Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16,577 positive COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Feb 26: Union healthn ministry on Friday said that India reported 16,577 new cases of COVID-19, slightly lower than Thursday, and 120 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up further and now stands at 155,986.

According to the health ministry, the coronavirus disease in India, which is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States, is 11,063,491 and the death toll 156,825, data showed.

Newest First Oldest First The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days. As many as 53,712 persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Thursday, a health official said. The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has ordered private coaching centres and training institutes to get coronavirus testing of all its students done in five days, an official said. The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday. The number of total vaccinated now stands at 1,34,72,643 India reports 16,577 new cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Total cases now stand at 1,10,63,491, Total discharges at 1,07,50,680. The death toll has jumped to 1,56,825. Meanwhile, active cases are 1,55,986. People aged between 45 and 60 years having co-morbidities will just need a certificate from a registered medical practitioner — from the public or private sector — verifying they have a disease that can increase the risk of infection, hence eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine on priority, according to officials. On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 8,702 new cases, the tally staying above 8,000 for the second day running. Indian expats in the UAE are seeking exemption from the self-paid COVID-19 tests for passengers on their arrival in India, saying it would be an added burden for those returning home after losing their jobs during the ongoing pandemic, according to a media report. Sri Lanka on Thursday received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from India. "Actively aiding #lka win against COVID, 2nd consignment of 500,000 COVISHIELD vaccines arrived from #India to #lka today," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted. At least 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties due to the infection were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said. With this, the tally of infection in the district rose to 1,46,831, while the toll reached 4,314, the official said. As many as 1,028 patients were discharged from various treatment facilitates, taking the count of recoveries to 1,35,258, he said. The Centre on Wednesday said that the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from March 1 — for all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities. "Your commitment to COVAX & sharing COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60 plus countries start vaccinating their healthworkers&other priority groups.Hope other countries will follow your example,"he says WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity Madhya Pradesh reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, 201 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Jharkhand reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan should provide negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours on their arrival: Rajasthan Government Karnataka reported 453 new COVID-19 cases, 947 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Punjab reports 566 new COVID19 cases, 278 recoveries and 13 deaths today. As on 25th February, 6pm, 1,30,67,047 total vaccinations have been done: Health Ministry 3,677 new COVID cases, 4,652 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively: Kerala Government Kerala government will request the Centre to provide more vaccines considering the COVID-19 situation in the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries, and 5 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation India's Covid-19 active cases were recorded at 1,51,708, the Union health ministry said on Thursday, highlighting that the surge was due to rise in daily new cases in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh Russia records 11,198 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours The country has been witnessing a continuous decline in cumulative positivity rate, says health ministry Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, MP, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh witness an upsurge in daily new cases, says ministry of health Out of total 1,26,71,163 vaccine doses, 1,10,54,815 (health care workers and front line workers) received 1st dose of vaccine and total 16,16,348 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine. Mumbai: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust lays down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2, in the wake of rising Covid cases. No offline darshan allowed that day Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 will be declared passed in current academic year, says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.