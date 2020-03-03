Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths
New Delhi, Feb 25: As many as 16,738 new Covid-19 cases and 138 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. With the new cases, the Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,46,914 including 1,51,708 active cases and 1,07,38,501 discharges.The death toll has mounted to 1,56,705 with the loss of 138 lives.
11:25 AM, 25 Feb
South Korea prepares coronavirus vaccines after political scuffle over first shots
11:00 AM, 25 Feb
Maharashtra: 229 students and 3 staffers of a hostel in Washim test positive for Covid-19
10:09 AM, 25 Feb
India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 11,799 discharges and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours
9:46 AM, 25 Feb
A total of 21,38,29,658 samples tested for Covid-19 up to February 24, 2021. Of these, 7,93,383 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian council of medical research.
9:05 AM, 25 Feb
Made in India Covid-19 vaccines sent to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, a country in West Africa from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
8:08 AM, 25 Feb
Hospitals will also have a provision for non-registered beneficiaries given that elderly persons and the poor may not be fully conversant with or have access to smartphones and Apps.
12:25 AM, 25 Feb
4,106 new coronavirus cases in Kerala, tally 10.45 lakh, active cases 52,869; toll 4,136 with 17 more deaths: Health Minister K K Shailaja
12:25 AM, 25 Feb
Bengal govt makes it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from Maharashtra, Kerala and 2 other states to produce negative Covid-19 report:, says officials according to PTI.
12:25 AM, 25 Feb
Pune reported 1,479 new Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries
12:25 AM, 25 Feb
Andhra Pradesh reports 94 new Covid-19 cases, 66 recoveries
12:25 AM, 25 Feb
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeking his help in procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the state govt to vaccinate everyone free of cost. "West Bengal Govt has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for members of public at large," she writes.
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
Vaccines will definitely prevent serious disease & therefore decease mortality as far as new (coronavirus) strain is concern... Currently, we have vaccines which efficacy is 70%, 80%, 90% so even if there is a slight fall in efficacy it will still be effective: AIIMS Director
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
Odisha issues SOPs ahead of vaccination of elderly, people with co-morbidities
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
As many as 52 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the health department said, according to PTI. With the addition of the latest cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 54,700, of which 53,416 patients have recovered so far, the official said.
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
12,366,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare & frontline workers: Govt
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
Maharashtra reported 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, 2,772 discharges
12:24 AM, 25 Feb
The total vaccination includes 65,24,726 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose & 14,81,754 healthcare workers who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 43,60,153 frontline workers (1st dose): Union Ministry of Health
3:51 PM, 24 Feb
Nineteen states and union territories have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, while India's active cases stood at 1,46,907 accounting for 1.33 per cent of the total number of infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
3:34 PM, 24 Feb
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,914 as no fresh fatality due to the disease has been reported since February 19, the official said.
2:49 PM, 24 Feb
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday surged to 3,36,835 after 68 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.
2:12 PM, 24 Feb
Mizoram now has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,379 people have recovered from the virus.
1:14 PM, 24 Feb
Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4,413, an official said on Wednesday. Two cases were reported from Aizawl district and one from Lunglei district, he said.
12:32 PM, 24 Feb
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.39 per cent, the official said.
12:07 PM, 24 Feb
Three more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 6,246, he said.
11:37 AM, 24 Feb
Thane has added 463 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,667,an official said on Wednesday.
11:02 AM, 24 Feb
The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. One more person recuperated from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the state to 16,776, he said.
10:52 AM, 24 Feb
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.
10:38 AM, 24 Feb
The Central government - which will begin the second phase of vaccination in mid-March - will give priority to people aged sixty and above and those who have comorbidities for longer duration, Dr Suneeta Garg, an advisor to Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) said.
9:46 AM, 24 Feb
With a spurt in coronavirus cases in five states, Delhi will make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report from Friday, sources said.
9:32 AM, 24 Feb
Schools in Telangana reopened today for classes six to eight after 10 months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.