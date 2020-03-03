YouTube
    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: As many as 16,738 new Covid-19 cases and 138 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. With the new cases, the Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,46,914 including 1,51,708 active cases and 1,07,38,501 discharges.The death toll has mounted to 1,56,705 with the loss of 138 lives.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:25 AM, 25 Feb
    South Korea prepares coronavirus vaccines after political scuffle over first shots
    11:00 AM, 25 Feb
    Maharashtra: 229 students and 3 staffers of a hostel in Washim test positive for Covid-19
    10:09 AM, 25 Feb
    India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 11,799 discharges and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours
    9:46 AM, 25 Feb
    A total of 21,38,29,658 samples tested for Covid-19 up to February 24, 2021. Of these, 7,93,383 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian council of medical research.
    9:05 AM, 25 Feb
    Made in India Covid-19 vaccines sent to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, a country in West Africa from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
    8:08 AM, 25 Feb
    Hospitals will also have a provision for non-registered beneficiaries given that elderly persons and the poor may not be fully conversant with or have access to smartphones and Apps.
    12:25 AM, 25 Feb
    4,106 new coronavirus cases in Kerala, tally 10.45 lakh, active cases 52,869; toll 4,136 with 17 more deaths: Health Minister K K Shailaja
    12:25 AM, 25 Feb
    Bengal govt makes it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from Maharashtra, Kerala and 2 other states to produce negative Covid-19 report:, says officials according to PTI.
    12:25 AM, 25 Feb
    Pune reported 1,479 new Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries
    12:25 AM, 25 Feb
    Andhra Pradesh reports 94 new Covid-19 cases, 66 recoveries
    12:25 AM, 25 Feb
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeking his help in procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the state govt to vaccinate everyone free of cost. "West Bengal Govt has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for members of public at large," she writes.
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    Vaccines will definitely prevent serious disease & therefore decease mortality as far as new (coronavirus) strain is concern... Currently, we have vaccines which efficacy is 70%, 80%, 90% so even if there is a slight fall in efficacy it will still be effective: AIIMS Director
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    Odisha issues SOPs ahead of vaccination of elderly, people with co-morbidities
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    As many as 52 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the health department said, according to PTI. With the addition of the latest cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 54,700, of which 53,416 patients have recovered so far, the official said.
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    12,366,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare & frontline workers: Govt
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    Maharashtra reported 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, 2,772 discharges
    12:24 AM, 25 Feb
    The total vaccination includes 65,24,726 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose & 14,81,754 healthcare workers who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 43,60,153 frontline workers (1st dose): Union Ministry of Health
    3:51 PM, 24 Feb
    Nineteen states and union territories have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, while India's active cases stood at 1,46,907 accounting for 1.33 per cent of the total number of infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
    3:34 PM, 24 Feb
    The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,914 as no fresh fatality due to the disease has been reported since February 19, the official said.
    2:49 PM, 24 Feb
    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday surged to 3,36,835 after 68 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.
    2:12 PM, 24 Feb
    Mizoram now has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,379 people have recovered from the virus.
    1:14 PM, 24 Feb
    Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4,413, an official said on Wednesday. Two cases were reported from Aizawl district and one from Lunglei district, he said.
    12:32 PM, 24 Feb
    The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.39 per cent, the official said.
    12:07 PM, 24 Feb
    Three more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 6,246, he said.
    11:37 AM, 24 Feb
    Thane has added 463 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,667,an official said on Wednesday.
    11:02 AM, 24 Feb
    The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. One more person recuperated from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the state to 16,776, he said.
    10:52 AM, 24 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.
    10:38 AM, 24 Feb
    The Central government - which will begin the second phase of vaccination in mid-March - will give priority to people aged sixty and above and those who have comorbidities for longer duration, Dr Suneeta Garg, an advisor to Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) said.
    9:46 AM, 24 Feb
    With a spurt in coronavirus cases in five states, Delhi will make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report from Friday, sources said.
    9:32 AM, 24 Feb
    Schools in Telangana reopened today for classes six to eight after 10 months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
