Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 19,078 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths in last 24 hours

Flights between India and UK to resume from 8 Jan 2021

As mass dry run begins, India should watch out for these errors over COVID vaccination

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Jan 02: India records 19,078 new COVID-19 cases, 22,926 recoveries, and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,03,05,788 while the active cases count stands at 2,50,183.

Total recoveries are 99,06,387 while the death toll stands at 1,49,218.

Stay tuned for live updates: