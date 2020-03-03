Coronavirus LIVE: With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850
New Delhi, Dec 27: With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850. With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 . Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
1:12 PM, 27 Dec
Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 87. "He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month back and was not in a good condition," Vidha Lal, a family friend and herself a dancer, told PTI.
12:58 PM, 27 Dec
72.37% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. 76.52% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states & UTs. Kerala reported highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases. Ministry of Health, Govt of India
12:58 PM, 27 Dec
Landmark peak in India's COVID19 trajectory as daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months. India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days: Ministry of Health, Govt of India
12:58 PM, 27 Dec
On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements & 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards Pre-COVID numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation
10:00 AM, 27 Dec
With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850
With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690
Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
9:55 AM, 27 Dec
A total of 472 new COVID-19 cases, 509 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
9:48 AM, 27 Dec
On 55th birthday, Salman urges fans to follow COVID-19 norms
9:48 AM, 27 Dec
A total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
10:29 PM, 26 Dec
The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at hospitals across the EU in super-cold containers late Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas.
10:29 PM, 26 Dec
Hungarian doctors and health care workers began getting vaccinated Saturday with one of the continents first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, upsetting the European Union''s plans for a coordinated rollout of the first shots across the 27-nation bloc on Sunday.
9:30 PM, 26 Dec
Maharashtra reports 2,854 new COVID19 cases, 1,526 discharges, and 60 deaths today.
9:30 PM, 26 Dec
Mumbai reports 536 new COVID19 cases, 463 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today.
8:45 PM, 26 Dec
Manipur reported 33 new COVID19 cases and 84 recoveries today.
8:44 PM, 26 Dec
Delhi reports 655 new COVID19 cases, 988 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:05 PM, 26 Dec
Beijing residents were on Saturday asked to wear face masks before going out of their houses and advised not to travel out of the capital as the city has reported new Covid-19 cases while the Chinese port city of Dalian went into a war-time mode to deal with the new cases.
7:58 PM, 26 Dec
Karnataka reported 857 new COVID19 cases, 964 discharges and 7 death today.
7:36 PM, 26 Dec
13 deaths and 374 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today.
7:35 PM, 26 Dec
Rajasthan reported 785 new COVID19 cases, 7 deaths and 990 recoveries/discharges today.
7:35 PM, 26 Dec
Tamil Nadu reported 1,019 new COVID19 cases, 1,098 discharges, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.
5:27 PM, 26 Dec
1,638 out of 2,500 UK returnees have been tested & 14 of them been found positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples have been sent for gene sequencing to find out whether it is the new strain of the virus
5:27 PM, 26 Dec
West Bengal secondary education board exams will start from June 1 and the higher secondary education board exams will be held from June 15: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education
3:01 PM, 26 Dec
Russia's total number of Covid-19 cases crosses 3 million mark
3:01 PM, 26 Dec
Telangana reports 317 new Covid-19 cases
3:01 PM, 26 Dec
Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide.
12:55 PM, 26 Dec
A total of 317 new COVID19 cases, 536 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
Total positive cases: 2,84,391
Total recoveries: 2,76,244
Active cases: 6,618
Death toll: 1,529
12:54 PM, 26 Dec
We are ready for COVID19 vaccination. When a vaccine is available, we will be able to inoculate the identified persons: Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha
10:17 AM, 26 Dec
Total number of samples tested up to 25th December is 16,71,59,289 including 8,53,527 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
8:00 AM, 26 Dec
Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally to 33,225, a Health Department official said.
11:12 PM, 25 Dec
The five people arrived between December 18 and December 21, before Japan stepped up border control on Friday for entrants from Britain. A man in his 60s developed fatigue, but the other four were without symptoms.
11:12 PM, 25 Dec
Japan''s health ministry has confirmed the country''s first cases of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in Britain.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.