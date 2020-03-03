Coronavirus LIVE: India's daily new COVID-19 cases dip below 20,000

MHA issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, says need to be vigilant as new variant emerging in UK

We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla

Telugu actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19, fans trend 'get well soon' on Twitter

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Dec 29: India records 16,432 new COVID-19 cases, 24,900 recoveries, and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,02,24,303 while the active cases count stands at 2,68,581.

Total recoveries are 98,07,569 while the death toll stands at 1,48,153.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Between November 25 & December 23, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from UK. All these passengers are being tracked & subjected by states/UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far only 114 have been found positive for COVID-19: Union Health Ministry Samples of 3 UK returnees have been tested & found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad & one in National Institute of Virology, Pune. All 6 people have been kept in single room isolation: Health Ministry COVID-19: Six UK returnees found positive for new UK variant genome A total of 16,98,01,749 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 28. Of these, 9,83,695 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed #COVID19 kits comprising of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitiser, among the needy in Uri, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2ia91ZJZV8 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020 Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID19 kits comprising of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitiser, among the needy in Uri, yesterday. In the previous week (December 14-20), Kerala had seen a surge in infections, logging an increase of more than 3,300 cases over the week before. Overall, cases had risen in six states/UTs during that week, although the surge was marginal in most. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac this week, remaining focused on its rollout even as doctors awaited a fuller picture of trial results. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac this week, remaining focused on its rollout even as doctors awaited a fuller picture of trial results. The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday. A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nations first shot options. There were 357 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government's coronavirus statistics portal said. Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rises to 8,322 after 16 more people succumb to the disease in a day; 945 fresh cases during the same period push the infection tally to 5,82,920: Statement The head of the World Health Organization says it's important to step up genomic sequencing worldwide to ensure that new variants of the coronavirus are detected as the pandemic enters its second year. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at an online news conference Monday from Geneva that "there will be setbacks and new challenges in the year ahead - for example new variants of Covid-19 and helping people who are tired of the pandemic continue to combat it.'' Punjab reports 269 new COVID19 cases, 450 discharges, and 13 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab. Union Home Secretary writes to State Chief Secretaries; says,"States/UTs may instruct concerned authorities for their active support to Health Ministry in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries" Gujarat: Dry run for #COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar



"Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people,"says Superintendent of the Centre



Two-day dry run being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat&Punjab. pic.twitter.com/M4G6X8ftNw — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020 Gujarat: Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people,"says Superintendent of the Centre Two-day dry run being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab. Rajasthan reported 798 new COVID19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,206 recoveries/discharges today. Haryana recorded 351 new cases of COVID19, 571 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st December till 6am on 1st January: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru 'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Rajasthan reported 798 new COVID19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,206 recoveries/discharges today. Mumbai reports 557 new COVID19 cases, 720 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today. People can hold celebrations within the premises of residential colonies strictly following COVID19 protocols. No special events like musical nights, shows allowed at malls, pubs, restaurants, clubhouses: Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Gujarat: Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people,"says Superintendent of the Centre Two-day dry run being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab. Union Home Secretary writes to State Chief Secretaries; says,"States/UTs may instruct concerned authorities for their active support to Health Ministry in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries" We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled. Once we get regulatory approvals in a few days, it'll be down to the Govt to decide how much they can take and how fast. We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India The first six months of 2021 will see a shortage globally. Nobody can help that. But we will see easing off by August-September 2021 as other vaccine manufactures also being able to supply: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India India is a part of 'COVAX'. We will keep giving 50% of everything we make to India & to COVAX at the same time. India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India Total returnees from United Kingdom till date are 1,363 including 1,346 returnees who have been traced. Out of 1,363 returnees,1,324 are in quarantine, 17 yet to be traced &11 tested positive. Samples of 5,784 contacts of UK returnees sent for testing: Andhra Pradesh Health Dept Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.