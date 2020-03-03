Coronavirus LIVE: India's daily Covid count fall below 20k, first since July 1

New UK virus strain does not appear to be deadlier: Indian-American Doctor

Coronavirus vaccine will be equally effective against new mutant of coronavirus

UK coronavirus strain: Karnataka mandates quarantine, COVID test for those coming from UK, 2 other nations

Nothing to worry about: US President-elect Joe Biden publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Dec 22: India records 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, 30,376 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,00,75,116 while the active cases count stands at 2,92,518.

Total recoveries are 96,36,487 while the death toll stands at 1,46,111.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Barely 24 hours after announcing that there would be no night curfew, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a seven-hour night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state. The curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, will come into force from December 22 (Tuesday) and be effective till January 6. The CM’s move has been prompted by the emergence of the ‘UK Covid mutation’. The new variant of coronavirus circulating in the UK is unlikely to impact India’s vaccine strategy as the shots being developed are expected to be effective against the new strain and re-infections, in case they happen, would be milder, experts said. Odisha Government fixes the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at Rs 100 (inclusive GST) within the State. Punjab reports 338 new COVID19 cases, 535 discharges, and 11 deaths today Assam reported 101 new COVID19 cases and 93 discharges today. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,035 new COVID19 cases, 1,290 recoveries, and 9 deaths today. Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai issues quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom — On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will conduct during 5th to 7th days at the cost of the quarantined passengers. West Bengal reports 1,515 new COVID19 cases, 2,342 discharges, and 41 deaths today. Kerala Government issues order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to open following COVID-19 norms. Till now, only parcel service was allowed. Karnataka reported 772 new COVID19 cases, 1,261 discharges and 7 deaths today. Other European countries like Germany, Belgium &France have suspended air travel with United Kingdom. If we receive any information regarding the spread new virus strain in other places, we'll consider suspending air travel with other countries too: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kerala reports 3423 new COVID19 cases. The number of active cases now at 60,504 and so far 6,45,779 patients have recovered from the disease. Delhi reports 803 new COVID19 cases, 1,669 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 422 recoveries. Jammu and Kashmir reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, 458 recoveries, and 3 deaths. Bihar reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and 443 recoveries in last 24 hours. Maharashtra Government announces night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from December 22, 2020, to January 5, 2021. All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December 2020, for a period of one week: Air India 448 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand. All passengers coming from Europe and Middle East will have to mandatorily undergo 15 days institutional quarantine. Passengers coming from other international destinations other than Europe and the Middle East will have to undergo home quarantine: Maharashtra Government Manipur reported 38 new COVID19 cases and 133 recoveries today. International Airports at Bengaluru & Mangaluru are hereby instructed to provide the list of passengers arrived from UK from 7 Dec 2020. RT-PCR testing must be done for all passengers coming from UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK: Govt of Karnataka Tamil Nadu reported 1,071 new COVID19 cases, 1,157 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Equity indices fell sharply on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex crashing over 1,300 points amid concerns over a new Covid-19 strain. India suspends flights to UK amid fear of new Covid strain Britain holds crisis meeting over virus travel ban South Korea bans gatherings of more than four people in capital Seoul and surrounding areas as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the epidemic began New, more contagious coronavirus strain in UK does not appear to be deadlier, US doctor says Jammu & Kashmir: Cocoon Auction Market reopens in Udhampur after a gap of over two months due to COVID-19.



"Most of our produce goes to West Bengal. We resumed market after the relaxation of norms," says Rajiv Gupta, Sericulture District officer. pic.twitter.com/bkODnwpRAk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020 Jammu & Kashmir: Cocoon Auction Market reopens in Udhampur after a gap of over two months due to COVID-19. "Most of our produce goes to West Bengal. We resumed market after the relaxation of norms," says Rajiv Gupta, Sericulture District officer. Canada is banning passenger flights from the UK in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.