Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths in last 24 hours

COVISHIELD: Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks, says Adar Poonawalla

A great milestone in India's scientific capability: Bharat Biotech on approval for emergency use of Covaxin

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Jan 04: India records 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries, and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,03,40,470 while the active cases count stands at 2,43,953.

Total recoveries are 99,46,867 while the death toll stands at 1,49,649.

Any final deal would be subject to approval by Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, which has yet to approve any vaccines against the new coronavirus. Jharkhand reported 137 new COVID19 cases & 159 recoveries & 1 death today. Haryana recorded 218 new cases of COVID19, 450 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. Himachal Pradesh reports 67 new COVID19 cases, 433 cured cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Their remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP which alleged that the opposition party is in the habit of undermining India''s achievements and is on a "quest for permanent political marginalisation". While the Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine, some party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor raised concern over the grant of approval to it without the phase 3 trials, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous. The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country that has been reeling from the impact of the virus for over 10 months. Karnataka reported 810 new COVID19 cases, 743 discharges, and 8 deaths today. Punjab reports 210 new COVID19 cases, 236 discharges, and 12 deaths today. Tamil Nadu reported 867 new COVID19 cases, 1,002 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Manipur reported 38 new COVID19 cases, 33 recoveries & 1 death today. Maharashtra reports 3,282 new COVID19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 deaths today. 267 new COVID19 positive cases, 244 recovered cases & 5 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today. In an emergency situation when there is a sudden increase in cases and we need to vaccinate, Bharat Biotech vaccine will be used. It can also be used as a backup when we're not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be: AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria Gratitude to Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi for your decisive leadership and constant motivation to our scientists resulting in timely innovations such as making of vaccines. The approval by DCGI has bolstered our hopes for a COVID-19 free India: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "Congratulations to all the countrymen. Approval by DCGI to emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country''s fight against corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Congratulating the countrymen, Kejriwal saluted the scientists and doctors for the achievement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that approval for the emergency use of two "made in India" vaccines will give a positive direction to the country''s fight against coronavirus. It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount & therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe,then only we come to human trials. All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved:Director,AIIMS It's a great day for our country and it's a very good way to start the new year. Both the vaccines are made in India. They are cost-effective & easy to administer. We should, in a very short period, start rolling out vaccine: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed approval granted today by Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to COVID19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech. In his tweets welcoming approval, he said its momentous achievement for India: Ministry of Home Affairs Bharat Biotech on Sunday said the DCGI approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is a giant leap for novel product development in the country. A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID19 under leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan In the first phase, healthcare workers & frontline workers will be vaccinated. There are three lakh healthcare workers & six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who will be administered with the COVID vaccine: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Puri: People from other parts of the Odisha & outside the State also allowed to offer prayers at Jagannath Temple; devotees visit with their COVID negative reports. "We've deployed police personnel. People are aware of SOPs given by administration & are following it,"say police. World Health Organization welcomes India's decision giving emergency use authorization to COVID19 vaccines: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India & Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier & COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists & innovators: PM Modi Covid-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been cleared for restricted use in emergency situation, DCGI, V G Somani said. "The vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages ," Somani added. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers, and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across multiple sites in India, it said. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is holding a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.