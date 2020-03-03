YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 COVID-19 vaccine dry run
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: India records 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries, and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,03,40,470 while the active cases count stands at 2,43,953.

    Total recoveries are 99,46,867 while the death toll stands at 1,49,649.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:11 AM, 4 Jan
    Any final deal would be subject to approval by Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, which has yet to approve any vaccines against the new coronavirus.
    11:17 PM, 3 Jan
    Jharkhand reported 137 new COVID19 cases & 159 recoveries & 1 death today.
    9:56 PM, 3 Jan
    Haryana recorded 218 new cases of COVID19, 450 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.
    9:16 PM, 3 Jan
    Himachal Pradesh reports 67 new COVID19 cases, 433 cured cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    Their remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP which alleged that the opposition party is in the habit of undermining India''s achievements and is on a "quest for permanent political marginalisation".
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    While the Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine, some party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor raised concern over the grant of approval to it without the phase 3 trials, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country that has been reeling from the impact of the virus for over 10 months.
    8:20 PM, 3 Jan
    Karnataka reported 810 new COVID19 cases, 743 discharges, and 8 deaths today.
    8:20 PM, 3 Jan
    Punjab reports 210 new COVID19 cases, 236 discharges, and 12 deaths today.
    7:52 PM, 3 Jan
    Tamil Nadu reported 867 new COVID19 cases, 1,002 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:34 PM, 3 Jan
    Manipur reported 38 new COVID19 cases, 33 recoveries & 1 death today.
    7:30 PM, 3 Jan
    Maharashtra reports 3,282 new COVID19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 deaths today.
    7:13 PM, 3 Jan
    267 new COVID19 positive cases, 244 recovered cases & 5 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today.
    4:19 PM, 3 Jan
    In an emergency situation when there is a sudden increase in cases and we need to vaccinate, Bharat Biotech vaccine will be used. It can also be used as a backup when we're not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be: AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria
    4:02 PM, 3 Jan
    Gratitude to Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi for your decisive leadership and constant motivation to our scientists resulting in timely innovations such as making of vaccines. The approval by DCGI has bolstered our hopes for a COVID-19 free India: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    4:00 PM, 3 Jan
    "Congratulations to all the countrymen. Approval by DCGI to emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country''s fight against corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
    4:00 PM, 3 Jan
    Congratulating the countrymen, Kejriwal saluted the scientists and doctors for the achievement.
    3:57 PM, 3 Jan
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that approval for the emergency use of two "made in India" vaccines will give a positive direction to the country''s fight against coronavirus.
    3:22 PM, 3 Jan
    It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount & therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe,then only we come to human trials. All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved:Director,AIIMS
    3:22 PM, 3 Jan
    It's a great day for our country and it's a very good way to start the new year. Both the vaccines are made in India. They are cost-effective & easy to administer. We should, in a very short period, start rolling out vaccine: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi
    3:22 PM, 3 Jan
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed approval granted today by Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to COVID19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech. In his tweets welcoming approval, he said its momentous achievement for India: Ministry of Home Affairs
    3:21 PM, 3 Jan
    Bharat Biotech on Sunday said the DCGI approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is a giant leap for novel product development in the country.
    1:55 PM, 3 Jan
    A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID19 under leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
    1:54 PM, 3 Jan
    In the first phase, healthcare workers & frontline workers will be vaccinated. There are three lakh healthcare workers & six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who will be administered with the COVID vaccine: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    1:54 PM, 3 Jan
    Puri: People from other parts of the Odisha & outside the State also allowed to offer prayers at Jagannath Temple; devotees visit with their COVID negative reports. "We've deployed police personnel. People are aware of SOPs given by administration & are following it,"say police.
    1:54 PM, 3 Jan
    World Health Organization welcomes India's decision giving emergency use authorization to COVID19 vaccines: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region
    11:25 AM, 3 Jan
    A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India & Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier & COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists & innovators: PM Modi
    11:25 AM, 3 Jan
    Covid-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been cleared for restricted use in emergency situation, DCGI, V G Somani said. "The vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages ," Somani added.
    11:02 AM, 3 Jan
    Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers, and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across multiple sites in India, it said.
    11:01 AM, 3 Jan
    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is holding a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X