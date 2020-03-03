Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in past 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 27: Over 13,000 beneficiaries received anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Delhi, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials.

    Over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:38 PM, 27 Feb
    The union territory recorded one related fatality during the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 668, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.
    2:42 PM, 27 Feb
    Puducherry posted 20 new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, pushing the overall infection count to 39,717.
    1:15 PM, 27 Feb
    India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked him for supporting the COVAX scheme that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.
    12:26 PM, 27 Feb
    In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in four major cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, by another 15 days.
    10:56 AM, 27 Feb
    The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,56,938 in the country with 113 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
    10:09 AM, 27 Feb
    With 16,488 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,10,79,979, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,63,451, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
    9:39 AM, 27 Feb
    As India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.
    9:05 AM, 27 Feb
    India's COVID-19 active cases were recorded at 1,51,708, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, highlighting that the surge was due to rise in daily new cases in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.
    8:18 AM, 27 Feb
    Out of the total tally, more than 1.46 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2.2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.
    10:43 PM, 26 Feb
    Odisha Govt makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the State, in view of current Covid situation in these States, according to ANI
    10:43 PM, 26 Feb
    Over 13,000 beneficiaries received anti-Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials.
    10:42 PM, 26 Feb
    Haryana recorded 148 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,70,411, a health department bulletin said.
    7:17 PM, 26 Feb
    Karnataka reported 571 new COVID-19 cases, 642 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    7:17 PM, 26 Feb
    5 States with the highest vaccinations today -Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka & Maharashtra. No new event of hospitalisation reported in the past 24 hours: Health Ministry
    7:17 PM, 26 Feb
    Orientation od Administrators and Programme Managers of all States and UTs done today for CO-WIN 2.0 and next phase of vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 yrs and above with comorbidities: Health Ministry
    7:17 PM, 26 Feb
    Total 1,37,56,940 vaccinations have been done till 6pm today: Health Ministry
    7:16 PM, 26 Feb
    Kerala reports 3,671 new cases, 4,142 recoveries today. Total number of active cases 51,390 and recovered cases 9,96,514
    7:16 PM, 26 Feb
    Maharashtra | Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew: M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal
    7:15 PM, 26 Feb
    Delhi reports 256 new COVID19 cases, 193 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.
    7:15 PM, 26 Feb
    Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of COVAXIN vaccine
    4:09 PM, 26 Feb
    On Feb 27 and Feb 28, Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, Covid-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days: Union Health Ministry
    3:24 PM, 26 Feb
    No bus will be stopped from entering Karnataka (from Maharashtra and Kerala). However, the passengers will need Covid-19 negative certificates and strictly follow all the guidelines: Laxman Savadi, Karnataka transport minister and Deputy CM
    2:19 PM, 26 Feb
    There won’t be complete, statewide lockdown in Maharashtra but additional measures will be implemented strictly so that Covid-19 does not spread, Maharashtra minister Vijay Waddettiwar said in Nagpur on Friday.
    1:15 PM, 26 Feb
    WHO has launched a COVID19 Oxygen Emergency Taskforce as part of the ACTAccelerator. The new taskforce will accelerate the scale-up of access to oxygen, a life-saving treatment, and Unitaid and Welcometrust are allocating USD20 million immediately towards this.
    12:36 PM, 26 Feb
    The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.
    11:57 AM, 26 Feb
    As many as 53,712 persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Thursday, a health official said.
    11:03 AM, 26 Feb
    The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has ordered private coaching centres and training institutes to get coronavirus testing of all its students done in five days, an official said.
    10:44 AM, 26 Feb
    The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday.
    10:24 AM, 26 Feb
    The number of total vaccinated now stands at 1,34,72,643
    9:50 AM, 26 Feb
    India reports 16,577 new cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Total cases now stand at 1,10,63,491, Total discharges at 1,07,50,680. The death toll has jumped to 1,56,825. Meanwhile, active cases are 1,55,986.
