    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 19,078 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Jan 02: India records 19,078 new COVID-19 cases, 22,926 recoveries, and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,03,05,788 while the active cases count stands at 2,50,183.

    Total recoveries are 99,06,387 while the death toll stands at 1,49,218.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:28 AM, 2 Jan
    Maharashtra: Dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine will be conducted at District Hospital, Pune, today "Data of healthcare workers from Maharashtra has been uploaded on CoWIN," says District Civil Surgeon.
    9:27 AM, 2 Jan
    Covid-19 vaccineation mock drill begins at Venkateshwara Hospital. Beneficiary for first dose goes inside followed by second female beneficiary.
    9:05 AM, 2 Jan
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will attend the vaccine trial program (Dry Run) conducted by the Union Health Ministry, at the Maternity & Child Welfare (MCW) centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, at 10:00 am today
    9:04 AM, 2 Jan
    Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute to 62% of total active cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:03 AM, 2 Jan
    Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run to be conducted at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital today Vaccination drill will be conducted in all States and Union Territories today.
    8:05 AM, 2 Jan
    The massive exercise comes a day after a panel of government-appointed experts recommended approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to the regulator Drugs Control Authority of India.
    10:15 PM, 1 Jan
    Punjab reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 408 discharges, and 8 deaths today
    10:15 PM, 1 Jan
    Karnataka reports 877 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
    10:15 PM, 1 Jan
    Himachal Pradesh board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 to commence on May 4, 2021: State Education Minister
    10:15 PM, 1 Jan
    CDSCO panel asks Bharat Biotech to expedite volunteer recruitment, recommends interim efficacy analysis for Covaxin: Sources
    5:58 PM, 1 Jan
    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate on a range of issues on January 4, 2021 at IRDT auditorium in Dehradun. He has also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021 to show development work done by Kejriwal govt.
    5:58 PM, 1 Jan
    Tokyo confirms 783 new coronavirus cases
    5:58 PM, 1 Jan
    The Subject Expert Committee has recommended in favour of marketing authoritsation to SII’s vaccine but with certain conditions
    5:57 PM, 1 Jan
    Government panel today recommended marketing authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield
    5:57 PM, 1 Jan
    Chairman of a theatre says,"We won't be able to operate from today as there is no content right now. However,all precautionary measures are being taken & COVID guidelines are being followed."
    5:15 PM, 1 Jan
    Dry run for COVID19 vaccination to be done in five districts of Jharkhand — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur on January 2. All necessary preparations have been completed. 7,000 vaccinators have been trained for vaccination drive: Banna Gupta, State Health Minister
    5:14 PM, 1 Jan
    We will conduct dry run of COVID vaccination at 6 centres including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University and SGPGI in Lucknow tomorrow: Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary
    5:14 PM, 1 Jan
    Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from January 5, 2021. It will be open on all days (except on Monday and government holidays):Rashtrapati Bhavan
    5:13 PM, 1 Jan
    Bhubaneswar: Cinema halls & theatres in Odisha have been allowed to operate from today. Chairman of a theatre says,"We won't be able to operate from today as there is no content right now. However,all precautionary measures are being taken & COVID guidelines are being followed."
    2:46 PM, 1 Jan
    Karnataka: School reopens for classes 10th and 12th today in Bengaluru. "Offline classes are better in comparison to online classes. I'm feeling good to be able to come to school. We are following COVID guidelines," says a student.
    2:01 PM, 1 Jan
    After training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts. The procedure is similar to conducting elections where the team at a booth is also trained.
    2:01 PM, 1 Jan
    The lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on Covid platform. Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly, says Union health minister
    2:01 PM, 1 Jan
    Dry-run for Covid-19 vaccine will be held at Daryaganj, GTB Hospital and one private hospital in Delhi, says Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
    2:00 PM, 1 Jan
    Target of this exercise is that minutest details are thoroughly researched. At least 2 vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively.
    2:00 PM, 1 Jan
    Union health minister Harsh Vardhan holds a review meeting with Delhi government for the preparation of dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 2, via video conferencing
    8:05 AM, 1 Jan
    Gujarat recorded 780 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its count to 2,45,038, while four more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.
    11:05 PM, 31 Dec
    India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Three Covid-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said here on Thursday.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Odisha government Thursday said that no mutated strain of coronavirus was found in any of the returnees from the United Kingdom or their immediate contacts, an official said.
    11:04 PM, 31 Dec
    Five districts in Karnataka have been selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccine trial on January 2. The districts are Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.
