    Coronavirus LIVE: India's daily new COVID-19 cases dip below 20,000

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: India records 16,432 new COVID-19 cases, 24,900 recoveries, and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,02,24,303 while the active cases count stands at 2,68,581.

    Total recoveries are 98,07,569 while the death toll stands at 1,48,153.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:49 AM, 29 Dec
    Between November 25 & December 23, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from UK. All these passengers are being tracked & subjected by states/UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far only 114 have been found positive for COVID-19: Union Health Ministry
    10:49 AM, 29 Dec
    Samples of 3 UK returnees have been tested & found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad & one in National Institute of Virology, Pune. All 6 people have been kept in single room isolation: Health Ministry
    10:49 AM, 29 Dec
    COVID-19: Six UK returnees found positive for new UK variant genome
    9:27 AM, 29 Dec
    A total of 16,98,01,749 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 28. Of these, 9,83,695 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:10 AM, 29 Dec
    Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID19 kits comprising of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitiser, among the needy in Uri, yesterday.
    8:06 AM, 29 Dec
    In the previous week (December 14-20), Kerala had seen a surge in infections, logging an increase of more than 3,300 cases over the week before. Overall, cases had risen in six states/UTs during that week, although the surge was marginal in most.
    11:42 PM, 28 Dec
    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac this week, remaining focused on its rollout even as doctors awaited a fuller picture of trial results.
    11:42 PM, 28 Dec
    11:42 PM, 28 Dec
    The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.
    11:42 PM, 28 Dec
    A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nations first shot options.
    11:41 PM, 28 Dec
    There were 357 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government's coronavirus statistics portal said.
    11:40 PM, 28 Dec
    Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rises to 8,322 after 16 more people succumb to the disease in a day; 945 fresh cases during the same period push the infection tally to 5,82,920: Statement
    11:40 PM, 28 Dec
    The head of the World Health Organization says it's important to step up genomic sequencing worldwide to ensure that new variants of the coronavirus are detected as the pandemic enters its second year.
    11:40 PM, 28 Dec
    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at an online news conference Monday from Geneva that "there will be setbacks and new challenges in the year ahead - for example new variants of Covid-19 and helping people who are tired of the pandemic continue to combat it.''
    11:36 PM, 28 Dec
    Punjab reports 269 new COVID19 cases, 450 discharges, and 13 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
    11:35 PM, 28 Dec
    Union Home Secretary writes to State Chief Secretaries; says,"States/UTs may instruct concerned authorities for their active support to Health Ministry in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries"
    11:35 PM, 28 Dec
    11:34 PM, 28 Dec
    Rajasthan reported 798 new COVID19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,206 recoveries/discharges today.
    9:29 PM, 28 Dec
    Haryana recorded 351 new cases of COVID19, 571 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department
    9:29 PM, 28 Dec
    Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st December till 6am on 1st January: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru
    9:29 PM, 28 Dec
    'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru
    9:28 PM, 28 Dec
    9:28 PM, 28 Dec
    Mumbai reports 557 new COVID19 cases, 720 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today.
    9:28 PM, 28 Dec
    People can hold celebrations within the premises of residential colonies strictly following COVID19 protocols. No special events like musical nights, shows allowed at malls, pubs, restaurants, clubhouses: Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru
    9:28 PM, 28 Dec
    9:28 PM, 28 Dec
    7:32 PM, 28 Dec
    We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled. Once we get regulatory approvals in a few days, it'll be down to the Govt to decide how much they can take and how fast. We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India
    7:31 PM, 28 Dec
    The first six months of 2021 will see a shortage globally. Nobody can help that. But we will see easing off by August-September 2021 as other vaccine manufactures also being able to supply: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India
    7:31 PM, 28 Dec
    India is a part of 'COVAX'. We will keep giving 50% of everything we make to India & to COVAX at the same time. India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India
    7:31 PM, 28 Dec
    Total returnees from United Kingdom till date are 1,363 including 1,346 returnees who have been traced. Out of 1,363 returnees,1,324 are in quarantine, 17 yet to be traced &11 tested positive. Samples of 5,784 contacts of UK returnees sent for testing: Andhra Pradesh Health Dept
