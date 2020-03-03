Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in past 24 hours

Flying to UP from Maharashtra, Kerala? You will need to take a COVID-19 test

New Delhi, Feb 27: Over 13,000 beneficiaries received anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Delhi, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials.

Over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

Newest First Oldest First The union territory recorded one related fatality during the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 668, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said. Puducherry posted 20 new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, pushing the overall infection count to 39,717. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked him for supporting the COVAX scheme that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries. In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in four major cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, by another 15 days. The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,56,938 in the country with 113 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. With 16,488 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,10,79,979, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,63,451, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. As India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated. India's COVID-19 active cases were recorded at 1,51,708, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, highlighting that the surge was due to rise in daily new cases in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. Out of the total tally, more than 1.46 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2.2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data. Odisha Govt makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the State, in view of current Covid situation in these States, according to ANI Over 13,000 beneficiaries received anti-Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials. Haryana recorded 148 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,70,411, a health department bulletin said. Karnataka reported 571 new COVID-19 cases, 642 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department 5 States with the highest vaccinations today -Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka & Maharashtra. No new event of hospitalisation reported in the past 24 hours: Health Ministry Orientation od Administrators and Programme Managers of all States and UTs done today for CO-WIN 2.0 and next phase of vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 yrs and above with comorbidities: Health Ministry Total 1,37,56,940 vaccinations have been done till 6pm today: Health Ministry Kerala reports 3,671 new cases, 4,142 recoveries today. Total number of active cases 51,390 and recovered cases 9,96,514 Maharashtra | Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew: M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal Delhi reports 256 new COVID19 cases, 193 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of COVAXIN vaccine On Feb 27 and Feb 28, Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, Covid-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days: Union Health Ministry No bus will be stopped from entering Karnataka (from Maharashtra and Kerala). However, the passengers will need Covid-19 negative certificates and strictly follow all the guidelines: Laxman Savadi, Karnataka transport minister and Deputy CM There won’t be complete, statewide lockdown in Maharashtra but additional measures will be implemented strictly so that Covid-19 does not spread, Maharashtra minister Vijay Waddettiwar said in Nagpur on Friday. WHO has launched a COVID19 Oxygen Emergency Taskforce as part of the ACTAccelerator. The new taskforce will accelerate the scale-up of access to oxygen, a life-saving treatment, and Unitaid and Welcometrust are allocating USD20 million immediately towards this. The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days. As many as 53,712 persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Thursday, a health official said. The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has ordered private coaching centres and training institutes to get coronavirus testing of all its students done in five days, an official said. The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday. The number of total vaccinated now stands at 1,34,72,643 India reports 16,577 new cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Total cases now stand at 1,10,63,491, Total discharges at 1,07,50,680. The death toll has jumped to 1,56,825. Meanwhile, active cases are 1,55,986. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.