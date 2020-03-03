Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in last 24 hours

New COVID-19 strain in India: Total 38 people test positive so far

South Africa coronavirus variant 501.V2: What is the new variant? Is it more dangerous?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Jan 05: India records 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,03,56,845 while the active cases count stands at 2,31,036.

Total recoveries are 99,75,958 while the death toll stands at 1,49,850.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Dry run for vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today. Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new coronavirus restrictions tonight with a third national lockdown for England looking almost inevitable. West Bengal reports 597 new COVID19 cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today Jammu and Kashmir reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 419 recoveries, and 2 deaths. Six people -- two each in Kozhikode & Alappuzha & one each in Kottayam & Kannur -- have tested positive for new mutated strain of coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Three people have tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus in Hakmabad area of Sri Ganganagar district, says Sadulshahar SDM Hawa Singh Yadav. English cricketer Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka: England and Wales Cricket Board Tamil Nadu reported 838 new COVID19 cases, 985 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. I don't know why Indian companies are always targeted by everyone in the world. It is a global practice to issue emergency medical license. Even the US says that if you have good immunisation data, emergency authorisation can be done: Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella Covaxin is a simple two-dose, we are the only vaccine for above 12 years of age right now. We are planning to do even children trials soon, as per the protocol: Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella Covaxin has shown less than 10 % adverse reactions, while others have 60-70% adverse reactions.AstraZeneca was giving 4g paracetamol to volunteers to suppress such reactions. We haven’t given paracetamol to any volunteer. I can assure our vaccine is a 200 % safe:Bharat Biotech MD A total of 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh for the administration of vaccination in the first phase: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore 8 passengers who returned from Britain have been found positive for the new strain of COVID-19. Five of them are from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayander. Contact tracing is underway: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. CM Uddhav Thackeray today held a meeting to discuss the preparations on COVID vaccination in the state. In the same meeting, he also discussed the situation in state after eight persons were found positive for the new strain of coronavirus: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office The total number of those infected by the new strain of novel Coronavirus found in the UK rises up to 38. Schools reopen for class 9 and 10 in Nagpur city after remaining shut for over nine months. Puducherry schools reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 after remaining shut for months due to the Coronavirus spread. MRTS services resumed its full-fledged services, similar to those of pre-Covid times, from Monday in Chennai. Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 196,018, according to ministry data. Russia on Monday reported 23,351 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138. Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russia’s official death toll to 58,988. Britain on Monday began the mass rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a cheap and easy to distribute shot that experts hope will help crush the pandemic. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager, received the jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said. A total of 238 new COVID19 cases, 518 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department Total positive cases: 2,87,740 Total recoveries: 2,81,083 Active cases: 5,106 Death toll: 1,551 Any final deal would be subject to approval by Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, which has yet to approve any vaccines against the new coronavirus. Jharkhand reported 137 new COVID19 cases & 159 recoveries & 1 death today. Haryana recorded 218 new cases of COVID19, 450 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. Himachal Pradesh reports 67 new COVID19 cases, 433 cured cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Their remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP which alleged that the opposition party is in the habit of undermining India''s achievements and is on a "quest for permanent political marginalisation". While the Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine, some party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor raised concern over the grant of approval to it without the phase 3 trials, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous. The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country that has been reeling from the impact of the virus for over 10 months. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.