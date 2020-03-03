Coronavirus LIVE: With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850. With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 . Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:12 PM, 27 Dec
    Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 87. "He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month back and was not in a good condition," Vidha Lal, a family friend and herself a dancer, told PTI.
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    72.37% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. 76.52% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states & UTs. Kerala reported highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases. Ministry of Health, Govt of India
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    Landmark peak in India's COVID19 trajectory as daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months. India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days: Ministry of Health, Govt of India
    12:58 PM, 27 Dec
    On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements & 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards Pre-COVID numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation
    10:00 AM, 27 Dec
    With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850 With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
    9:55 AM, 27 Dec
    A total of 472 new COVID-19 cases, 509 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
    9:48 AM, 27 Dec
    On 55th birthday, Salman urges fans to follow COVID-19 norms
    9:48 AM, 27 Dec
    A total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:29 PM, 26 Dec
    The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at hospitals across the EU in super-cold containers late Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas.
    10:29 PM, 26 Dec
    Hungarian doctors and health care workers began getting vaccinated Saturday with one of the continents first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, upsetting the European Union''s plans for a coordinated rollout of the first shots across the 27-nation bloc on Sunday.
    9:30 PM, 26 Dec
    Maharashtra reports 2,854 new COVID19 cases, 1,526 discharges, and 60 deaths today.
    9:30 PM, 26 Dec
    Mumbai reports 536 new COVID19 cases, 463 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today.
    8:45 PM, 26 Dec
    Manipur reported 33 new COVID19 cases and 84 recoveries today.
    8:44 PM, 26 Dec
    Delhi reports 655 new COVID19 cases, 988 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:05 PM, 26 Dec
    Beijing residents were on Saturday asked to wear face masks before going out of their houses and advised not to travel out of the capital as the city has reported new Covid-19 cases while the Chinese port city of Dalian went into a war-time mode to deal with the new cases.
    7:58 PM, 26 Dec
    Karnataka reported 857 new COVID19 cases, 964 discharges and 7 death today.
    7:36 PM, 26 Dec
    13 deaths and 374 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today.
    7:35 PM, 26 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 785 new COVID19 cases, 7 deaths and 990 recoveries/discharges today.
    7:35 PM, 26 Dec
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,019 new COVID19 cases, 1,098 discharges, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    5:27 PM, 26 Dec
    1,638 out of 2,500 UK returnees have been tested & 14 of them been found positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples have been sent for gene sequencing to find out whether it is the new strain of the virus
    5:27 PM, 26 Dec
    West Bengal secondary education board exams will start from June 1 and the higher secondary education board exams will be held from June 15: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education
    3:01 PM, 26 Dec
    Russia's total number of Covid-19 cases crosses 3 million mark
    3:01 PM, 26 Dec
    Telangana reports 317 new Covid-19 cases
    3:01 PM, 26 Dec
    Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide.
    12:55 PM, 26 Dec
    A total of 317 new COVID19 cases, 536 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department Total positive cases: 2,84,391 Total recoveries: 2,76,244 Active cases: 6,618 Death toll: 1,529
    12:54 PM, 26 Dec
    We are ready for COVID19 vaccination. When a vaccine is available, we will be able to inoculate the identified persons: Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha
    10:17 AM, 26 Dec
    Total number of samples tested up to 25th December is 16,71,59,289 including 8,53,527 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
    8:00 AM, 26 Dec
    Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally to 33,225, a Health Department official said.
    11:12 PM, 25 Dec
    The five people arrived between December 18 and December 21, before Japan stepped up border control on Friday for entrants from Britain. A man in his 60s developed fatigue, but the other four were without symptoms.
    11:12 PM, 25 Dec
    Japan''s health ministry has confirmed the country''s first cases of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in Britain.
