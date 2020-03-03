Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 19,078 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra: Dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine will be conducted at District Hospital, Pune, today
"Data of healthcare workers from Maharashtra has been uploaded on CoWIN," says District Civil Surgeon.
9:27 AM, 2 Jan
Covid-19 vaccineation mock drill begins at Venkateshwara Hospital. Beneficiary for first dose goes inside followed by second female beneficiary.
9:05 AM, 2 Jan
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will attend the vaccine trial program (Dry Run) conducted by the Union Health Ministry, at the Maternity & Child Welfare (MCW) centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, at 10:00 am today
9:04 AM, 2 Jan
Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute to 62% of total active cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:03 AM, 2 Jan
Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run to be conducted at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital today
Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run to be conducted at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital today
Vaccination drill will be conducted in all States and Union Territories today.
8:05 AM, 2 Jan
The massive exercise comes a day after a panel of government-appointed experts recommended approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to the regulator Drugs Control Authority of India.
10:15 PM, 1 Jan
Punjab reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 408 discharges, and 8 deaths today
10:15 PM, 1 Jan
Karnataka reports 877 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
10:15 PM, 1 Jan
Himachal Pradesh board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 to commence on May 4, 2021: State Education Minister
10:15 PM, 1 Jan
CDSCO panel asks Bharat Biotech to expedite volunteer recruitment, recommends interim efficacy analysis for Covaxin: Sources
5:58 PM, 1 Jan
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate on a range of issues on January 4, 2021 at IRDT auditorium in Dehradun. He has also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021 to show development work done by Kejriwal govt.
5:58 PM, 1 Jan
Tokyo confirms 783 new coronavirus cases
5:58 PM, 1 Jan
The Subject Expert Committee has recommended in favour of marketing authoritsation to SII’s vaccine but with certain conditions
5:57 PM, 1 Jan
Government panel today recommended marketing authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield
5:57 PM, 1 Jan
Chairman of a theatre says,"We won't be able to operate from today as there is no content right now. However,all precautionary measures are being taken & COVID guidelines are being followed."
5:15 PM, 1 Jan
Dry run for COVID19 vaccination to be done in five districts of Jharkhand — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur on January 2. All necessary preparations have been completed. 7,000 vaccinators have been trained for vaccination drive: Banna Gupta, State Health Minister
5:14 PM, 1 Jan
We will conduct dry run of COVID vaccination at 6 centres including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University and SGPGI in Lucknow tomorrow: Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary
5:14 PM, 1 Jan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from January 5, 2021. It will be open on all days (except on Monday and government holidays):Rashtrapati Bhavan
5:13 PM, 1 Jan
Bhubaneswar: Cinema halls & theatres in Odisha have been allowed to operate from today.
Chairman of a theatre says,"We won't be able to operate from today as there is no content right now. However,all precautionary measures are being taken & COVID guidelines are being followed." pic.twitter.com/A10pQEjCP3
Bhubaneswar: Cinema halls & theatres in Odisha have been allowed to operate from today.
Chairman of a theatre says,"We won't be able to operate from today as there is no content right now. However,all precautionary measures are being taken & COVID guidelines are being followed."
2:46 PM, 1 Jan
Karnataka: School reopens for classes 10th and 12th today in Bengaluru.
"Offline classes are better in comparison to online classes. I'm feeling good to be able to come to school. We are following COVID guidelines," says a student. pic.twitter.com/LFLcP45Lkd
Karnataka: School reopens for classes 10th and 12th today in Bengaluru.
"Offline classes are better in comparison to online classes. I'm feeling good to be able to come to school. We are following COVID guidelines," says a student.
2:01 PM, 1 Jan
After training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts. The procedure is similar to conducting elections where the team at a booth is also trained.
2:01 PM, 1 Jan
The lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on Covid platform. Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly, says Union health minister
2:01 PM, 1 Jan
Dry-run for Covid-19 vaccine will be held at Daryaganj, GTB Hospital and one private hospital in Delhi, says Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
2:00 PM, 1 Jan
Target of this exercise is that minutest details are thoroughly researched. At least 2 vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively.
2:00 PM, 1 Jan
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan holds a review meeting with Delhi government for the preparation of dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 2, via video conferencing
8:05 AM, 1 Jan
Gujarat recorded 780 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its count to 2,45,038, while four more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.
11:05 PM, 31 Dec
India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday.
11:04 PM, 31 Dec
Three Covid-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said here on Thursday.
11:04 PM, 31 Dec
Odisha government Thursday said that no mutated strain of coronavirus was found in any of the returnees from the United Kingdom or their immediate contacts, an official said.
11:04 PM, 31 Dec
Five districts in Karnataka have been selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccine trial on January 2. The districts are Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.