82,669 recoveries and death toll stands at 1,47,901.
    9:55 AM, 28 Dec
    India reported 20,021 new Covid-19 cases, 21,131 recoveries, and 279 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry
    9:25 AM, 28 Dec
    A total of 16,88,18,054 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 27. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:08 AM, 28 Dec
    All the four states will report their observations to the centre recorded during the program. The government plans to cover 30 crore people in the first phase when it rolls out COVID vaccine.
    8:07 AM, 28 Dec
    The pandemic continues to recede with the latest weekly case count dropping by more than 11 per cent from the previous week’s tally.
    11:42 PM, 27 Dec
    "History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life... The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and planet... Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that's making our earth less habitable," said Ghebreyesus.
    11:42 PM, 27 Dec
    He also criticised the 'dangerously short-sighted' cycle of throwing money at outbreaks and forgetting all about it.
    11:42 PM, 27 Dec
    World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the coronavirus pandemic won't be the last one and attempts to improve human health are doomed without tackling the two-pronged issue of climate change and animal welfare.
    11:09 PM, 27 Dec
    Jharkhand reported 122 new COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries and 1 death today.
    9:58 PM, 27 Dec
    Karnataka reported 911 new COVID19 cases, 1,214 discharges and 11 death today.
    9:58 PM, 27 Dec
    Two more United Kingdom returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana, taking total positive cases among UK returnees to 20. Their samples have been sent for further examination to ascertain if the infection is due to new covids train.
    9:58 PM, 27 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reports 946 new COVID19 cases, 1,160 recoveries, and 18 deaths today.
    9:57 PM, 27 Dec
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM's Office. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.
    9:57 PM, 27 Dec
    1,438 who returned from the United Kingdom have been tested for COVID19, of which 13 have tested positive. 12 of their direct contacts have also been tested as positive: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar
    7:25 PM, 27 Dec
    Delhi reports 757 new COVID19 cases, 939 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:08 PM, 27 Dec
    Punjab reports 292 new COVID19 cases, 483 discharges, and 18 deaths today.
    7:01 PM, 27 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 349 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,81,061.
    7:00 PM, 27 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,009 new COVID19 cases, 1,091 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:00 PM, 27 Dec
    Manipur reported 53 new COVID19 cases and 73 recoveries today.
    7:00 PM, 27 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 3,314 new COVID19 cases, 2,124 discharges, and 66 deaths today.
    3:09 PM, 27 Dec
    Uttarakhand Health Department writes to all CMOs regarding containment of UK variant of coronavirus; asks to trace foreign returnees. "227 people returned from UK since Dec 25. They will be kept in isolation," says JC Pandey, nodal officer at State Covid Control Room.
    1:12 PM, 27 Dec
    Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 87. "He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month back and was not in a good condition," Vidha Lal, a family friend and herself a dancer, told PTI.
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    72.37% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. 76.52% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states & UTs. Kerala reported highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases. Ministry of Health, Govt of India
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    Landmark peak in India's COVID19 trajectory as daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months. India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days: Ministry of Health, Govt of India
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements & 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards Pre-COVID numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation
    10:00 AM, 27 Dec
    With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850 With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
    9:55 AM, 27 Dec
    A total of 472 new COVID-19 cases, 509 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
    9:48 AM, 27 Dec
    On 55th birthday, Salman urges fans to follow COVID-19 norms
    9:48 AM, 27 Dec
    A total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
