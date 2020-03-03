YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16,577 positive COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Union healthn ministry on Friday said that India reported 16,577 new cases of COVID-19, slightly lower than Thursday, and 120 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up further and now stands at 155,986.

    According to the health ministry, the coronavirus disease in India, which is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States, is 11,063,491 and the death toll 156,825, data showed.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:36 PM, 26 Feb
    The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.
    11:57 AM, 26 Feb
    As many as 53,712 persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Thursday, a health official said.
    11:03 AM, 26 Feb
    The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has ordered private coaching centres and training institutes to get coronavirus testing of all its students done in five days, an official said.
    10:44 AM, 26 Feb
    The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday.
    10:24 AM, 26 Feb
    The number of total vaccinated now stands at 1,34,72,643
    9:50 AM, 26 Feb
    India reports 16,577 new cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Total cases now stand at 1,10,63,491, Total discharges at 1,07,50,680. The death toll has jumped to 1,56,825. Meanwhile, active cases are 1,55,986.
    9:06 AM, 26 Feb
    People aged between 45 and 60 years having co-morbidities will just need a certificate from a registered medical practitioner — from the public or private sector — verifying they have a disease that can increase the risk of infection, hence eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine on priority, according to officials.
    8:00 AM, 26 Feb
    On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 8,702 new cases, the tally staying above 8,000 for the second day running.
    11:50 PM, 25 Feb
    Indian expats in the UAE are seeking exemption from the self-paid COVID-19 tests for passengers on their arrival in India, saying it would be an added burden for those returning home after losing their jobs during the ongoing pandemic, according to a media report.
    11:49 PM, 25 Feb
    Sri Lanka on Thursday received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from India. "Actively aiding #lka win against COVID, 2nd consignment of 500,000 COVISHIELD vaccines arrived from #India to #lka today," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.
    11:49 PM, 25 Feb
    At least 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties due to the infection were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said. With this, the tally of infection in the district rose to 1,46,831, while the toll reached 4,314, the official said. As many as 1,028 patients were discharged from various treatment facilitates, taking the count of recoveries to 1,35,258, he said.
    11:48 PM, 25 Feb
    The Centre on Wednesday said that the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from March 1 — for all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities.
    11:06 PM, 25 Feb
    "Your commitment to COVAX & sharing COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60 plus countries start vaccinating their healthworkers&other priority groups.Hope other countries will follow your example,"he says
    11:06 PM, 25 Feb
    WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity
    10:39 PM, 25 Feb
    Madhya Pradesh reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, 201 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    10:39 PM, 25 Feb
    Jharkhand reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    10:19 PM, 25 Feb
    Travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan should provide negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours on their arrival: Rajasthan Government
    8:39 PM, 25 Feb
    Karnataka reported 453 new COVID-19 cases, 947 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    8:39 PM, 25 Feb
    Punjab reports 566 new COVID19 cases, 278 recoveries and 13 deaths today.
    8:39 PM, 25 Feb
    As on 25th February, 6pm, 1,30,67,047 total vaccinations have been done: Health Ministry
    6:49 PM, 25 Feb
    3,677 new COVID cases, 4,652 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively: Kerala Government
    6:49 PM, 25 Feb
    Kerala government will request the Centre to provide more vaccines considering the COVID-19 situation in the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:48 PM, 25 Feb
    Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries, and 5 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    3:50 PM, 25 Feb
    India's Covid-19 active cases were recorded at 1,51,708, the Union health ministry said on Thursday, highlighting that the surge was due to rise in daily new cases in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh
    3:11 PM, 25 Feb
    Russia records 11,198 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
    2:49 PM, 25 Feb
    The country has been witnessing a continuous decline in cumulative positivity rate, says health ministry
    2:04 PM, 25 Feb
    Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, MP, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh witness an upsurge in daily new cases, says ministry of health
    1:32 PM, 25 Feb
    Out of total 1,26,71,163 vaccine doses, 1,10,54,815 (health care workers and front line workers) received 1st dose of vaccine and total 16,16,348 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.
    12:55 PM, 25 Feb
    Mumbai: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust lays down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2, in the wake of rising Covid cases. No offline darshan allowed that day
    12:10 PM, 25 Feb
    Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 will be declared passed in current academic year, says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
    X