Coronavirus LIVE: India's daily Covid count fall below 20k, first since July 1

    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: India records 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, 30,376 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,00,75,116 while the active cases count stands at 2,92,518.

    Total recoveries are 96,36,487 while the death toll stands at 1,46,111.

    10:16 AM, 22 Dec
    Barely 24 hours after announcing that there would be no night curfew, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a seven-hour night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state. The curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, will come into force from December 22 (Tuesday) and be effective till January 6. The CM’s move has been prompted by the emergence of the ‘UK Covid mutation’.
    8:09 AM, 22 Dec
    The new variant of coronavirus circulating in the UK is unlikely to impact India’s vaccine strategy as the shots being developed are expected to be effective against the new strain and re-infections, in case they happen, would be milder, experts said.
    11:16 PM, 21 Dec
    Odisha Government fixes the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at Rs 100 (inclusive GST) within the State.
    10:54 PM, 21 Dec
    Punjab reports 338 new COVID19 cases, 535 discharges, and 11 deaths today
    10:53 PM, 21 Dec
    Assam reported 101 new COVID19 cases and 93 discharges today.
    10:00 PM, 21 Dec
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,035 new COVID19 cases, 1,290 recoveries, and 9 deaths today.
    10:00 PM, 21 Dec
    Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai issues quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom — On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will conduct during 5th to 7th days at the cost of the quarantined passengers.
    8:57 PM, 21 Dec
    West Bengal reports 1,515 new COVID19 cases, 2,342 discharges, and 41 deaths today.
    8:38 PM, 21 Dec
    Kerala Government issues order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to open following COVID-19 norms. Till now, only parcel service was allowed.
    8:38 PM, 21 Dec
    Karnataka reported 772 new COVID19 cases, 1,261 discharges and 7 deaths today.
    8:21 PM, 21 Dec
    Other European countries like Germany, Belgium &France have suspended air travel with United Kingdom. If we receive any information regarding the spread new virus strain in other places, we'll consider suspending air travel with other countries too: Union Civil Aviation Minister
    8:20 PM, 21 Dec
    Kerala reports 3423 new COVID19 cases. The number of active cases now at 60,504 and so far 6,45,779 patients have recovered from the disease.
    8:20 PM, 21 Dec
    Delhi reports 803 new COVID19 cases, 1,669 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:19 PM, 21 Dec
    Andhra Pradesh reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 422 recoveries.
    8:19 PM, 21 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, 458 recoveries, and 3 deaths.
    8:19 PM, 21 Dec
    Bihar reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and 443 recoveries in last 24 hours.
    8:18 PM, 21 Dec
    Maharashtra Government announces night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from December 22, 2020, to January 5, 2021.
    8:18 PM, 21 Dec
    All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December 2020, for a period of one week: Air India
    8:17 PM, 21 Dec
    448 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand.
    8:17 PM, 21 Dec
    All passengers coming from Europe and Middle East will have to mandatorily undergo 15 days institutional quarantine. Passengers coming from other international destinations other than Europe and the Middle East will have to undergo home quarantine: Maharashtra Government
    8:16 PM, 21 Dec
    Manipur reported 38 new COVID19 cases and 133 recoveries today.
    8:16 PM, 21 Dec
    International Airports at Bengaluru & Mangaluru are hereby instructed to provide the list of passengers arrived from UK from 7 Dec 2020. RT-PCR testing must be done for all passengers coming from UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK: Govt of Karnataka
    8:16 PM, 21 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,071 new COVID19 cases, 1,157 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    5:00 PM, 21 Dec
    Equity indices fell sharply on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex crashing over 1,300 points amid concerns over a new Covid-19 strain.
    4:59 PM, 21 Dec
    India suspends flights to UK amid fear of new Covid strain
    4:59 PM, 21 Dec
    Britain holds crisis meeting over virus travel ban
    4:59 PM, 21 Dec
    South Korea bans gatherings of more than four people in capital Seoul and surrounding areas as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the epidemic began
    4:58 PM, 21 Dec
    New, more contagious coronavirus strain in UK does not appear to be deadlier, US doctor says
    2:29 PM, 21 Dec
    Jammu & Kashmir: Cocoon Auction Market reopens in Udhampur after a gap of over two months due to COVID-19. "Most of our produce goes to West Bengal. We resumed market after the relaxation of norms," says Rajiv Gupta, Sericulture District officer.
    1:14 PM, 21 Dec
    Canada is banning passenger flights from the UK in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

