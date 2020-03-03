YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: India records 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,03,56,845 while the active cases count stands at 2,31,036.

    Total recoveries are 99,75,958 while the death toll stands at 1,49,850.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths in last 24 hours

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:12 AM, 5 Jan
    Dry run for vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today.
    11:00 PM, 4 Jan
    Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.
    10:22 PM, 4 Jan
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new coronavirus restrictions tonight with a third national lockdown for England looking almost inevitable.
    8:38 PM, 4 Jan
    West Bengal reports 597 new COVID19 cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today
    8:27 PM, 4 Jan
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 419 recoveries, and 2 deaths.
    8:26 PM, 4 Jan
    Six people -- two each in Kozhikode & Alappuzha & one each in Kottayam & Kannur -- have tested positive for new mutated strain of coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
    7:57 PM, 4 Jan
    Three people have tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus in Hakmabad area of Sri Ganganagar district, says Sadulshahar SDM Hawa Singh Yadav.
    7:17 PM, 4 Jan
    English cricketer Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka: England and Wales Cricket Board
    7:17 PM, 4 Jan
    Tamil Nadu reported 838 new COVID19 cases, 985 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:17 PM, 4 Jan
    I don't know why Indian companies are always targeted by everyone in the world. It is a global practice to issue emergency medical license. Even the US says that if you have good immunisation data, emergency authorisation can be done: Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella
    7:16 PM, 4 Jan
    Covaxin is a simple two-dose, we are the only vaccine for above 12 years of age right now. We are planning to do even children trials soon, as per the protocol: Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella
    7:16 PM, 4 Jan
    Covaxin has shown less than 10 % adverse reactions, while others have 60-70% adverse reactions.AstraZeneca was giving 4g paracetamol to volunteers to suppress such reactions. We haven’t given paracetamol to any volunteer. I can assure our vaccine is a 200 % safe:Bharat Biotech MD
    7:16 PM, 4 Jan
    A total of 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh for the administration of vaccination in the first phase: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore
    7:16 PM, 4 Jan
    8 passengers who returned from Britain have been found positive for the new strain of COVID-19. Five of them are from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayander. Contact tracing is underway: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
    7:16 PM, 4 Jan
    CM Uddhav Thackeray today held a meeting to discuss the preparations on COVID vaccination in the state. In the same meeting, he also discussed the situation in state after eight persons were found positive for the new strain of coronavirus: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office
    4:01 PM, 4 Jan
    The total number of those infected by the new strain of novel Coronavirus found in the UK rises up to 38.
    3:32 PM, 4 Jan
    Schools reopen for class 9 and 10 in Nagpur city after remaining shut for over nine months.
    3:24 PM, 4 Jan
    Puducherry schools reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 after remaining shut for months due to the Coronavirus spread.
    2:57 PM, 4 Jan
    MRTS services resumed its full-fledged services, similar to those of pre-Covid times, from Monday in Chennai.
    2:34 PM, 4 Jan
    Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 196,018, according to ministry data.
    2:33 PM, 4 Jan
    Russia on Monday reported 23,351 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138. Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russia’s official death toll to 58,988.
    2:32 PM, 4 Jan
    Britain on Monday began the mass rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a cheap and easy to distribute shot that experts hope will help crush the pandemic. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager, received the jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said.
    10:41 AM, 4 Jan
    A total of 238 new COVID19 cases, 518 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department Total positive cases: 2,87,740 Total recoveries: 2,81,083 Active cases: 5,106 Death toll: 1,551
    8:11 AM, 4 Jan
    Any final deal would be subject to approval by Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, which has yet to approve any vaccines against the new coronavirus.
    11:17 PM, 3 Jan
    Jharkhand reported 137 new COVID19 cases & 159 recoveries & 1 death today.
    9:56 PM, 3 Jan
    Haryana recorded 218 new cases of COVID19, 450 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.
    9:16 PM, 3 Jan
    Himachal Pradesh reports 67 new COVID19 cases, 433 cured cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    Their remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP which alleged that the opposition party is in the habit of undermining India''s achievements and is on a "quest for permanent political marginalisation".
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    While the Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine, some party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor raised concern over the grant of approval to it without the phase 3 trials, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.
    9:13 PM, 3 Jan
    The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country that has been reeling from the impact of the virus for over 10 months.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X